Sachin Tendulkar comes to aid of ailing Ashraf who once fixed his bats

News Network
August 25,2020

tendulkar.JPG

Mumbai, Aug 25: Ashraf Chaudhary once fixed his damaged bats and now Sachin Tendulkar has taken it upon himself to help the ailing bat repairer who has been hospitalised for considerable amount of time. "Ashraf Chacha" as he is known in cricketing circles, has been admitted to the Savla hospital since last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia related complications.

The bat maker's close friend Prashant Jethmalani, told PTI on Tuesday, "Tendulkar came forward and has spoken to Ashraf Chacha. He has also helped him financially. A major chunk of the finances has been donated by the legendary batsman."

Ashraf has fixed bats of several noted cricketers including Tendulkar, Virat Kohli but fell on hard times due to Covid-19 as both health and business took a beating. He is an ever-present figure inside the Wankhede stadium during international and IPL matches. Even international players like Australian Steve Smith, West Indian Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have all hit sixes with bats mended by Ashraf Chacha.

The bat maker owns a shop M Ashraf Bro, which is situated at Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai and there have been times when he has repaired bats for free just for his love for the game and the players.

Most Japanese companies want Olympics cancelled or postponed again: Survey

Agencies
August 21,2020

Tokyo, Aug 21: A recent poll shows that more than half of Japanese companies want the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled or postponed again.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Thursday that in the online survey by Tokyo Shoko Research covering 12,857 companies, 27.8 % want the Tokyo Games to be cancelled while 25.8%said the sporting event should be postponed again.

That means a combined 53.6 % of the responding firms are against holding the games from July 23 to August 8, 2021, writes Xinhua news agency.

The survey, which was conducted between July 28 and August 11, shows that 46.2 % want the games to go ahead in some way -- 22.5 % are in favour of holding the Olympics as planned, 18.4 per cent want it to be held but with fewer spectators and 5.3 per cent without any spectators.

Japan is suffering a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with new confirmed cases increased by 1178 in the country and 339 in Tokyo.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko is urging residents to take thorough precautions in every aspect of daily life.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori has said that the delayed Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled from July 24 to August 9 this year, could not be held next year if COVID-19 pandemic continues as it is. He also said that the games will have to be cancelled if it could not be held next year.

The organisers will start discussing concrete countermeasures against COVID-19 this autumn onwards with the Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government.

Women's T20I returns today for first time since March 8 as Austria face Germany

News Network
August 12,2020

sports.JPG

Dubai, Aug 12: Women's T20I will return on Wednesday for the first time since the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as Austria host Germany in the first of five T20 internationals.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all women's cricket had been postponed but the series between Austria and Germany will mark the return of the game after seven months when Australia defeated India in front of 86,174 fans on March 8.

Germany - known as the Golden Eagles - ranked 27th in the ICC Women's T20I rankings will be looking to gain points as they face 50th placed Austria.

The Golden Eagles last played a T20I against Oman in February as part of a 4-0 series clean sweep. Austria will be playing for the first time since their Quadrangular series a year ago which included France, Jersey and Norway.

With just under 10,000 women and girls participating in cricket in Germany in 2019 the women's game is growing with overall female participation increasing 155 per cent since 2016.

"First up I'd like to thank everyone at Austria cricket for hosting us despite the current circumstances. We are excited to take the field again after a seemingly long break. The girls have worked hard in the last few months to stay fit and to up their skills, so I am confident we will put on a good show. We look forward to some exciting games against Austria whom we haven't faced in T20 cricket in a long time," Germany captain Anuradha Doddaballapur said in a statement.

"The team is really excited, and we are looking forward to some competitive cricket in Europe after months of lockdown due to Covid-19. Some teams could not take part in this tournament due to travel restrictions, but we are happy those restrictions have been eased between Austria and Germany and we are able to get some international cricket this year," said Andrea Mae Zepeda, Austria skipper.

All the five matches of the series will be played at Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria.

On this day in 1990, Tendulkar scored his maiden international ton

News Network
August 14,2020

tendulkar.JPG

New Delhi, Aug 14: On this day in 1990, the 17-year-old batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international hundred in a Test match against England at Old Trafford.

At the age of 17 years and 112 days, he became the third-youngest batsman to score a Test ton.

Tendulkar took eight Test matches to bring up his first 100-run plus score in international cricket, managing 119 not out off 189 balls in the final innings, helping India draw the game. The knock also earned Tendulkar his first Player of the Match award.

England won the toss in the second game of the three-match series and opted to bat first.

Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 519 in their first innings as skipper Graham Gooch (116), Mike Atherton (131) and Robin Smith (121*) scored centuries.

In reply, India were bundled out for 432 despite captain Mohammad Azharuddin's 179-run knock. Sanjay Manjrekar accumulated 93 runs while Sachin Tendulkar scored 68 runs.

Leading by 87-run, England declared their second innings at 320/4d and set a target of 408 against India to win the game.

Mike Atherton played a knock 74-run while Allan Lamb smashed a century (109). Robin Smith and Jack Russell remained unbeaten on 61* and 16* respectively.

Chasing 408, India had a bad start as they lost their openers Navjot Sidhu (0) and Ravi Shastri (12) cheaply.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Dilip Vengsarkar guided the side and stitched a 74-run partnership for the third wicket. At the score of 109, Manjrekar (50) and Vengsarkar (32) departed at quick succession.

Sachin Tendulkar came in to bat at number 6, he along with skipper Mohammad Azharuddin kept the scoreboard moving and build a brief partnership of 18-run for the fifth wicket. The skipper was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs.

Kapil Dev joined Tendulkar in the middle and stitched a 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Dev departed after scoring 26 runs.

Tendulkar and Manoj Prabhakar played cautiously and remained unbeaten on 119* and 26*, at the end of the fifth day, and successfully drawn the match.

The duo accumulated 160-run unbeaten stand, meanwhile, Tendulkar also achieved the feat of scoring his first century across formats.

The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records. Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

