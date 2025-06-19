  1. Home
  2. 59 conflicts, 78 nations involved: World is now least peaceful since World War-2

59 conflicts, 78 nations involved: World is now least peaceful since World War-2

News Network
June 19, 2025

conflict.jpg

The world is now witnessing the highest number of active state-based conflicts since the end of the Second World War, with 59 ongoing wars and 78 countries involved, according to the 2024 edition of the Global Peace Index released by the Institute for Economics & Peace.

The report paints a grim picture of international stability, warning that global peacefulness continues to erode amid a backdrop of deepening geopolitical rivalries, rising militarisation, and a growing number of cross-border disputes.

“Many of the leading indicators that typically precede large-scale conflict are now at their worst levels since 1945,” the study stated.

Sharp Rise in Conflicts

There are currently 59 active state-based armed conflicts, three more than last year, making this the most violent period since WWII. The conflicts are not only increasing in number but also in complexity, with 78 nations now engaged in violence beyond their borders, a trend that the index attributes to growing global fragmentation and the assertiveness of middle powers.

Major flashpoints highlighted in the report include:

Russia-Ukraine

Israel-Palestine and Israel-Iran

China-US tensions over Taiwan

India-Pakistan

Armenia-Azerbaijan

North Korea-US

Iran-US

Yemen-Saudi Arabia

EU-Russia and UK-Russia

The report particularly noted the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, where Israel launched airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing senior Iranian officers—an incident that marked a dangerous expansion of the Middle East conflict.

Internationalisation of War

Conflicts are no longer localised. The report stresses that 78 countries are directly involved in conflicts beyond their borders, marking a significant shift toward internationalised warfare. The causes range from proxy wars and foreign interventions to the increasing involvement of middle-tier powers asserting dominance in their regions.

Decline in Conflict Resolution

The world is also seeing a steep decline in effective conflict resolution. The success rate of wars ending in a decisive military victory has plummeted from 49% in the 1970s to just 9% in the 2010s, while peace agreements as a method of resolution have dropped from 23% to just 4%.

Meanwhile, the long-term trend of falling militarisation has reversed. In the last two years alone, 106 countries have become more militarised, reflecting a broader shift toward rearmament and power projection.

Global Rankings

The Global Peace Index ranks 163 countries and territories, covering 99.7% of the world’s population.

Most Peaceful Countries (Top 5):

Iceland (since 2008)

Ireland

Austria

New Zealand

Switzerland

Least Peaceful Countries (Bottom 5):

Russia (for the first time)

Ukraine

Sudan

Democratic Republic of Congo

Yemen

Regional Overview

Western and Central Europe remains the most peaceful region globally.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) retains its position as the least peaceful.

South Asia is now the second least peaceful region, with growing political repression in Bangladesh and enduring tensions between India and Pakistan contributing to its decline.

Interestingly, South America was the only region to record an overall improvement in peacefulness last year, with 7 of 11 countries showing gains.

Final Outlook

Overall, 87 countries saw a decline in peacefulness, while only 74 improved, leading to a net global deterioration of 0.36%. The report concludes that without major diplomatic interventions, the world is on a trajectory of escalating conflict and instability unseen since the mid-20th century.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 15,2025

gasfield.jpg

In a significant and highly provocative escalation, Israel launched a direct airstrike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest natural gas reserve in the world. The strike hit Phase 14 of the offshore site, sparking a fire and forcing Iran to suspend production of 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.

This is believed to be the first direct Israeli strike on Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure, marking a sharp departure from previous attacks that primarily targeted military and nuclear facilities. The global implications of such a move are potentially severe, as the strike puts shared and strategic energy assets in the Persian Gulf in direct danger.

What Is South Pars and Why Is It So Important?

South Pars, located off the coast of Bushehr Province, is shared between Iran and Qatar (which calls its section the North Field). Together, this reservoir is the world’s largest source of natural gas.

Iran relies on South Pars for over 65 percent of its domestic gas consumption, which powers electricity generation, heating, and the petrochemical sector. While sanctions have limited Iran’s exports, countries like Iraq still receive Iranian gas.

Meanwhile, Qatar's portion of the same field helps supply Europe and Asia with 77 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each year. It is developed with the backing of energy giants such as Shell and ExxonMobil.

A direct strike on such an asset threatens not just Iran but the entire region's stability, raising alarm about the possibility of attacks on other energy hubs.

Has Israel Crossed a Red Line?

Energy experts and geopolitical analysts suggest this strike represents a strategic shift.

“This is probably the most significant attack on energy infrastructure since Abqaiq,” said Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy, referring to the 2019 drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that sent shockwaves through global markets.

The targeting of civilian energy infrastructure adds a new, dangerous dimension to the conflict, signaling that economic warfare is now part of the confrontation. With South Pars located near the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for 21 percent of global LNG exports and 14 million barrels of oil daily—any escalation could have worldwide consequences.

Global Energy at Risk

Though South Pars primarily serves Iran’s domestic market, the potential for broader fallout is significant. Escalation could lead to retaliatory attacks on other vital infrastructure, including Qatar’s LNG terminals and Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

Oil prices surged up to 14 percent, settling near $73 per barrel, amid fears of a broader energy crisis. With OPEC’s third-largest producer under attack, the possibility of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could cause dramatic spikes in fuel costs and inflation across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Iran’s Response and Energy Crisis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the strike, calling it a “cowardly attack on the lifeline of the Iranian people,” and vowed a strong response. Even before the strike, Iran was battling a worsening energy crisis, with blackouts and gas shortages costing the economy an estimated $250 million per day.

