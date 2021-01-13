Mohammed Siraj has set new standard for calling out racist abuse, feels Nathan Lyon

  1. Home
Agencies
January 13, 2021

on.jpg

Sydney, Jan 13: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour, Australia's top off-spinner Nathan Lyon said on Wednesday, describing cricket as a sport for all with no room for racism or abuse of any form.

The Indian team had lodged an official complaint with the ICC after a group of spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj on the third and fourth day of the third Test.

"There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all," Lyon said during a virtual press conference.

"If the time is right to call in match officials you do it. We have got a lot of security around the ground these days and if there is anyone doing it then they can be removed, as there is absolutely no place for it. It well may set precedence to report issues to officials."

While fielding at the square-leg boundary, Siraj was allegedly called "monkey" and "brown dog" over two days by some spectators, who were removed by security guards after the matter was reported to the on-field umpires.

"I think it's quite disgusting to be honest. Yes, I've been on the other end of it, coping abuse, whether that's England, New Zealand, South Africa or wherever it may be. But there's no room for it. As a player you've got to try your best to block it out," Lyon said.

He feels that players would now have the option of stopping play and call out their abusers in the stands.

"It well may do (set a precedence to report issues to officials). It will be up to that player and how they have been affected.

"I just really hope in a whole world society, we can get over it and people can come to watch us play cricket, with players not going to work and not be worried about being abused or racially abused," the country's experienced spinner said.

The Australian players had supported their Indian counterparts after the incidents with skipper Tim Paine even joining the visiting team huddle after Siraj's complaints on the fourth day of the drawn match.

The four-match series is currently tied 1-1 with the fourth Test scheduled to be held here from Friday.

Agencies
January 9,2021

1610081262-9448.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 9: BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has reacted strongly after it came to the fore that Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test between India and Australia.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that the gentleman's game has no place for such behaviour and that Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah is aware of the issue and is in touch with the team.

"We have come to know about the issue. Cricket is a gentleman's game and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. The team management is dealing with the matter. The BCCI as well as the ICC is aware of it and there are ICC rules and provisions which forbid anyone from making comments that are racial in nature.

"In spite of that, if somebody is using racial comments, I think the Australian court should take cognizance of it and these kinds of incidents must be prevented. There is no place for such acts and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. I think every board should take cognizance of it and take strict measures to ensure such acts aren't repeated," he said.

Sources in the know of developments in the team said that the bowlers initially brought the matter up with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane before the team went into a huddle with the coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri and decided that this sort of behaviour should not and will not be ignored.

The relationship between the two teams has taken a turn in recent times with Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates' comments regarding quarantine guidelines for the fourth Test in Brisbane also painting the Indian team in poor light.

With questions raised on whether the Indian team would be willing to follow strict quarantine protocols for the final Test of the series at The Gabba, Bates said: "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come."

Commenting on the fourth Test at The Gabba, Shukla said: "As far as Brisbane is concerned, the comfort of the player should be kept in mind. They have already been in this process of isolation and have followed all guidelines. So, their interest should also be kept in mind." 

Agencies
January 6,2021

gava.jpg

Sydney, Jan 6: India head coach Ravi Shastri unveiled the portrait of his former skipper Sunil Gavaskar for the Bowral Museum on the eve of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Shastri showered praise on his former skipper and explained why he believes that Gavaskar was the best opening batsman he had seen.

"Gavaskar is easily the best opening batsman I have ever seen. I had the privilege to play under him. He was the master tactician, nothing fazed him. 13 hundred against West Indies is a tribute to the way he played the game and in his prime, he was called the Mumbai Bradman when he was getting all those hundreds. For me it's an honour to unveil this," Shastri said in a video posted by BCCI.

The coach also launched a new book 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia'.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, the book features more than 200 pictures, many of which were found languishing in the United States of America (USA) and purchased by former Australia Test opener Wally Edwards who donated them to the Bradman Museum collection.

"It was an honour because the history of Indian cricket and Australian cricket goes deep. I was fascinated after reading the first four or five chapters of this book," said Shastri.

"You get goosebumps in the early stages, Lala Amarnath coming here, Vinoo Mankad coming here. Bradman playing against India and India playing against New South Wales, Hazare getting 200, it's fascinating," he added.

Meanwhile, the four-match series between India and Australia currently stands level at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the SCG from Thursday.

Rohit Sharma made a return to the Indian team for the Pink Test against Australia while pacer Navdeep Saini is set to make his debut in the longest format of the game.

India on Wednesday named the playing XI for the Pink Test. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has been dropped from the side as Rohit replaces him. Gill will open the innings with Rohit after playing knocks of 45 and 35* in his debut Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Saini comes in for speedster Umesh Yadav. The latter sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and has returned to India after he was ruled out of the series.

News Network
January 10,2021

kohly.jpg

For Virat Kohli, it is "absolute peak of rowdy behaviour" that few Australian fans hurled racial slur at Mohammed Siraj during the third Test as the India captain demanded stern action against the offenders.

Kohli himself was at the receiving end of some of the choicest abuses during the 2011-12 Test series.

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli, who is on a paternity break, tweeted.

Back in 2011, a young Kohli was in fact embroiled in a controversy when when he was snapped showing middle finger to the Sydney crowd on his first tour after being continually abused at the boundary ropes.

On Saturday and Sunday, Siraj and senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah were allegedly subjected to multiple abuses including racist slurs like "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey", which led to eviction and subsequent arrest of six Australian spectators.

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," Kohli said.

The matter is being investigated by Cricket Australia and ICC match referee David Boon is expected to provide full report.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also shared his similar bad experience.

"I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ??," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, England spinner Monty Panesar asked authorities to clearly define racism for fans of the game so that the such incident are not repeated.

"A racial code of ethics should be established by @ICC to give clear understanding to spectators what is a racist term and what isn't," he posted on micro-blogging site.

