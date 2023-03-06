  1. Home
  WhatsApp to soon let you silence calls from unknown numbers

News Network
March 6, 2023

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, “silence unknown callers”, which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

This feature will also include several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls. Users will find the toggle located in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will Watsh silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification centre, said the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Split view” feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application and then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation. With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat.

News Network
February 20,2023

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.

News Network
March 3,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 3: After arresting Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar MV, a chief accountant in BWSSB have conducted raids on his residence in Dollars Colony, the Lokayukta police seized around Rs 6 crore in cash from his residence. 

The police also conducted raid on the residence of IAS officer Mahesh M, managing director of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KS&DL) in Banashankari, but nothing much was found at his residence.

According to Lokayukta officials, the raids were conducted late Thursday night and are continuing. 

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police after he accepted a Rs 40 lakh bribe in mStudio on Crescent Road on Thursday evening.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police, and Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

The total amount seized in the trap and raid is around Rs 8.02 crore as of now. Both Prashanth and his father Madal Virupakshappa, chairman of KS&DL, are accused in the case.

According to sources, the police are going to serve notice to Virupakshappa after completing the raids and are going to question him.

The police are also verifying various documents belonging to the property of Prashanth a nd are also accessing the value of the goldjewellery, silver articles, other household articles, and movable assets.

The police are going to produce before a court Prashanth and four others arrested in the case including his relative Siddesh, his accountant Surendra, and Nikolas and Gangadhar, who had gone to give him Rs 72 lakh when Lokayukta police laid the trap.

Shreyas Kashyap, who runs a private firm supplying raw materials, had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police. Prashanth had demanded Rs 81 lakh bribe from Kashyap and his partner Murthy. He was caught accepting Rs 40 lakh of the total bribe, which is the 30 per cent commission for a contract for supplying raw materials to KS&DL. 

The bribe was demanded to release the purchase order. Prashanth had collected bribes on behalf of his father according to Lokayukta police.

News Network
February 23,2023

pavancong.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 23: Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by police on Thursday after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party said.

Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant.

Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of CISF.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC for his alleged remarks against the Prime Minister.

Earlier several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac. Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

The flight was delayed. 

