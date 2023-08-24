  1. Home
  2. 2 months after leading a failed mutiny, Wagner boss dies in plane crash in Russia

2 months after leading a failed mutiny, Wagner boss dies in plane crash in Russia

News Network
August 24, 2023

russia.jpg

An Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to his death on Wednesday, showed no sign of a problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency, said Prigozhin, who led an aborted mutiny in June, was one of 10 people on board the downed plane. It was travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg when it crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, Russia's emergency situations ministry said.

Meanwhile, citing Russian aviation authorities, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that Prigozhin was killed in the crash.

A Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group said that its leader Prigozhin died, Reuters reported.

“The head of the Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” a post in the Grey Zone channel said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was cited by RT as saying that all 10 people on board had lost their lives and that Prigozhin “was listed among the passengers.”

"A private Embraer Legacy plane crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the Tver region, near the Kuzhenkino village. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board was killed," the ministry said in a statement.

“Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers,” the statement added.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said an investigation into the crash had been launched.

"An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated. According to the passenger list, the first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list," the agency noted.

Unnamed Russian officials told RIA Novosti that “eight bodies” have been recovered so far and an investigation into the incident was underway.

Prigozhin led a short-lived armed mutiny against the Russian military leadership in June. 

The mutiny, which lasted less than 24 hours, came to an end after the Wagner leader agreed to turn his troops back on their path to the Russian capital, following negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko aimed at de-escalating the situation.

In an audio message posted on Telegram on June 23, Prigozhin accused Russia’s military top brass of ordering a rocket attack on the group's field camps in Ukraine -- where Russia has been conducting a military operation -- killing "huge numbers” of his paramilitary forces. Authorities in Moscow, however, strongly denied his claim.

Following the deal, the Kremlin announced that Russia had dropped a criminal case previously filed against the head of the Wagner group.

"Not Surprised"

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was "not surprised" at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.

"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden said.

"There's not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind," Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.

"But I don't know enough to know the answer" of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2023

dogs.jpg

Bhopal, Aug 18: A fight between pet dogs snowballed into a brawl between their owners and ended with two deaths in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday, police said. Rajpal Singh Rajawat, a security guard at a bank, opened fire on his neighbours from his balcony last night, killing two and seriously injuring six others.

"Rajpal Singh Rajawat posted as a security guard at a local branch of Bank of Baroda, opened fire with his licensed gun in a colony located under Khajrana police station limits following an argument over pet dogs," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh said.

Rajawat and his neighbour Vimal Amcha, 35, were walking their dogs at a narrow lane in Krishna Bagh Colony at 11pm when the two animals lunged at each other.

Soon, an argument began between the two men, after which Rajawat ran up to his first-floor home and fired at Amcha using a 12-bore rifle.

A video of the horrific shooting shows Rajawat loading the rifle and firing a warning shot in the air before aiming at the street below. The shots are followed by screams from the street.

Amcha, who ran a hair salon in the city, died on the spot, along with his brother-in-law, 27-year-old Rahul Verma. The pregnant wife of Rahul Verma, Jyoti Verma, suffered a pellet injury to her eye, the police said.

Six others, who were on the street when the fight broke out, also suffered bullet injuries and have been hospitalised. Two of them have been seriously injured, police said.

Rajawat was arrested along with his son Sudhir and another relative, Shubham. A case of murder has been filed against him, they said.

A native of Gwalior, Rajawat was hired by a private firm as a security guard in Indore because he owned a licensed 12-bore rifle, police said.

The neighbourhood is in shock over the killings. A neighbour, Pallavi Borse, was quoted by PTI as saying that the fight escalated when the two fighting dogs entered Vimal Amcha's home and he chased them away.

"Two pet dogs from our lane, including the one owned by Rajawat, started fighting with each other. During their fight, when they started entering Amcha's house, his brother Pramod chased Rajawat's dog away with a stick. Soon a heated argument broke out between the two parties over it," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2023

shabbir.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 18: An ambulance driver lost his life after the vehicle overturned at Hanchikatte near Vagga in Bantwal taluk while transporting a patient to a hospital in Mangaluru on Friday, August 18.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbir, a resident of Guruvayankere.

The ambulance which was proceeding towards Mangaluru from Belthangadi overturned in the middle of the road. 

Shabbir sustained serious injuries in the mishap and was taken to the hospital but he died without responding to the treatment.

The patient who was in the ambulance at the time of the accident was transported to Mangaluru in a replacement vehicle. Details of the patient in the ambulance vehicle and his condition is not yet known.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 21,2023

workforce.jpg

Riyadh, Aug 21: The number of employees in the accommodation and food services activities in Saudi Arabia, who are subjected to the social insurance' rules and regulations, has reached, by the end of the first quarter of 2023, to about 694,000 workers.

The foreign workers including Indians constitute about 78.3% from the total workers who are in the field that include restaurants, hotels and furnished apartments.

According to Al-Eqtisadiah, the number of foreign workers in the sector of accommodation and hotel services reached to about 543.2 thousand workers, versus about 151 thousand Saudi workers.

As for women in the hotel sector, there are about 78.06 thousand female workers, constituting 11.3% of the total employees.

The Saudi women acquired the highest percentage in the sector with 92.6%, as their number reached 72.27 thousand workers, versus 5,793 foreign female workers.

The number of men workers in the sector reached 616.1 thousand workers, the foreign employees constituted the highest number at 537.4 thousand workers, versus 78.77 thousand Saudi workers.

In terms of the regions of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh region has come out on top of the list with 35%, as the number of workers in the sector reached about 226.8 thousand workers, followed by Makkah region with 175.69 workers, then Al-Sharqiyah region with 110.77 thousand workers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.