  Afghan fighters erupt with joy as 20 years of US occupation comes to an end

Afghan fighters erupt with joy as 20 years of US occupation comes to an end

August 31, 2021

Kabul, Aug 31: The sound of celebratory gunfire was heard across Kabul early Tuesday after the Pentagon and Taliban separately confirmed that the last US troops had left Afghanistan, ending a two-decade-long war.

The Taliban declared Afghanistan is a “free and sovereign” nation as it hailed the exit of US troops after 20 years of occupation, describing their departure as a “historic moment”.

"Tonight at 12:00 am Afghan time, the remaining American troops left Kabul airport and our country gained full independence," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said in a tweet. "All praise to Allah."

The Pentagon said the last flight had left in the final minute of Monday night, and that all US military personnel were now out of the country.

Correspondents in the city heard celebratory gunfire from several Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone.

"We made history again," tweeted Anas Haqqani, a senior official in the hardline Islamist movement.

"I am very happy that after 20 years of jihad, sacrifices & hardships I have this pride to see these historic moments."

Another Taliban spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said: "All the American troops have left Afghanistan, we are very happy -- you can listen to the celebratory fire."

The sound of small arms and heavier machine gun fire was still echoing through the night 45 minutes after the first announcement, while tracer rounds lit up the sky.

In a follow-up tweet, Haqqani urged fighters to avoid celebratory gunfire so as to make sure no innocent bystanders were hurt.

August 19,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 19: A special court has ordered a probe into the alleged message mocking Hindu gods that was posted by the Karnataka BJP leader and Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani in a WhatsApp group last year.

During the hearing, the court directed the city police to investigate the matter and submit a report by September 13.

The petitioner, Govindram, had filed a private complaint against Nirani for posting the derogatory message in the WhatsApp group.

Soon after the incident hit the headlines in the media, Nirani released a video statement apologising for hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

He, however, denied himself posting the derogatory message in the WhatsApp group, but by his personal assistant, who might have done it unintentionally.

Nirani also said he never in his life had spoken lightly against any religion or faith, and has been tolerant towards all religions. "I have utmost respect and devotion in Sanatana Dharma," he had said.

The incident, last year, had sparked a controversy with Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah flaying Nirani, who was then Bilgi MLA. "A person who insults God means insulting those who believe in him and harming their religious sentiments."

August 25,2021

Mysuru, Aug 22: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old MBA student was allegedly gang-raped by five youths at a secluded place on a hillock in east Mysuru late on Tuesday. The survivor is hospitalised and her condition is stable.

The incident happened on a hillock near Lalithadripura (North) layout, at the foot of Chamundi Hills. It is located around 300 metres away from eastern stretch of the outer ring road in Alanahalli police limits.

Senior police officers are tight-lipped about the incident as the incident of gang-rape has occurred two days after robbery-and-murder by an armed gang that rocked the city on Monday.

According to police, the girl, who hails from a north Indian state, was with one of her male classmates on a two-wheeler when the group intercepted them around 7pm on Tuesday. Her male friend was beaten up by the gang before she was taken to a remote place away from the road. She was sexually abused by the gang one after the other.

According to the complaint, five youths raped her in the dark after threatening her with dire consequences. The accused were in an inebriated state, police said.

Alanahalli police said a survivor visited police station soon after the incident and lodged a complaint against five unknown person for allegedly gang-raping her in the evening hours of Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against unknown accused. Senior officers inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Statements of the survivor and her male friend are being recorded. She has been sent for medical examination and cops are awaiting the report.

An officer said the survivor and her male friend were stopped by a gang of four-five youths who were consuming alcohol on the hillock. The spot, located near Lalithadripura (North) locality, was completely dark without street lights. The spot is not frequented by the public and away from public view. Teams have been formed to crack the case.

Police sources confirmed a mason has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

