  2. 1 dead, 5 wounded after man goes on stabbing spree in Canada's Vancouver; attacker held

Agencies
March 28, 2021

Vancouver, Mar 28: One person was killed and at least five wounded in a stabbing attack Saturday at a library in Vancouver, police said.

A lone suspect was arrested and there was no ongoing threat to the public, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a tweet.

Authorities did not release details on a possible motive for the attack, which took place in the afternoon in and near the library.

"One of the victims is dead," RCMP Sergeant Frank Chang told the press, adding that authorities were still working to identify the victims.

CTV broadcast a video apparently showing the arrest of the suspect, who seemed to stab himself in the leg before collapsing and being detained by several police officers.

Six people were taken to hospitals, according to an emergency health services spokeswoman, who declined to release details on their conditions.

Witness Sheila Dyson told media she saw a man stab a woman. There did not seem to be any connection between them, with the attacker appearing to strike randomly, she said.

Andrew Cocking, who lives 500 meters (about a quarter-mile) from the library, told media the attack took place an area that's generally very quiet.

"I saw people getting tended to by paramedics, they were being given first aid next to a vehicle and also next to a restaurant, and pulled away on stretchers," he said.

"It was quite sad, especially because apparently one of them was a child," he said, adding that his brother was at the library just 30 minutes before the attack.

News Network
March 21,2021

New Delhi, Mar 21: A recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council has said that a person cannot donate blood for the next 28 days after taking the last dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As approved in the 30th meeting of the governing body of the NBTC held on February 17, the deferral criteria for blood donation post-Covid-19 vaccine was finalised as "28 days post-vaccination deferral after the last dose of Covid-19 vaccination irrespective of the type of the vaccine received." 

The order implies that the donor has to wait for 28 days after taking the second dose of the vaccine, which means that he or she cannot donate for 56 days after taking the first jab.

The order was issued by NBTC director Dr Sunil Gupta on March 5.

According to the Union Health Ministry, two doses of the vaccine need to be taken by an individual 28 days apart to complete the immunisation schedule.

Protective levels of antibodies are generally developed two weeks after receiving the second dose, it has said.

Also, on whether one should avoid alcohol after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry in a series of FAQs on March 2 clarified that "according to experts, there is no evidence of alcohol impairing the effectiveness of the vaccine".  

Two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute in the country and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been approved by the National Drug Regulator for restricted emergency use in India.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Expressing concern over the possibilities of second wave covid-19 in Karnataka, experts from the technical committee on Monday recommended the state government to keep Covid Care Centres (CCCs) on standby and hold talks with private medical establishments for providing free treatment to patients as it was followed previously.

Reviewing the Covid-19 scenario across the state CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday held a high-level meeting with the State Covid Technical Committee experts and other bureaucrats and sought help from the public to prevent Karnataka from going back to lockdown regime. 

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Yediyurappa said, “A total of seven districts including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi have reported high positivity rate. Luckily, the mortality rate is under control. Experts have opined that this could be the sign of the second wave in Karnataka.”

Stating that the experts have recommended to scale up vaccination across the state, the chief minister said, “The committee has advised the government to keep the Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in stand by particularly in Bengaluru and hold talks with the private medical establishments to treat patients as it was done earlier. Besides, they have also suggested stringent enforcement of Covid-19 rules in public places.”

CM Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all the CMs on March 17 and only after the PM’s meeting further decision on containment measures will be taken.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Despite the economic hardship, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will continue to honour and reward those who strive to nurture language and culture. Including the new media award, awards will be presented in five categories, said Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Dayananda G. Kathalsar.

During his presidential speech after the inauguration of the new office for the Tulu Postgraduate studies centre at University College Mangaluru here on Thursday, he added, “It is challenging to pay remuneration to Tulu teachers, however, the academy's program will continue to promote the language.” The program was jointly organised by the Mangalore University Tulu PG Study Centre and University Evening College. 

In his inaugural speech, Senior Physician Dr. Vamana Shenoy said that along with pride, continues learning can develop a language.  Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy President Dr. Jagadish Pai declared that Konkani Sahithya Academy fully supports the process of adding Tulu to the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. Udupi Tulu Koota Honorary President Dr.  Bhaskarananda Kumar promised to provide all assistance, including books for the study centre.

Entrepreneur Sunil Achar, Mangalore University's Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Tulu Peetha Advisory Council Member Praveen Kumar, Bhaskarananda Kumar, and Prasad Rai of Kallimaru Guthu were felicitated. Mangalore University Syndicate Members Dr. Mohan Padiwal, K Ramesh, Ravichandra PM, Ravindranath Rai, Vivekananda Paniyala, Evening College Principal Dr. Subhashini Srivatsa were present among others.

Tulu Postgraduate Centre Coordinator Dr. Madhava M K welcomed the guests. Student Pradhyoth Hegde introduced the activities of the department. Tulu teacher Subhashchandra Kanvatheertha offered the vote of thanks. Prashanthi Shetty mastered the event.

