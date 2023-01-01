  1. Home
  2. 2023 tougher than last year as a third of the global economy set to hit recession: IMF chief

2023 tougher than last year as a third of the global economy set to hit recession: IMF chief

News Network
January 2, 2023

economy.jpg

For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the US, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned.

The new year is going to be “tougher than the year we leave behind,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program Face the Nation on Sunday.

It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising prices, higher interest rates and the spread of Covid in China weigh on the global economy.

In October the IMF cut its global economic growth outlook for 2023.

"We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession," Ms Georgieva said on the CBS news programme Face the Nation.

"Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people," she added.

Katrina Ell, an economist at Moody's Analytics in Sydney, gave the BBC her assessment of the world economy.

"While our baseline avoids a global recession over the next year, odds of one are uncomfortably high. Europe, however, will not escape recession and the US is teetering on the verge," she said.

The IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023 in October, due to the war in Ukraine as well as higher interest rates as central banks around the world attempt to rein in rising prices.

Since then China has scrapped its zero-Covid policy and started to reopen its economy, even as coronavirus infections have spread rapidly in the country.

Ms Georgieva warned that China, the world's second largest economy, would face a difficult start to 2023.

"For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she said.

The IMF is an international organisation with 190 member countries. They work together to try to stabilise the global economy. One of its key roles is to act as an early economic warning system.

Ms Georgieva's comments will be alarming for people around the world, not least in Asia which endured a difficult year in 2022.

Inflation has been steadily rising across the region, largely because of the war in Ukraine, while higher interest rates have also hit households and business.

Figures released over the weekend pointed to weakness in the Chinese economy at the end of 2022.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for December showed that China's factory activity shrank for the third month in a row and at the fastest rate in almost three years as coronavirus infections spread in the country's factories.

In the same month home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row, according to a survey by one of the country's largest independent property research firms, China Index Academy.

On Saturday, in his first public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping called for more effort and unity as China enters what he called a "new phase".

The downturn in the US also means there is less demand for the products that are made in China and other Asian countries including Thailand and Vietnam.

Higher interest rates also make borrowing more expensive - so for both these reasons companies may choose not to invest in expanding their businesses.

The lack of growth can trigger investors to pull money out of an economy and so countries, especially poorer ones, have less cash to pay for crucial imports like food and energy.

In these kinds of slowdowns a currencies can lose value against those of more prosperous economies, compounding the issue.

The impact of higher interest rates on loans affects economies at the government level too - especially emerging markets, which may struggle to repay their debts.

For decades the Asia-Pacific region has depended on China as a major trading partner and for economic support in times of crisis.

Now Asian economies are facing the lasting economic effects of how China has handled the pandemic.

The manufacture of products such as Tesla electric cars and Apple iPhones may get back on track as Beijing ends zero-Covid.

But renewed demand for commodities like oil and iron ore is likely to further increase prices just as inflation appeared to have peaked.

"China's relaxed domestic Covid restrictions are not a silver bullet. The transition will be bumpy and a source of volatility at least through the March quarter," Ms Ell said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 25,2022

cops.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in four police station jurisdictions coming under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits till 6 am on December 27.

Following the murder of a 43-year-old Jaleel by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal on Saturday night, the Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits. As Mangaluru is a sensitive region and to avoid any disruption in law and order, the section has been imposed.

In his order, the Commissioner said that prohibitory order was imposed to maintain law and order and peace. Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jatha, processions, and carrying of firearms, explosives, and crackers is prohibited during the period. The Commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

As there is a chance of miscreants taking advantage of the tense situation in the region, the Commissioner has directed the factories and establishments coming under these four police station jurisdictions to change the work hours of their employees from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday and Monday. The concerned heads of these organisations should ensure that no workers move around on the roads in these areas from 6 pm to 6 am.

Further, the Commissioner of Police has prohibited the sale of liquor in all the liquor outlets in four police station limits till 10 am on December 27.

Victim Jaleel was running a fancy store in Katipalla and is a resident of Kuloor. On December 24, two assailants stabbed him in front of his shop. He succumbed to the injuries sustained in the hospital. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station, said the Commissioner.

