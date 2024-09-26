Letter to the editor | E-Waste Poses a Growing Threat to Health and Environment

Sir,

E-waste, or electronic waste, represents discarded products that pose a serious threat to both the environment and human health if not properly disposed of or recycled. The issue of e-waste is growing at an alarming rate, largely driven by rapid advancements in technology. However, recycling can offer a sustainable solution, helping to mitigate the harmful effects of improper disposal.

There are several ways to reduce e-waste, such as practicing responsible consumption, embracing the "buy less" mentality, and promoting the reuse and recycling of electronics. Awareness campaigns can also play a pivotal role in educating the public about these practices. Schools can include e-waste management as part of their curriculum to instill responsible habits from a young age. Additionally, donating unused electronics or ensuring proper disposal methods can significantly reduce the harmful impact of e-waste.

E-waste contains hazardous chemicals that are especially dangerous for vulnerable populations like pregnant women, infants, and the elderly. In India alone, e-waste constitutes 10% of the global total and is increasing at a rate three times faster than the population growth. India ranks third among the world's largest e-waste generators, making it crucial for every individual to take responsibility in addressing this crisis.

As educated citizens, we must take the initiative to recycle and reuse e-waste responsibly, not only for the safety of the environment but also for the health of future generations. By accepting this responsibility, each of us can contribute to a cleaner, safer world.