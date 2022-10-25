  1. Home
WhatsApp services restored after a brief outage from UK to India

News Network
October 25, 2022

Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced a global outage from the UK to India, with users being not able to send and receive text and video messages for more than an hour.

The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that lasted over an hour. The resumption of service was confirmed by several users.

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

After the snag hit, WhatsApp said it is working to restore services.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around Whatsapp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.

On DownDetector, the WhatsApp service outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai faced service outages.

News Network
October 23,2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed a referendum on the right of women to wear headscarves in the civil service, schools and universities. Erdogan, who courts a devout Muslim base, has previously reversed some of Türkiye’s secular laws.

“If you have the courage, come, let’s put this issue to a referendum... let the nation make the decision,” the president said in parliament on Saturday, in remarks aimed at opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. 

Kilicdaroglu had proposed a law guaranteeing women the right to wear a headscarf in public buildings, in a bid to reassure Muslim voters that his secular party would defend their religious rights, AFP reported. Erdogan’s call for a referendum is likely an effort to win the support of devout Muslims ahead of elections next year.

While Kilicdaroglu once supported a ban on headscarves, Erdogan has long positioned himself as a warrior against such secular policies. 

Türkiye has been a secular state since 1924, although Islamic headscarves were not officially banned in public institutions until the late 1990s. Although the country’s constitutional court struck down an attempt by Erdogan’s ruling AK party to lift the headscarf ban in 2008, the Turkish president managed to end the restriction in 2013.

While no political party in Türkiye is proposing a return of the ban, enshrining the right to wear a headscarf in the constitution would represent a significant step away from the secularism of previous decades. 

News Network
October 14,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A youth has been detained by the police in connection with the case of waylaying a car in which Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was travelling at Farangipet and threatening the driver of the car.

The accused has been identified as Riyaz (38), son of Abdul Khader, a resident of Falnir. According to police, the accused does not have any criminal cases registered against him and was not found with any weapon on him.  The police have also seized the white Scorpio reportedly used for chasing the MLA's car.

The allegedly incident of waylaying the car occurred last night. In his complaint, Naveen (26), driver of MLA’s official car said that MLA Harish Poonja had been to Bengaluru on October 12 and had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday at 7:07 pm.

He travelled in the car to Circuit House in Mangaluru and attended a meeting. Later, at 10:45 pm, he left in a private car with his relatives Prashanth and Kushith.

The private car was moving ahead of his official car. When the MLA’s official car reached Naguri Railway Overbridge, a Scorpio started following it.

The driver informed the MLA over the phone. The MLA in turn had asked the driver to follow the car in which he was travelling.

The driver of the car which was following the MLA’s car overtook the car and later waylaid the car near Farangipet fish market where the MLA was travelling and abused driver Kushith and issued threats to him by showing weapons.

Naveen, the driver of the MLA’s car, immediately parked the car near the police outpost at Farangipet. After issuing threats, the driver of the Scorpio vehicle drove away the vehicle towards B C Road.

The complainant has alleged that the suspect has waylaid both the car in which the MLA was travelling and also MLA’s official car and issued threats along with abusing the driver.

The Bantwal Rural police have booked a case under IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person ),506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation ). The investigation is under way.

News Network
October 23,2022

Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game here on Sunday.

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight. India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings.

The two revived India with a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket after they were reeling at 31/4 at one stage.

Sent in to bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If it was not for the 14 runs in the 19th over, Arshdeep would have ended with better figures

Playing in his maiden World Cup, left-arm pacer Arshdeep gave India early breakthroughs before Pakistan steadied things with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya bagged impressive figures of 3/30 in four overs after Mohammed Shami removed a well-set Iftikhar to trigger a slide.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 159/8 in 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 51, Shan Masood 52 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Hardik Pandya 3/30).

India: 160 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36). 

