Vijender Singh returns to ring this March with aim to extend winning streak

Agencies
February 22, 2021

82073.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 22: India's undefeated star professional boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh is all set to enter the ring after more than a year-long gap due to Covid-19, as IOS Boxing Promotions announces the ace pugilist's upcoming fight in India.

While the promoters finalise on the opponent, date and venue, Vijender will certainly be in action this March with an aim to extend his unbeaten streak 12-0 (8 Knockout wins) in professional boxing. A group of young and talented boxers will also go head-to-head as undercards for the fight.

The reigning WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender in his last fight defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.

This will be Vijender's 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. The Indian legend is undergoing rigorous training for the past one month and is raring to go.

IOS Boxing has been instrumental in bringing professional boxing in India and has successfully conducted four fights, including two in New Delhi, one in Mumbai and Jaipur each. Now, Neerav Tomar, promoter IOS Boxing Promotions, plans to deliver another stupendous sporting event for boxing fans in the country.

Commenting on his fight Vijender said, "I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn't really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak."

On Vijender's upcoming bout, Neerav Tomar said, "This will be a great opportunity for the Indian fans to witness a professional boxing event being organised locally. The COVID-19 pandemic gave us ample time to invest our thoughts on doing something different this time and increasing the level of professional boxing in India. We hope all the fans watching or present at the venue will thoroughly enjoy the event."

Agencies
February 13,2021

Rohit Sharma guides India to 106/3 at lunch

Chennai, Feb 13: Rohit Sharma hit a strokeful half-century to steer India to 106 for three at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against England, on Saturday.

Rohit smashed 13 boundaries and one six to remain unbeaten on 80 off 78 balls while giving him company at the break was Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 5.

Opting to bat on a turning Chepauk track, India lost three wickets in the opening session in the form of opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.

While Pujara made a 58-ball 21 and together with Rohit stitched 85 runs for the second wicket, Gill and Kohli were out for ducks.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 106 for 3 in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 80 batting; Olly Stone 1/14, Jack Leach 1/23).

Agencies
February 19,2021

Image result for Jayawardene

Chennai, Feb 19: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said it is 'disheartening' that no Sri Lankan player was picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mini-auction on Thursday and added that the island players need to lift their game in order to feature in the tournament.

Lasith Malinga's decision to retire and Royal Challengers Bangalore's decision to release Isuru Udana ahead of the auction means that no Sri Lankan player will be part of the league for the first time in its history.

However, Udana, Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera were part of the auction but all went unsold while rookie Jaffna leg-spinner Vijayakanth Vilasanti made it among the 298 players that were shortlisted to go under the hammer.

"I think we still have the representation, so we're happy (joking about him and Sangakkara being in the IPL). But yeah, a bit disappointed. I'm sure a few of the guys were on the radar, but I think it's a tough place because you're looking at 20-odd slots for the overseas players and the majority of the slots were for those fast bowlers and all-rounders, which I think Sri Lanka lacks a little bit of that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

"But I'm sure the younger generation will come through and till then, it is disheartening but that is what it is. IPL is a place where you try and get the best players in world cricket to come and play. And it's a good message for the Sri Lankan players to lift their game up, get competitive, so they could be part of the IPL on their merit," he added.

In the players' auction held on Thursday, defending champions Mumbai Indians picked up, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla.

Agencies
February 20,2021

c6c.jpg

Melbourne, Feb 20: Japan's Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets in the Australian Open final to win her fourth major title on Saturday.

Osaka edged a tight first set and broke the American twice in the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena.

Third seed Osaka preserves her 100 percent record in Grand Slam finals after winning the 2018 and 2020 US Opens and the 2019 title in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old, who also becomes the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings.

Osaka, rated as the world's top-earning female athlete, saved two match points in the fourth round against Garbine Muguruza before going on to lift the trophy.

Osaka, who also beat her idol Serena Williams in straight sets in the semi-finals, has not lost a match in more than a year.

