  1. Home
  2. Came to know about UP govt’s allegation only after release, even police didn’t ask me: Fact-Checker Zubair

Came to know about UP govt’s allegation only after release, even police didn’t ask me: Fact-Checker Zubair

News Network
July 23, 2022

zubairfact.jpg

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair, who walked free from Tihar Jail three days ago, has vowed to continue to work as he used to. Mr Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 after an unknown Twitter user accused him of hurting religious sentiments. In fact Zubair had tweeted the screenshot of a Bollywood movie.  

"I will do my work as I used to as the honourable court (Supreme Court) has not put any restriction," Mr Zubair said.

On the allegation that he received ₹ 2 crore for his tweets, Mr Zubair said that no investigation asked him about it. "I came to know about this allegation only after my release. No investigation agency asked me about it," he said.

The allegation had been first made by Uttar Pradesh government in a UP Court. Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government had said that the petitioner is not a journalist and alleged that "he is earning by making malicious tweets. The more malicious the tweets are, the more payment he gets".

"He has accepted that he has received ₹ 2 crore for his tweets. He is no journalist", she said, adding that here is a person who takes advantage of hate speech videos and makes them viral to create a communal divide.

While ordering his release yesterday, the Supreme Court had said, "It's a set principle of law that power of arrests must be pursued sparingly. In present case no justification to keep him in continued detention and subject him to an endless round of proceedings in various courts."

The court disbanded a special probe in UP against Mohammed Zubair and transferred all UP cases to Delhi. The judges also rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's request that Mohammed Zubair be "stopped from putting out tweets".

The fact checker also said that he was not tortured by the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 11,2022

hajj.jpg

Makkah, July 11: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, said this year’s Hajj season, which welcomed around one million pilgrims for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, has been a success.

“I am pleased to announce that this year’s pilgrimage has been successful on the security, service and health fronts,” Prince Khalid said in a report from state news agency SPA.

There have been no recorded accidents, infections or disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage, he added.

Prince Khalid attributed the success to the extensive financial support, projects and staff that the government dedicated to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj for pilgrims.

He praised the efforts of the security personnel and medical staff in serving pilgrims coming from all over the world.

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meanwhile said COVID-19 incidence among pilgrims during this year’s Hajj was limited to 38 individual cases, which were swiftly addressed in accordance with health protocols.

Citing a successful health plan laid out by the authorities, Al-Jalajel also confirmed no disease outbreaks among pilgrims.

He noted that more than 230 health facilities provided specialized medical services to pilgrims across the holy sites. Over 25,000 health practitioners and 2,000 volunteers also served 130,000 pilgrims.

During the Hajj season, medical personnel performed 10 open heart surgeries and conducted more than 187 cardiac catheterization and 447 kidney dialyses, said the health minister.

Seha Virtual Hospital served over 2,000 pilgrims.

Al-Jalajel praised the role of the medical staff and their full coordination of services that ensured a safe Hajj.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Netowrk
July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

 "It is a routine practice continuing since 1959," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 9,2022

srilanka.jpg

Colombo, July 9: Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades in Colombo and barged into the president's official residence today, the latest expression of public anger in the nation of 22 million people battling an unprecedented economic crisis.

Latest Developments

>> Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound.

>> "The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

>> Gotabaya Rajapaksa was moved to the Army headquarters last night following intelligence reports that the situation at Saturday's planned rally "would go out of control", a top government source said. On Friday, three judges refused police requests to outlaw Saturday's protests.

>> Thousands of protesters -- many of whom packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo -- surrounded the president's official residence this morning after breaking barricades set up by the police. Several military personnel have also joined citizens as they demand the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

>> The police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the building, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

>> "We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," said Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman who took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest. The protesters even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

>> "The curfew was not a deterrent, in fact it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," a top defence official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. 

>> "In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace," Sanath Jayasuriya, a former cricketer, tweeted with #GoHomeGota.

>> Sixteen MPs from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have requested the president to resign immediately.

>> Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who would assume the presidency in the event of Mr Rajapaksa's resignation, has called an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to the political crisis, his office said.

>> Sri Lanka is facing severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited supplies of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

>> The country has sought a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to ease the dollar drought.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.