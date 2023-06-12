  1. Home
  2. Twitter to be world's most accurate real-time info source: New CEO

Twitter to be world's most accurate real-time info source: New CEO

News Network
June 13, 2023

CEO.jpg

The new boss of social media firm Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has outlined her plans for "Twitter 2.0.", after taking over from Elon Musk a week ago.

She says the company is "on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source".

Since Mr Musk bought Twitter last year, it has faced criticism over its approach to tackling disinformation.

In the last month, the company lost its head of trust and safety and pulled out of the EU's disinformation code.

In a series of tweets, which was also emailed to employees, Ms Yaccarino echoed Mr Musk's goal, that Twitter must transform the "global town square".

She said this would help "drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

"Users need to know that the town square is not biased," Ray Wang, the chief executive of Silicon Valley-based research firm Constellation told the BBC.

Mr Musk, who is a self-described "free speech absolutist", has criticised Twitter's policies on moderating content, arguing that it needed to be a genuine forum for free speech.

But his moves to reinstate right-wing accounts, whose views he has shared, and loosen moderation have driven away advertisers. In December, revenue reportedly fell by 40% to a year earlier.

For advertisers to return, they need to know what to expect in terms of user content and engagement, Mr Wang said.

"She is definitely someone who can balance out Elon and go toe-to-toe with him as he respects her," he added.

Since buying Twitter last year for $44bn (£35.1bn), Mr Musk had been under pressure to find someone to lead the firm so that he could focus on his other businesses, which include electric carmaker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX.

On 12 May, Mr Musk, who recently reclaimed the title of the world's richest person, announced that Ms Yaccarino would succeed him as the chief executive of Twitter in six weeks time.

However, she started the role earlier than expected, just days after the resignation of the firm's head of trust and safety.

Ms Yaccarino is credited with helping to steer media giant NBCUniversal through upheaval in the industry caused by changing technology.

In her former role, she overhauled the company's advertising sales business and was behind the 2020 launch of its advert-supported streaming platform Peacock.

She now oversees business operations at Twitter, which has been struggling to make money, while Mr Musk continues as the company's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

"We believe Linda has a solid vision for Twitter with a lot of wood to chop that can be turned around," Daniel Ives from Wedbush Securities said.

"This is a great first step and she knows the task ahead for Twitter to monetise the platform which remains the golden goose." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2023

CEO.jpg

The new boss of social media firm Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has outlined her plans for "Twitter 2.0.", after taking over from Elon Musk a week ago.

She says the company is "on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source".

Since Mr Musk bought Twitter last year, it has faced criticism over its approach to tackling disinformation.

In the last month, the company lost its head of trust and safety and pulled out of the EU's disinformation code.

In a series of tweets, which was also emailed to employees, Ms Yaccarino echoed Mr Musk's goal, that Twitter must transform the "global town square".

She said this would help "drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

"Users need to know that the town square is not biased," Ray Wang, the chief executive of Silicon Valley-based research firm Constellation told the BBC.

Mr Musk, who is a self-described "free speech absolutist", has criticised Twitter's policies on moderating content, arguing that it needed to be a genuine forum for free speech.

But his moves to reinstate right-wing accounts, whose views he has shared, and loosen moderation have driven away advertisers. In December, revenue reportedly fell by 40% to a year earlier.

For advertisers to return, they need to know what to expect in terms of user content and engagement, Mr Wang said.

"She is definitely someone who can balance out Elon and go toe-to-toe with him as he respects her," he added.

Since buying Twitter last year for $44bn (£35.1bn), Mr Musk had been under pressure to find someone to lead the firm so that he could focus on his other businesses, which include electric carmaker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX.

On 12 May, Mr Musk, who recently reclaimed the title of the world's richest person, announced that Ms Yaccarino would succeed him as the chief executive of Twitter in six weeks time.

However, she started the role earlier than expected, just days after the resignation of the firm's head of trust and safety.

Ms Yaccarino is credited with helping to steer media giant NBCUniversal through upheaval in the industry caused by changing technology.