He said that the investigation is in progress to know the motive behind the murder.

As a precautionary measure, additional forces including KSRP platoons, and strike forces have been deployed at Surathkal and other sensitive areas in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 18,2022

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 18: Condemning the repeated incidents of immoral policing and communal vigilantism, Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader today took the city police to task for going soft on accused involved in such cases. 

Addressing reporters here, the former minister said nearly a dozen incidents of immoral policing have been reported in Dakshina Kannada in past few weeks. However, he added, the police are going soft on the accused thanks to political pressure from a particular party. 

Demanding strict action against those involved in immoral policing, he said people taking law into hands would lead anarchy and lawlessness in the society. 

He said that the Congress government in Karnataka in the past had been successful in controlling the immoral policing by taking stringent action against the miscreants.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 30,2022

pele.jpg

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer.

Following are some reactions to his death:

BRAZIL STRIKER NEYMAR

Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.

To his family and friends, to CBF (Brazilian football federation), to Brazil and to all football fans who loved him so much, I express my sincere condolences.

Today, we all mourn the loss of the physical presence of our dear Pele, but he achieved immortality a long time ago and therefore he will be with us for eternity.

US President Joe Biden

For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, (first lady) Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.

Former US President Barack Obama

Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.

Actor Sylvester Stallone, Pele's co-star in 'Escape To Victory'

Pele The Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man.

New York City Football Club

Obrigado, Pele. No one did more for this sport here, and everywhere. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Lionel Messi

Rest in peace, Pele.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez

One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts.

Germany's World Cup winner Franz BeckenBauer

Football lost the greatest in its history today - and I lost a unique friend. Football will be yours forever. Rest in peace Pele.

Former England striker Gary Lineker

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach

With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon. As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him.

French president Emmanuel Macron

The game. The king. Eternity.

Cristiano Ronaldo

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always.

Kylian Mbappe

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

Former England player Geoff Hurst

I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.

Manchester United

Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world.

Liverpool

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF, its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of world football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, one of the greatest players of all time.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to his family, his loved ones, his clubs, the Brazilian Confederation and all football fans in Brazil and around the world.

Barcelona

Barca deeply regrets the death of "Rei" (King) Pele, one of the greatest players of all time. With him, football became greater. May he rest in peace.

Wales Football Association

Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again. A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.

UNESCO

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pele. We extend our condolences to the Brazilian people and the football family. Pele was @UNESCO Champion for Sport since 1994 and worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be greatly missed.

Argentina's World Cup winner Osvaldo Ardiles

The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. Three times World Cup winner, more than 1,000 goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele.

France coach Didier Deschamps

With the passing of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. It made people dream and continued to make generations and generations of fans of our sport.

Who hasn't dreamed, as a child, of being Pele? With his number 10, he put his technical virtuosity, his audacity, his creativity at the service of his teams and especially that of Brazil with whom he won three World Cups.

Pele was the alliance of beauty and efficiency. His talent and track record will remain forever etched in our memories. To his family, loved ones and the Brazilian people, I extend my sincere condolences and sympathy. The king will remain the king, forever.

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta

Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football. RIP to a legend.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez

His legacy will be eternal. Rest in peace, king.

Former Argentina player Claudio Caniggia

One of my biggest inspirations for playing football. Since I was a kid I admired him, like everyone who understands and loves this sport. Forever Pele.

Rafael Nadal

Today a great of world sport is leaving us once again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always be with us. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football. Rest in Peace! O Rei!

Usain Bolt

A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

Pele was a true legend; there was no one quite like him. But he also transcended the game and inspired generations on and off the field. My condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Brazilians - as well as to soccer fans around the world.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro

As a child I watched Pele at the World Cup on a black and white screen. My dad told me that he was the best soccer player in the world. Today I think my father was right. A message of solidarity to his family and all the people of Brazil who loved him so much. RIP.

Lewis Hamilton

Lost a legend today. Thank you for sharing your talent, genius and love with us. @Pele's legacy will inspire us forever and always.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.