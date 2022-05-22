  1. Home
Biden supports Japan becoming new permanent member of the UN Security Council

News Network
May 23, 2022

Washington, May 23: US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he supports Japan becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council, NHK public television said on Monday.

Calls have been rising recently for “reform” of the United Nations Security Council.

Currently, the permanent members of the UNSC (also known as the Permanent Five, Big Five, or P5) are the five sovereign states to whom the UN Charter of 1945 grants a permanent seat on the UN Security Council: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The permanent members were all so called allies in World War II (and the victors of that war), and are all states with nuclear weapons. 

All have the power of veto which enables any one of them to prevent the adoption of any "substantive" draft Council resolution, regardless of its level of international support. The remaining 10 members of the UN Security Council are elected by the General Assembly, giving a total of 15 UN member states. 

May 15,2022

A new initiative may soon be taken to promote Vedic education in the country. The Union Education Ministry is going to recognise the Veda-based education board, which would work like any other education board. Experts of Sanskrit language and mathematics will also be involved in the process.

Though there is no degree level course on Vedic education so far, the ministry is in favour of providing Vedic education and Veda-based knowledge to the students. In view of this, the government is mulling linking the Veda system with the modern education system and the process of establishing a dedicated education board has started.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), a special Vedic education board will come into existence to maintain the relevance of the text of Vedas in modern society.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that a special Vedic Education Board will come into existence to maintain the relevance of recitation of Vedas in modern society. The Education Ministry is of the view that the Vedas are the basis of Indian culture.

According to the ministry, in order to make the Vedas a subject of public practice with scholarship, the government has decided to establish five Veda Vidyapeeths led by Maharishi Sandipani Pratishthan at the 'Char Dhams' and Kamakhya Devi's place.

Ved Shankar Lal Chaturvedi, who has been associated with Veda Vidya, said that under the NEP, Veda education can play a crucial role in taking forward the Indian traditional knowledge. Veda education is not a subject of any religious system, but it contains the knowledge and science of living a better life.

According to Chaturvedi, the knowledge of Vedas can prove beneficial for all sections of the society. Vedic Mathematics is a living example of this. Almost all the students of the society are getting the benefits of Vedic Mathematics, he asserted.

At the same time, a few reputed institutes are providing Veda education to students. Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan is imparting education to more than 6,000 students across the country to maintain the relevance of recitation of Vedas in modern society and to preserve and promote the Vedas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also discussed Vedic Mathematics recently during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. It is worth mentioning that during the programme, the Prime Minister said, "For the people of India, who made the world aware of the most important laws of mathematics, mathematics should not be a problem but an easy subject. If we teach Vedic maths to our children, then their fear about maths will also end."

The ministry wants the country's youth to be guided by India's rich mathematical traditions nurtured by mathematicians like Acharya Pingala, Acharya Aryabhatta, Ramanujan and former Shankaracharya of Puri Jagadguru Swami Bharatikrishna Tirtha Maharaj.

During the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Prime Minister said, "With Vedic Maths, you can even solve big scientific problems. I would like all parents to teach Vedic Maths to their children."

Hemnagar Koti, a famous educationist of Sanskrit Vedic education, agreed with the statement of the Prime Minister. He said that by learning Vedic Maths, the confidence of the students will increase as well as the analytical power of their brain will also improve.

News Network
May 9,2022

mutalik.jpg

Bengaluru, May 9: The Hanuman Chalisa campaign against Azaan today reverberated across Karnataka as activists of Sri Ram Sene in Belagavi began chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 5 am from temples. 

According to the police, the incidents were reported in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi. Some of the Sri Ram Sene activists were briefly detained by cops. 

Muthalik, who was in Mysuru, played the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns at a temple. “It is not a symbolic protest or just for a day. This will continue till the government initiates action against loudspeakers installed at mosques,” he said.

“We have launched the campaign against the state government and members of the Muslim community who are not following the Supreme Court order. In future, we will file a contempt case against all deputy commissioners for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order,” Muthalik told media persons.

Along the lines of a similar call by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Muthalik had on Sunday exhorted Sene activists to play Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata hymn from loudspeakers across temples in Karnataka from Monday if the BJP-led state government failed to act against loudspeakers installed in mosques.

Muthalik claimed several right-wing organisations have extended support to Sri Rama Sene. According to him, the organisation has contacted more than 1,000 temples across the state already.

HANEEF HASSAN
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Let them play what they need we have benefits only let them play every five times prayer

Farooq Portfolio
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Why do news channels give so much publicity for this? These people don't believe in God. They are just destroying peace and harmony in society.

Will they continue do chant Hunman chalisa or do other pooja 5 times to counter azan, offer special prayer once a week and fasting during Ramadan etc?

Azaan started over 1400 years ago and since the invention of microphone it is being used for azaan. Azaan will continue till the end of this world.

Our faith in Almighty is very strong and we are always praying every day for our country's betterment. May Almighty protect citizens of India from evil forces

May 14,2022

shabashareef.jpg

Mysuru: An investigation into a burglary case has helped the Kerala police crack the case relating to murder of a traditional healer from Karnataka’s Mysuru. The healer, Shaba Sharif, was allegedly murdered two years ago by a businessman for trying to obtain a secret medicinal formula for treating piles.

Businessman Shaibin Ashraf from Kaipancheri recently lodged a theft complaint against some of his accomplices, but the interrogation of the latter revealed the heinous torture and murder of the Mysuru healer by the businessman with their help, police said.

60-year-old Shaba Sharif was subjected to brutal torture in captivity for one year at Mr Ashraf's residence in Nilambur for the "secret formula", after he was abducted from Mysore in August 2019 by them.

The victim's body parts were said to be cut into pieces and dumped into a river, Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das said on Wednesday.

"Four people including Shaibin Ashraf were arrested and produced before a court. Before that, we have got in touch with the Mysore Police and collected information regarding the dead man. A missing complaint was lodged by his family in 2019," he told reporters.

The police could confirm that it was the same person who was killed under captivity, based on the visuals collected from a pen drive handed over to the investigators by one of the accused.

"Shaba Sharif was seen chained in the video. It was said to be recorded when he was held hostage in Ashraf's house," he said.

Based on the statements of his co-accused, the officer said Mr Ashraf had plans to launch a clinic after getting hold of the secret medicine for piles from the Mysore healer and reap a huge profit.

He also promised a share of the profit to the co-accused but differences cropped up among them later over some financial matters.

This prompted the co-accused to commit theft at Mr Ashraf's house on April 24. The gang decamped with many valuables, including a laptop and cash, following which a police complaint was lodged by the businessman.

Later, Thangalakathu Ashraf, a former accomplice and one of the accused in the theft case, was arrested from Wayanad district.

Recently, other three accused had created a ruckus in front of the secretariat in the state capital by attempting to set themselves on fire, claiming that they were being intimidated by the businessman.

The trio was arrested and handed over to the Malappuram Police in connection with the burglary case and further interrogation unravelled the mystery behind the murder of the Mysore medical practitioner.

"It is one of the rarest of the rare cases and challenging for the investigators," the Superintendent of Police said, adding that more details were expected to be divulged in detailed inquiry.

