  Choosing My Religion: 'Freedom of Religion Laws' to Curb Liberty

Ram Puniyani
December 27, 2020

Indian Constitution gives us the right to practice, preach and propagate our religion. To not to follow any religion is also a matter of right for the individual. Now in our country as we are facing declining GDP, worsening economic situation, rising prices-unemployment-farmers suicides and currently farmer’s agitation, some of our state Governments are more worried about the interfaith marriages and conversions. Some of them are busy putting forth the laws to prevent conversions. As such conversions have been nagging issue since last few decades but currently they are being attributed as the goal behind inter faith marriages. BJP ruled states and particularly UP, are busy formulating the laws to punish those who are involved in the process of conversions. Parallel to the efforts of state Governments, the vigilante groups are having a gala time harassing couples to ‘save their religion’!

Conversion, mainly away from Hinduism, is yet again coming to fore. The UP Government is planning an ordinance against organizations which are involved in conversion process. As per this organizations will lose their registration and face dire consequences. The ordinance demands a two-month notice to be given to the local administration. The local administration will have the power to decide whether your intended act is legal or not. And of course the burden of proof will be on the converts and the persons converting them. There is a special; mention of SC/ST and women. Many states are now vying to bring in anti ‘Love jihad’ and anti-conversion laws. There are many individual cases where couples and their relatives are being tormented by groups in the name of conversion and love jihad. Many of the laws being framed by the states are mostly against many provisions of Indian constitution.

During freedom movement, Arya Samaj had started Shuddhi movement to bring back those who had embraced other religions. Similarly Tablighi Jamat was active with the parallel campaign of Tanzim to convert people into Islam. The biggest conversion of twentieth Century was of course the one undertaken by Bhimrao Ambedkar. This conversion as such tells us the real cause of the conversions into other religions. Ambedkar, a dalit, got the highest of degrees and on return he had to face the ignominy of being and untouchable. In his struggles for social justice and for dignified life his, his major conclusions were that Hindus cannot be a nation due to the caste hierarchy. Hinduism is dominated by Brahmanical values. This is what made him declare that ‘I was born a Hindu that was not in my hands but I will not die a Hindu’.

His exploration led him to Buddhism, which formed that basis of his decision to embrace Buddhism along with over three lakh followers. Law Professor Sameena Dalwai, in her article draws our attention to the fact that had the present type of laws would have been there, Ambedkar might be behind the bars by now. The architect of Indian Constitution was for Liberty. Liberty does include right to our choice to follow any faith of our liking, or to be an agnostic or atheist as well.

While many people have not been exercising their right to choose their religion, many have done so in the past. That’s how Islam, Christianity, Sikhism and Buddhism spread in India. Buddhism did face a painful trajectory as it was attacked by elite intolerant traditions within Hinduism, which are totally against the concept of equality as propounded by Buddhism. Birth based inequality is peculiar feature of some sects prevailing here, with the sanction of Holy Scriptures. As a practice it is also part of other religions to some extent.

While today so many obstacles are being erected for the odd one opting to change one’s religion, history has seen streams of conversions, minor and major, to Islam and Christianity. Indian history has seen conversions mainly due to two factors. One is the tyranny of caste oppression. Swami Vivekananda tells us, “and The Mohammedan conquest of India came as a salvation of the downtrodden, to the poor. That is why one fifth of our people have become Mohammedans. It was not the sword that did it all. It would be the height of madness to think that it was all the work of sword and fire. It was to gain their liberty from the… zaminders and from the Priest, and as a consequence you find in Bengal there are more Mohammedans than Hindus amongst cultivators, because there were so many zaminders there.” (Selected Works of Swami Vivekanand, Vol.3, 12th edition, 1979.p.294.Extracted from the sayings of Swami Vivekananda compiled in `Proletariat! Win Equal Rights’ Advaita Ashram, Calcutta, 1984 p.16.).  

Many a conversions did take place also due to the social interaction and spiritual quest also. Some victor Kings also put humiliating condition of acceptance of their religion by the defeated kings. In India it was mainly the interaction with Sufi saints that many took to Islam. One interesting example is that of Dileep Kumar becoming A. R. Rahman, under the influence of a Sufi saint.

