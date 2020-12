Physio not coming out after Jadeja getting hit is breach of protocol, feels Manjrekar

New Delhi, Dec 5: Indian physio Nitin Patel's absence on the field of play just after Ravindra Jadeja got hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the innings is a "breach" of concussion protocol, feels former India batsman-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Jadeja, who had also suffered a hamstring injury, was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal, who got 3 for 25 to guide India to an 11-run victory in the first T20 International against Australia in Canberra on Friday.

"There is one important breach of protocol that has happened," Manjrekar said on 'Sony Six' on Friday.

"I am sure the match referee will raise it with India but one of the main things with that protocol, the moment you get hit on the head, they (physio) have to spend time with the batsman out there, asking how he feels.

"The physio (Nitin Patel in this case) has to come in and there are a certain set of questions that need to be asked. With Jadeja, it just happened, there was hardly any delay and he continued playing," Manjrekar said.

In fact, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody also raised doubts about the severity of Jadeja's injury since it didn't require medical attention. "I have no issue with Jadeja being substituted with Chahal. But I do have an issue with a doctor and physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which I believe is the protocol now," said former Australia cricketer Tom Moody, who is now a coach and a commentator.

Manjrekar, for his part, said that Jadeja continuing to bat didn't give any massive advantage to India as they added only nine runs after that but the credibility of his injury could be questioned.

"He added just nine runs, it wasn't a massive advantage," Manjrekar said. "But after that (hit), there should have been at least two to three minutes where the India support staff should have come out. And then, it would have looked a little more credible."

However, Manjrekar agreed that match referee David Boon had no option but to allow India a concussion substitute. "I would say one thing though, David Boon had no choice but to give India the concussion substitute because he would not have the courage to say that he wouldn't allow it because, at the time of impact, no attention was given," he said.

"He had to give the concussion substitute once the request was made."

Manjrekar said that while the rules are made with good intentions, some thought needs to be put in so that teams don't misuse it.

"After this, there is going to be a lot of thought given to the concussion substitute and the whole concept, because we, as players, there are rules made with good intentions, but we're masters at just trying to find a loophole in the rule to our own advantage.

"Whether India took advantage, I don't know but there's something that ICC will start looking at," Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar believes that the ICC will have a look at the fact that the physio didn't come out to attend to Jadeja.

"You know what ICC or referee will have a problem with this is there was no visit by the physio, nobody came, no time was taken to see him, he carried on playing."

The concept of like-for-like replacement can also be questioned since Jadeja had a hamstring injury.

"The ICC will also make sure no team uses it unfairly, I am not suggesting India used it unfairly and got an unfair advantage. They want a like-for-like replacement. In this case, Jadeja, with the hamstring, is not the same bowler as Chahal was," Manjrekar said.