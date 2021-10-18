  1. Home
  2. Notorious ‘godman’ Gurmeet Ram, 4 others get life term in murder case

News Network
October 18, 2021

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of a former dera manager, Ranjit Singh.

Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the dera, was shot dead in 2002. He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the dera head.

A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, on Monday, also imposed a fine of Rs 31 lakh on the dera chief.

The others convicted along with the self-styled godman are: Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil.

The dera chief had pleaded leniency, citing the welfare works carried out by the dera. However, the CBI opposed it and demanded the "maximum punishment" under the IPC Section 302.

The court had, on Friday, convicted the five for the murder.

Over two years ago, the godman was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Panchkula.

News Network
October 11,2021

RSS-linked magazine "Panchjanya", in its latest edition, has targetted the Christian church and priests over the widespread allegations of sexual exploitation.

The magazine, that would hit the stands on October 17, has, in the cover story, dwelt on the complaints of sexual exploitation of children and nuns across the world, and demanded an investigation into those allegations in India also.

Citing the instance of France, the magazine said that over 3 lakh children were exploited between 1950-2020, and around 3,000 priests were named as accused.

Panchjanya mentioned that an independent enquiry committee set up in 2018 came across those details during its probe. It also termed Pope Francis' apology in 2019 over these complaints and incidents a "formality under pressure", noting that despite it, episodes of similar nature have not seen any downward trend. 

It also cited complaints and incidents of sexual exploitation reported from various parts of India, underlining that the people of the country have been seeking probes against the church and priests.

Claiming that such incidents are on the rise in India too, it referred to several incidents in Jharkhand and Kerala, besides the rape of a woman in Missionary College, Chennai, and of a nun from Kerala. Panchjanya held the style of functioning of the church responsible for the worldwide decline in the number of nuns.

It said that in Kerala, the number of nuns has reduced to only 25 per cent and therefore, the church is taking into its fold, girls from poor families in states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha "under the guise of deceit, coercion and allurement".

Earlier, in its October 10 edition's cover story, the RSS-linked magazine had slammed the Congress and its former President Rahul Gandhi, saying the country's oldest political party is passing through its "worst-ever phase".

The Panchjanya had been in the news for its previous issues attacking Infosys and its leader N.R. Narayana Murthy over the glitches in the income tax portal, and then Amazon and its chief, Jeff Bezos, calling the global e-commerce giant "East India Company 2.0".

News Network
October 8,2021

New Delhi, Oct 8: Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine will not be quarantined when they arrive in Britain from October 11, the High Commissioner to India said on Thursday, ending a row over what was perceived as unfair imposition of COVId-19 quarantine rules.

"No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted on Thursday.

On October 1, in response to the UK quarantine rules for Indians and citizens of several nations, including those vaccinated with UK-approved Covishield, India had imposed mandatory 10-day quarantine for British citizens irrespective of vaccination status.

Described as discriminatory and even "colonialist", the UK government had faced intense backlash over its refusal to recognise visitors as vaccinated unless they received their shots in a handful of select countries.

"I'm also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers," Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps tweeted.

"The decision was taken after close technical cooperation between our ministries taking public health factors into account," a British High Commission spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the UK keeps efficacy data and information on vaccine rollout internationally under review, and has kept visa rules under constant review throughout the pandemic to keep borders open whilst gradually and safely restarting travel.

If a person isn't fully vaccinated with one of the four UK-recognised vaccines -  Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen - or any formulation of these vaccines, including Covishield, the person must take a pre-departure test, and must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8, and self-isolate for 10 days.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had called the UK rules "discriminatory" and warned that "reciprocal action" may be warranted.

News Network
October 8,2021

Belagavi, Oct 8: The Belagavi police on Friday, 8 October, arrested 10 persons including a local leader of the Hindutva right-wing outfit, Sri Ram Sene, for having killed a 24-year-old Muslim youth, Arbaz Aftab Mulla in cold blood.

The Ram Sene leader, Pundalik Maharaj, was a suspect from the time Mulla's family accused him of having threatened the youth over a period of six months. Another Sri Ram Sene leader, Prashant Kallappa is also arrested. Also arrested are the parents of the woman with whom Mulla was in an alleged relationship.

Mulla's mother, Nazeema Mohammed Gouse Sheikh, had accused the woman's father of involvement. 

Communal Motive

On the day of the murder, Mulla was called from Belagavi to Khanapur. "He was murdered near the railway track. Then the body was thrown on the railway track to make it appear like a train accident or suicide attempt," Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said at a press conference held on Friday.

The police confirmed that Arbaz Mulla was in love with a Hindu woman. Even after the deceased shifted from Khanapur to Belagavi, "the relationship continued". Two days before the murder, there was a meeting between some mediators and the families of the two.

"Even after the mediation had reached a settlement, the murder happened on 28 September," the SP said.

Answering a question about the murder being communal, the SP said, "Yes that is a party of the investigation".

Killers Hired

The parents – Shusheela Eerappa (42) and Eerappa Basavanni Kumbara (54) – had hired contract killers to finish off Mulla, the police said in a press release. Others arrested include Kuthabuddhin Allahbaksh (36), Maruthi Prahlad (30), Manjunath Thukaram (25), Ganapathi Jnaneshwara (27), Prashant Kallappa (28 and Praveen Shankar (28 and Shridhar MahadevaDoni (30).

Mulla was in a relationship with a woman, who was his neighbour. He was a resident of Belagavi even though he used to stay at Khanapur till six months ago.

Members of Sri Ram Sene had threatened him of dire consequences event three days before his death, the family had alleged. Mulla had gone missing on September 28 and his body was found on a railway track near Khanapur, Belagavi. He was a used cars salesman.