In her former role, she overhauled the company's advertising sales business and was behind the 2020 launch of its advert-supported streaming platform Peacock.

She now oversees business operations at Twitter, which has been struggling to make money, while Mr Musk continues as the company's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

"We believe Linda has a solid vision for Twitter with a lot of wood to chop that can be turned around," Daniel Ives from Wedbush Securities said.

"This is a great first step and she knows the task ahead for Twitter to monetise the platform which remains the golden goose." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2023

RSS.jpg

Bengaluru, June 9: The Karnataka government will review the largesse of the previous BJP government in allotting "hundreds of acres of land" to RSS and its affiliated organisations, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday. He also said a few tenders issued by the BJP government have been cancelled while others will be looked into.

The functioning of the health and family welfare department, its officers and doctors and the measures taken to ensure sound public health will be discussed in a meeting next week, Rao added. "Hundreds of acres of government land in the state have been transferred in the name of RSS and Sangh Parivar affiliated organisations," the minister said in a press conference. 

According to him, the purpose behind such allotment was to help these organisations grow and with that its ideologies should also grow. "This (allotment of land) should not happen. One should inform everything to the people. Nothing should be kept secret. People should know. Taking everything in one way is not proper. So we have to take steps," the minister added.

When asked whether the government has taken any steps yet, Rao said he cannot say anything about the steps taken at this juncture but he pointed out that the Congress government has to do it. "It should happen at the government level where the revenue department and the chief minister have to see what has happened and how it has happened. They have to decide after seeing whether it has been done lawfully and for what price it has been allotted because these are all legal matters," he explained.

To a question about the BJP claiming that there is a witch hunt against its cadres, Rao alleged that the objective of that party was to meddle with history, create a rift among people, and spread hatred, which they were doing at every level, be it in textbooks, or appointing such people in various organisations and allotting government land to RSS and its affiliated organisations.

The minister also said that he has convened a meeting where many decisions will be taken. He added that the Congress government cancelled a few tenders such as the 108 ambulance tender and the dialysis contract.

"There are other issues as well, such as the functioning of our department, officers and doctors and taking care of public health. Preventive measures will also be looked into," Rao said. He also explained that some policy matters related to his department will be discussed with the experts to improve the existing system to provide quality treatment to people.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2023

brijbhushan.jpg

New Delhi, June 2: The Jan Chetna Rally being organised by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the saints of Ayodhya on June 5 has been `postponed`. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, posted on social media that the rally in Ayodhya in his support had been "postponed for a few days while the police are investigating the charges" against him. 

Sources in the Ayodhya administration said the BJP MP did not seek permission for the rally. Instead, the request from a group of seers to hold a meeting was `being considered` when Brij Bhushan made the announcement on social media.

A senior official said that since Section 144 was already in place in Ayodhya, the rally could not be allowed. The proposed rally was widely perceived as a show of strength by Singh even as his party faces growing pressure to sack him. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had previously announced that he would address the rally on Monday "with the blessings of Sadhus".

The MP did not specify what spurred the change of plan, but his Facebook post came as details emerged of the charges listed in FIRs filed against him by wrestlers, who have been protesting for months to push for his removal as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the charges, claiming he will `hang himself` if the allegations are proven. In Friday`s post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh again claimed he was being `falsely accused` by political opponents and their parties.

"Served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years with your support. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions while in power and opposition. These are the reasons my political opponents and their parties have falsely accused me," he wrote.

"In the present situation, some political parties are trying to dissolve social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and ethnic conflict by rallies at different places. The purpose is that the decision to hold a saints` conference in Ayodhya on 5th June to consider the evil spreading across the society but now while police are investigating the charges and respecting the serious instructions of the Supreme Court, the Jan Chetna Maha Rally, has been postponed for a few days," he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also said `millions of supporters and well-wishers of all religions, castes and sectors have supported me`. In the two FIRs, Singh has been accused of touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groping them, asking inappropriate personal questions, and demanding sexual favours.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.