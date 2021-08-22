Al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan, say Taliban and Joe Biden

Kabul, Aug 23: Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again defended his decision to go ahead with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by saying the country has no interest since al Qaeda is gone.

Biden, while interacting with reporters, said there is a need to put things in perspective (about US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan). "What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?" the President said.

But the Pentagon contradicted that statement by saying the terror group still has presence in Afghanistan. However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to the US as it used to be 20 years ago.