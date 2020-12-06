  1. Home
  Physio not coming out after Jadeja getting hit is breach of protocol, feels Manjrekar

Physio not coming out after Jadeja getting hit is breach of protocol, feels Manjrekar

News Network
December 5, 2020

jadeja.JPG

New Delhi, Dec 5: Indian physio Nitin Patel's absence on the field of play just after Ravindra Jadeja got hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the innings is a "breach" of concussion protocol, feels former India batsman-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Jadeja, who had also suffered a hamstring injury, was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal, who got 3 for 25 to guide India to an 11-run victory in the first T20 International against Australia in Canberra on Friday.

"There is one important breach of protocol that has happened," Manjrekar said on 'Sony Six' on Friday.

"I am sure the match referee will raise it with India but one of the main things with that protocol, the moment you get hit on the head, they (physio) have to spend time with the batsman out there, asking how he feels.

"The physio (Nitin Patel in this case) has to come in and there are a certain set of questions that need to be asked. With Jadeja, it just happened, there was hardly any delay and he continued playing," Manjrekar said.

In fact, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody also raised doubts about the severity of Jadeja's injury since it didn't require medical attention. "I have no issue with Jadeja being substituted with Chahal. But I do have an issue with a doctor and physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which I believe is the protocol now," said former Australia cricketer Tom Moody, who is now a coach and a commentator.

Manjrekar, for his part, said that Jadeja continuing to bat didn't give any massive advantage to India as they added only nine runs after that but the credibility of his injury could be questioned.

"He added just nine runs, it wasn't a massive advantage," Manjrekar said. "But after that (hit), there should have been at least two to three minutes where the India support staff should have come out. And then, it would have looked a little more credible."

However, Manjrekar agreed that match referee David Boon had no option but to allow India a concussion substitute. "I would say one thing though, David Boon had no choice but to give India the concussion substitute because he would not have the courage to say that he wouldn't allow it because, at the time of impact, no attention was given," he said.

"He had to give the concussion substitute once the request was made."

Manjrekar said that while the rules are made with good intentions, some thought needs to be put in so that teams don't misuse it.

"After this, there is going to be a lot of thought given to the concussion substitute and the whole concept, because we, as players, there are rules made with good intentions, but we're masters at just trying to find a loophole in the rule to our own advantage.

"Whether India took advantage, I don't know but there's something that ICC will start looking at," Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar believes that the ICC will have a look at the fact that the physio didn't come out to attend to Jadeja.

"You know what ICC or referee will have a problem with this is there was no visit by the physio, nobody came, no time was taken to see him, he carried on playing."

The concept of like-for-like replacement can also be questioned since Jadeja had a hamstring injury.

"The ICC will also make sure no team uses it unfairly, I am not suggesting India used it unfairly and got an unfair advantage. They want a like-for-like replacement. In this case, Jadeja, with the hamstring, is not the same bowler as Chahal was," Manjrekar said.

News Network
December 5,2020

india.JPG

Sydney, Dec 5: India have won each of their last nine completed T20Is- including two Super Overs and after winning the last game against Australia, they are looking forward to extending their winning streak with an aim to seal the series.

A spirited all-round performance from India saw them register a comprehensive 11-run win over Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval on Friday. The 1-0 lead in the three-match series was a combined effort of Ravindra Jadeja's classy cameo, T Natarajan's lethal yorkers, and Yuzvendra Chahal's magical spin.

After KL Rahul and Jadeja guided the team to 161/7, Chahal, who came on as a concussion substitute for an injured all-rounder, and T Natarajan, who made his T20I debut, scalped three wickets each to help India seal a win.

It's been over 19 months since India lost a T20I series and they now look the most potent side in the shortest format of the game having won the last of their eight T20I matches.

On the other, Australia, the current number two-ranked side in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, will look to find ways to counter the potent Indian batting order in a bid to level the series.

The team from Down Under will also look to repair the bowling department which actually had leaked runs in the final overs according to skipper Aaron Finch.

"We probably leaked too many runs at the death. Then while chasing, we didn't hit too many boundaries in the 6-over period," Finch had said after the first T20I in Canberra.

The Australian players will also be waiting for an update on skipper Finch's injury. The skipper is in brilliant form and has been leading the Australian team from the front. If he is ruled out of the T20I series it is unclear who will take over the captaincy for the remaining two fixtures.

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who was hit on the helmet in the final over, has been ruled out of the remaining series and pacer Shardul Thakur is added to the national squad. Looking at the red hot form Jadeja was, his exclusion from the squad may dent India's hopes but Chahal's inclusion in the second innings of the first T20I had proven to be a blessing in disguise and the Men in Blue will look to rope him for the second game as well.

The two teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.

India's updated T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Agencies
December 2,2020

Circuit.jpg

Manama, Dec 2: The Schumacher name will return to Formula One next season with Mick, son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael, announced on Wednesday as a race driver for the US-owned Haas team.

The 21-year-old German, who has signed a multi-year agreement, is leading the Formula Two championship ahead of this weekend's finale at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.

"The prospect of being on the Formula One grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless," said Schumacher.
"I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula One."

Schumacher, a member of the Ferrari young driver academy, will form an all-new line-up at Haas along with Russian Nikita Mazepin whose signing was announced on Tuesday.

The pair replace Frenchman Romain Grosjean, currently recovering from a fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix last Sunday, and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.

Schumacher will be in the car next week with Haas slotting him in for Friday first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"The Formula Two Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons," said Haas principal Guenther Steiner.

"I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula One based on his performances."

Schumacher has a 14-point lead in the F2 standings with two races to go.

Michael Schumacher retired in 2012 after a three-season comeback with Mercedes.

The Ferrari great has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.

Agencies
November 22,2020

virat-kohli.jpg

Melbourne, Nov 22: Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell feels that Virat Kohli’s absence will create a big hole in the Indian batting order in the upcoming four-match Test series against Tim Paine-led Australia.

India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is first and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“India also face a selection dilemma when skipper Virat Kohli departs for home for the birth of his first child following the opening Test. This creates both a big hole in the Indian batting order and an opportunity for one of their talented young players to make a name for himself,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying.

“What was already shaping up as an exciting tussle now has the added stimulus of crucial selection decisions. The result could well come down to who is the bravest set of selectors,” he added.

Chappell also said that Australia also faces a selection dilemma in terms of who will be the opening partner of David Warner. The former Australian skipper highlighted how Will Pucovski can play ahead of Joe Burns as the second opener.

“However, Pucovski has been banging on the door for a while now - something Langer craves. Pucovski has taken a sledgehammer to the entryway by making six centuries at Shield level, three of them doubles; two of those double-hundreds came this season. He has well and truly proved he is good enough at that level, so it’s time to see if he can succeed in the Test arena,” said Chappell.

Indian squad for all the three-formats had arrived in Australia last week and now every player has started undergoing net sessions to be fully prepared.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia and India are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

