Letter to the Editor | Is ‘One Nation, One Election’ Policy Necessary?

Sir,

The "One Nation, One Election" policy was introduced on September 2, 2023, by the BJP government with the goal of synchronizing elections across the nation. The changes were proposed to address the high costs of conducting yearly elections, including the expenditure incurred by the Election Commission of India, the deployment of security forces, and other logistical challenges.

There are several benefits of this policy, such as reduced electoral expenditure, the possibility of a more stable government with policy continuity, enhanced voter participation, more efficient allocation of resources, and greater focus on policy implementation. However, there are also disadvantages that could impact India's democracy.

Some of the challenges include the practical difficulties of planning and coordinating elections nationwide, which is not an easy task. Regional issues may be diluted, and there are significant constitutional and legal hurdles to overcome, such as the need for constitutional amendments—around 18 amendments would be required to implement this policy.

There are concerns about reduced accountability, voter fatigue, and information overload as well. Since India is a democratic country, changes in the election system could affect the ruling government. For instance, the policy might disrupt the current five-year term structure, as some states have already conducted elections and formed governments. A sudden shift in the election process could pose challenges to those currently in power.