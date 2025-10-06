Letter to the Editor | Strengthening Sustainable EV Charging Infrastructure

  1. Home
REYANA RODRIGUES | University College, Mangaluru
October 7, 2025

Sir,

Electric vehicles (EVs) are being promoted as an eco-friendly alternative to reduce pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. Their adoption is steadily increasing, but several challenges persist. The lack of adequate charging stations, high initial costs, limited battery life, and poor e-waste management of used batteries remain major hurdles. If not addressed in time, these issues may discourage people from choosing EVs despite their environmental benefits.

Authorities must ensure the development of sufficient charging infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, provide subsidies to make EVs more affordable, and establish proper systems for battery recycling. At the same time, public awareness campaigns should encourage citizens to adopt sustainable modes of transport.

Today, technological advancements have also introduced e-trucks, which help reduce CO₂ emissions and are increasingly used for commercial purposes. Since EV batteries can be recycled, electric vehicles contribute significantly to pollution reduction and environmental sustainability. Promoting their use can drive both economic development and ecological balance.

Mariyamath Shaniba B.S., Mangalore University
September 29,2025

Sir,

I wish to draw your attention to the deplorable condition of the road between Nanthoor, Baikampady and Kulur on NH-66. The stretch is full of large potholes and craters. During the rains, water accumulates due to lack of proper drainage, making the road even more damaged and dangerous.

Every day, thousands of commuters—including students and workers—are forced to travel on this route. Two-wheeler riders are the worst affected. Recently, a rider lost his life at Panambur while trying to avoid a pothole.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action. The flyover work must be completed at the earliest, and the entire road should be repaired properly, not through temporary patchwork. Safe roads are vital for the public.

