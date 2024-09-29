  1. Home
  2. Story
  3. Letter to the Editor | Is ‘One Nation, One Election’ Policy Necessary?

Letter to the Editor | Is ‘One Nation, One Election’ Policy Necessary?

REYANA RODRIGUES, University College, Mangaluru
September 29, 2024

Sir,

The "One Nation, One Election" policy was introduced on September 2, 2023, by the BJP government with the goal of synchronizing elections across the nation. The changes were proposed to address the high costs of conducting yearly elections, including the expenditure incurred by the Election Commission of India, the deployment of security forces, and other logistical challenges.

There are several benefits of this policy, such as reduced electoral expenditure, the possibility of a more stable government with policy continuity, enhanced voter participation, more efficient allocation of resources, and greater focus on policy implementation. However, there are also disadvantages that could impact India's democracy.

Some of the challenges include the practical difficulties of planning and coordinating elections nationwide, which is not an easy task. Regional issues may be diluted, and there are significant constitutional and legal hurdles to overcome, such as the need for constitutional amendments—around 18 amendments would be required to implement this policy.

There are concerns about reduced accountability, voter fatigue, and information overload as well. Since India is a democratic country, changes in the election system could affect the ruling government. For instance, the policy might disrupt the current five-year term structure, as some states have already conducted elections and formed governments. A sudden shift in the election process could pose challenges to those currently in power.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
REYANA RODRIGUES, University College, Mangaluru
September 26,2024

Ewaste.jpg

Sir,

E-waste, or electronic waste, represents discarded products that pose a serious threat to both the environment and human health if not properly disposed of or recycled. The issue of e-waste is growing at an alarming rate, largely driven by rapid advancements in technology. However, recycling can offer a sustainable solution, helping to mitigate the harmful effects of improper disposal.

There are several ways to reduce e-waste, such as practicing responsible consumption, embracing the "buy less" mentality, and promoting the reuse and recycling of electronics. Awareness campaigns can also play a pivotal role in educating the public about these practices. Schools can include e-waste management as part of their curriculum to instill responsible habits from a young age. Additionally, donating unused electronics or ensuring proper disposal methods can significantly reduce the harmful impact of e-waste.

E-waste contains hazardous chemicals that are especially dangerous for vulnerable populations like pregnant women, infants, and the elderly. In India alone, e-waste constitutes 10% of the global total and is increasing at a rate three times faster than the population growth. India ranks third among the world's largest e-waste generators, making it crucial for every individual to take responsibility in addressing this crisis.

As educated citizens, we must take the initiative to recycle and reuse e-waste responsibly, not only for the safety of the environment but also for the health of future generations. By accepting this responsibility, each of us can contribute to a cleaner, safer world.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.