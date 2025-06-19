59 conflicts, 78 nations involved: World is now least peaceful since World War-2

The world is now witnessing the highest number of active state-based conflicts since the end of the Second World War, with 59 ongoing wars and 78 countries involved, according to the 2024 edition of the Global Peace Index released by the Institute for Economics & Peace.
The report paints a grim picture of international stability, warning that global peacefulness continues to erode amid a backdrop of deepening geopolitical rivalries, rising militarisation, and a growing number of cross-border disputes.
“Many of the leading indicators that typically precede large-scale conflict are now at their worst levels since 1945,” the study stated.
Sharp Rise in Conflicts
There are currently 59 active state-based armed conflicts, three more than last year, making this the most violent period since WWII. The conflicts are not only increasing in number but also in complexity, with 78 nations now engaged in violence beyond their borders, a trend that the index attributes to growing global fragmentation and the assertiveness of middle powers.
Major flashpoints highlighted in the report include:
Russia-Ukraine
Israel-Palestine and Israel-Iran
China-US tensions over Taiwan
India-Pakistan
Armenia-Azerbaijan
North Korea-US
Iran-US
Yemen-Saudi Arabia
EU-Russia and UK-Russia
The report particularly noted the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, where Israel launched airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing senior Iranian officers—an incident that marked a dangerous expansion of the Middle East conflict.
Internationalisation of War
Conflicts are no longer localised. The report stresses that 78 countries are directly involved in conflicts beyond their borders, marking a significant shift toward internationalised warfare. The causes range from proxy wars and foreign interventions to the increasing involvement of middle-tier powers asserting dominance in their regions.
Decline in Conflict Resolution
The world is also seeing a steep decline in effective conflict resolution. The success rate of wars ending in a decisive military victory has plummeted from 49% in the 1970s to just 9% in the 2010s, while peace agreements as a method of resolution have dropped from 23% to just 4%.
Meanwhile, the long-term trend of falling militarisation has reversed. In the last two years alone, 106 countries have become more militarised, reflecting a broader shift toward rearmament and power projection.
Global Rankings
The Global Peace Index ranks 163 countries and territories, covering 99.7% of the world’s population.
Most Peaceful Countries (Top 5):
Iceland (since 2008)
Ireland
Austria
New Zealand
Switzerland
Least Peaceful Countries (Bottom 5):
Russia (for the first time)
Ukraine
Sudan
Democratic Republic of Congo
Yemen
Regional Overview
Western and Central Europe remains the most peaceful region globally.
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) retains its position as the least peaceful.
South Asia is now the second least peaceful region, with growing political repression in Bangladesh and enduring tensions between India and Pakistan contributing to its decline.
Interestingly, South America was the only region to record an overall improvement in peacefulness last year, with 7 of 11 countries showing gains.
Final Outlook
Overall, 87 countries saw a decline in peacefulness, while only 74 improved, leading to a net global deterioration of 0.36%. The report concludes that without major diplomatic interventions, the world is on a trajectory of escalating conflict and instability unseen since the mid-20th century.
Comments
Add new comment