The second phenomenon is that of Christian missionaries. They have been working on issues of health and education in remote areas also. A couple of decades ago Pastor Stains was done to death on pretext of conversion (1999) and in 2008 anti Christian violence has been orchestrated in places like Kandhamal in particular. The extent of this conversion is not very huge if we see that despite centuries of work, the Christian population in India as per the census of 2011 is 2.3%. (First Church was set up by St. Thomas in AD 52).

Political phenomena of ‘reconversion to Hinduism’ are not far behind as witnessed in Agra, where the pavement dwellers were promised the BPL card and ration card. They were lured to come to a puja and declared that now they are Hindus. Ghar Wapsi by giving bath in hot springs in Adivasi areas is very much there. This is a political move to bring these sections into the fold of caste hierarchy, yet again.

December 15,2020

covid.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 15: From vaccinating 100-200 people during each session per day, to monitoring them for 30 minutes for any adverse event, using Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network to track beneficiaries, the Central government has released a set of detailed guidelines for the mass vaccination drive, which will commence once the vaccines get emergency use approval form the drug regulator.

The Health Ministry had recently marked thirty crore Indian population for the phase one of the large-scale immunisation of Covid-19 vaccine. It includes one crore healthcare workers, two crore frontline workers and 27 crore general population falling in priority groups set by the expert group.

According to the guidelines issued on December 12, the latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and legislative assembly election will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more.

Around 100 to 200 people will be vaccinated during each session per day and will then be monitored for 30 minutes pursuant to getting the shots for any adverse event. The vaccination team will be five-membered.

"If the session site has adequate logistics and space available for waiting room and observation room along with arrangement for crowd management, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries," the guidelines stated.

A digitalized platform for vaccine delivery called Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination on a real-time basis.

Besides, 12 photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport and pension document will be required for self-registration on digital platform.

Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated at the vaccination site in accordance with the prioritization charted out by the ministry. The guidelines state that there will be no provision for on the-spot registrations.

Notably, states have been asked to allocate vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid "mixing of different vaccines in the field."

They have been further directed to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout.

"It further states that all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight," the guidelines further stated, adding that vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.

The guidelines further said that there may not be vaccine vial monitors (VVM) and Date of Expiry on the label of Covid-19 vaccine, but it should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine.

"At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point," it stated.

December 13,2020

07975.jpg

Lucknow, Dec 13: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order that quashed the National Security Act against suspended Gorakhpur doctor, Dr Kafeel Khan, for an alleged speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The detention of Kafeel Khan, the doctor from Uttar Pradesh, was 'illegal', the high court had said in its order on September 1, adding the doctor's speech did not show any effort to promote hate or violence.

In its petition, the Uttar Pradesh government has alleged Dr. Khan had a history of committing offences, which led to disciplinary action, suspension from service, registration of police cases and being charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

Dr. Khan was charged under the National Security Act for his speech given against the CAA at a gathering at the Aligarh Muslim University late last year.

The Gorakhpur doctor was arrested on January 29. While he was first charged for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, charges under the NSA were invoked later after he was given bail on February 10 this year.

After Dr. Khan was released from a jail in Mathura, he had said he would ask Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give him back his job in the state medical services.

He was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College after several children died there in 2017, apparently due to the lack of oxygen cylinders at the government hospital.

A departmental inquiry later cleared Dr. Khan of the charges but his suspension was not revoked. He later found himself in trouble for the allegedly provocative speech in Aligarh over the amended citizenship law.

The NSA empowers the government to detain people, without being charged in court, for up to a year if they suspect that they could disrupt public order, endanger the security of India or its ties with foreign countries.

December 24,2020

savadi.JPG

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, autorickshaws and cabs will operate during night curfew which starts from Thursday night, said Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savadi.

The government of Karnataka has imposed a night curfew in the state from December 24 to January 2, 2021, in the wake of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK, some recent returnees from Britain were tested positive for the COVID-19.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "The night curfew in the state of Karnataka will be enforced from 24.12.2020 to January 01, 2021, from 11:00 pm to 5:00 pm (dated 02.01.2021 at 5:00 am)."

A press release by the government of Karnataka stated a new variant of SARS-CoV 2 has been detected in the United Kingdom, which is spreading and growing. "It has also been reported that some recent returnees from the UK to the state have tested positive for the COVID-19. However, the samples of these patients are undergoing further tests to determine if they have contracted the new variant of the virus."

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities.

Midnight Christmas Mass, Christmas and New Year celebrations shall be permitted as per guidelines issued earlier.