“Damaging this infrastructure is not only inhumane but economically catastrophic,” said Abdollah Babakhani, an Iranian energy expert based in Germany. “Repairing it will take months, possibly years.”

A Precedent With Global Fallout

The strike may signal a new phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, where energy infrastructure becomes a legitimate target. This shift could open the floodgates for regional instability and global energy insecurity, especially if other countries or non-state actors retaliate in kind.

The international community must recognize what’s at stake. If the world’s largest gas field can be bombed with impunity, no energy hub is truly safe—a scenario that could lead to spiraling conflict, inflation, and disruption on a global scale.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 16,2025

bloodyisrael.jpg

Dubai: Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel’s sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

The attacks raised Israel’s total death toll to at least 18, and in response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Powerful explosions, likely from Israel’s defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the coastal city.

Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva said Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, shattering windows and ripping the walls off multiple apartments.

The Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service reported that two women and two men — all in their 70s — were killed in the wave of missile attacks that struck four sites in central Israel.

“We clearly see that our civilians are being targeted,” said Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne outside the bombed-out building in Petah Tikva. “And this is just one scene, we have other sites like this near the coast, in the south.”

The MDA added that paramedics had evacuated another 87 wounded people to hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, while rescuers were still searching for residents trapped beneath the rubble of their homes.

No negotiation while under Israeli attack

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes. 

Israel warned that the worse is to come. It targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.

An Iranian health ministry spokesperson, Hossein Kermanpour, said the toll since the start of Israeli strikes had risen to 224 dead and more than 1,200 injured, 90 percent of whom he said were civilians. Those killed included 60 on Saturday, half of them children, in a 14-story apartment block flattened in the Iranian capital.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Canada on Sunday would reach an agreement to help resolve the conflict and keep it from escalating.

Iran has told mediators Qatar and Oman that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire with the US while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the communications told Reuters on Sunday. The Israeli military, which launched the attacks on Friday with the stated aim of wiping out Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2025

nuclear.jpg

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday, June 13, in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear program and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Multiple sites around the country were hit, and black smoke was seen rising from the nation’s main nuclear enrichment facility.

The leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported, a development that would be a body blow to Tehran’s governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of the nations’ long-simmering conflict. 

The report offered few details about what happened to Gen. Hossein Salami but said that another top Guard official, as well as two nuclear scientists, were also feared dead.

The strikes, which came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, appeared certain to lead to a reprisal that Israel warned could target its own civilian population. In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting US interests or personnel.

Israeli leaders cast the preemptive assault as a fight for the nation’s survival and necessary to head off what they described as an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs, though it remains unclear how close the country is to achieving that or whether it had actually had been planning a strike.

“It could be a year. It could be within a few months,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he vowed to pursue the attack for as long as necessary to “remove this threat.”

“This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival,” he said.

For Netanyahu, the operation distracts attention from Israel’s ongoing and increasingly unpopular war in Gaza, which is now over 20 months old. There is a broad consensus in the Israeli public that Iran is a major threat, and Israel’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, a staunch critic of Netanyahu, offered his “full support” for the mission against Iran. But if Iranian reprisals cause heavy Israeli casualties or major disruptions to daily life, Netanyahu could see public opinion quickly shift.

Multiple sites in the Iranian capital were hit in the attack, which Netanyahu said targeted both nuclear and military sites. Also targeted were officials leading Iran’s nuclear program and its ballistic missile arsenal. It wasn’t clear how bad the damage was at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz.

The strike on Iran pushed the Israeli military to its limits, requiring the use of aging air-to-air refuelers to get its fighter jets close enough to attack. It wasn’t immediately clear if Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace or just fired so-called “standoff missiles” over another country. People in Iraq heard fighter jets overhead at the time of the attack. Israel previously attacked Iran from over the border in Iraq.

The potential for an attack had been apparent for weeks. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he did not believe an attack was imminent but also acknowledged that it “could very well happen.” As tensions rose, the US pulled some diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offered voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.

Trump is scheduled to attend a meeting of his National Security Council on Friday in the White House Situation Room, were he is expected to discuss the conflict with top advisers. It is not clear if he plans to make a public remarks on the strikes in Iran.

Israel has long been determined to thwart Iran’s nuclear potential.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over its refusal to work with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

Even so, there are multiple assessments on how many nuclear weapons it could conceivably build, should it choose to do so. Iran would need months to assemble, test and field any weapon, which it so far has said it has no desire to do. US intelligence agencies also assess Iran does not have a weapons program at this time.

In a sign of the far-reaching implications of the emerging conflict, Israel’s main airport was closed and benchmark Brent crude spiked on news of the attack, rising nearly 8 percent. Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that in the aftermath of the strikes, “missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately.”

“It is essential to listen to instructions from the home front command and authorities to stay in protected areas,” he said in a statement.

As the explosions in Tehran started, Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed, but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

Trump earlier said he urged Netanyahu to hold off on any action while the administration negotiated with Iran.

“As long as I think there is a (chance for an) agreement, I don’t want them going in because I think it would blow it,” Trump told reporters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.