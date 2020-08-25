Retired Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho released in Paraguay

  1. Home
August 25,2020

Asuncion, Aug 25: Retired Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho was released from house arrest after spending five months detained in Paraguay for entering the country with a false passport.

Paraguayan judge Gustavo Amarilla handed down a suspended sentence of two years in prison for Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, and granted their release. The brothers will also have to pay a fine of 200,000 between the two of them.

Both were arrested last March for possession and use of false Paraguayan passports with which they entered the country to conduct business activities.

The retired soccer star was earlier released from a high-security jail in Paraguay but ordered to serve house arrest at a luxury hotel while he was investigated.

Ronaldinho will be able to return to Brazil immediately. Defense attorneys Tarek Tuma and Alcides C ceres said their clients will establish residence in Rio de Janeiro.

Ronaldinho, a world champion with Brazil in 2002 and a former star of Barcelona, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, among other clubs, turned 40 years old in Paraguay. He came to the country invited by a local foundation, supposedly to present his autobiography, support a school for poor children and inaugurate a casino.

Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci said Ronaldinho and his brother received received a shortened legal process because they admitted having had official Paraguayan legal documents but of false content and because they litigated in good faith.

The retired soccer star told local authorities the document was a gift from a Brazilian businessman, who was also jailed.

Ronaldinho had his Brazilian passport seized at home due to an investigation into alleged environmental crimes, but the document was returned to him in September. One month later he played in a friendly in Israel.

The former Barcelona star could have spent up to five years in jail.

Emirates Cricket Board receives official clearance from BCCI to host IPL 2020

August 11,2020

Dubai, Aug 11: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that it has obtained official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

"We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance," Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board said in an official statement.

"This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world," he added.

The tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

"The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events - sporting and lifestyle - and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament is played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the 'IPL 2020' to the UAE," added Al Nahayan.

On Monday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the board has got government approval to go ahead with the IPL in the UAE.

Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release had stated.

Last week, BCCI and Vivo had also suspended the title sponsorship rights for this year's IPL.

There has been a huge outcry for boycotting Chinese products after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in June.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

5 covid-19 positve hockey players shifted to hospital

August 12,2020

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Sports Authority of India decided to shift the other five infected players to the same SS Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The five players are team captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, and Krishnan B Pathak.
All of them tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday after reporting to the SAI South Centre in Kengere for the national camp.

"The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well," said a statement from SAI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, SAI is taking all possible precautions to ensure the safety of all the other campers. Players have been strictly told not to leave their rooms while food and other essentials are placed at their doorstep.

Surveillance has also been increased manifold with every activity in the hostel being monitored. All the players also have to report their temperature reading and oxygen levels every four hours.

Women's T20 Challenge not necessarily the best product without top overseas players: Lisa Sthalekar

August 15,2020

Melbourne, Aug 15: Former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar believes that the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE might not necessarily be the best product without the top overseas players involved in it.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played in the UAE in the playoff week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the tournament is set to clash with the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

With both tournaments clashing against each other, the availability of the overseas players for the Indian competition is a big reason to worry.

"The unfortunate part is there's already a WBBL competition taking place. They could have done two things: they could have gone with what they're doing or the second thing is they could have bit the bullet and tried to find six or eight teams and hold it in December after the WBBL, potentially flying over the internationals," ESPNCricinfo quoted Sthalekar as saying.

"The issue for me is it the T20 Challenge is not necessarily the best product because you're going to miss out on Australian players and potentially some international players from other countries, so the product won't be as good as it could be," she added.

However, the cricketer turned commentator said that the Indian competition would be able to give their domestic players the opportunity to spend some time in the middle.

"But selfishly, from an Indian domestic point of view, it's giving those players a chance to play more cricket and potentially opening up a few more nodes for players on the fringe, who might get a chance. And that will, hopefully, allow the BCCI to see there is enough depth for the board to have a full-fledged women's IPL-style competition next year and then everyone can join in at the proper time, in April-May," Sthalekar said.

The Women's T20 Challenge was played for the very first time in 2018 and in a one-off match, the Supernovas were able to outclass the TrailBlazers.

Then, in 2019, the BCCI organised a three-team tournament instead of a one-off match, featuring a new team called Velocity along with Trailblazers and Supernovas.

"Having been part of and covered the T20 Challenge, the first game was two years ago, and it was played at 2 pm in the Mumbai heat. Nobody watched it, no one came, no one was thinking about it - it was a one-off game," Sthalekar said.

"They got things right last year when they held it during the finals (the playoffs of the IPL); viewers of the IPL in India get habituated turning the TV on at 7 pm, so when there was a break during the playoffs, they put the women's games on. The viewership was high as was the crowd attendance because it wasn't in the heat of the day, so we got around 15,000 people attending in Jaipur," she added.

This year, the Women's T20 Challenge will be played with three teams and it will go ahead in the playoffs week of the IPL.

