  1. Home
  2. Al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan, say Taliban and Joe Biden

Al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan, say Taliban and Joe Biden

News Network
August 23, 2021

Kabul, Aug 23: Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again defended his decision to go ahead with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by saying the country has no interest since al Qaeda is gone.

Biden, while interacting with reporters, said there is a need to put things in perspective (about US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan). "What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?" the President said.

But the Pentagon contradicted that statement by saying the terror group still has presence in Afghanistan. However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to the US as it used to be 20 years ago. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2021

New Delhi, Aug 10: With the Afghan government locked in a violent clash with the Taliban, there has been a surge in human rights violations recently. 

Numerous civilian deaths as well as the destruction of mosques and incidents involving the assault of women have dominated news headline, with several nations urging citizens to leave the country.

On Tuesday, the Indian Consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif took to Twitter announcing an upcoming flight to New Delhi. 

"Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the official handle added.

Those wishing to leave by the flight will have to share their full names, passport number and date of expiry with the Mazar-e-Sharif Consulate. The tweet also provided two numbers where Indian Indians desiring to leave could sent the details via WhatsApp: 0785891303 and 0785891301.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2021

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2021

Kalaburagi, Aug 11: As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi on Monday and Tuesday.

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger.

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.