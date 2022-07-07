Boris Johnson finally steps down as UK PM after mass resignations

  1. Home
News Network
July 7, 2022

London, July 7: Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government.

"It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.

Johnson, 58, announced that he would step down after a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership but would stay on as prime minister until a replacement is found.

The timetable for a Tory leadership race will be announced next week, he said, after three tumultuous years in office defined by Brexit, the Covid pandemic and non-stop controversy over his reputation for mendacity.

The leadership election will take place over the summer and the victor will replace Johnson by the party's annual conference in early October, the BBC and others reported.

He said he was "sad... to be giving up the best job in the world" and justified fighting on in the final hours to deliver the mandate he won in a general election in December 2019.

In the frenzied hours building up to Johnson's announcement, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer had welcomed his impending departure.

But Starmer said "a proper change of government" was needed and demanded a no-confidence vote in parliament, potentially triggering a general election, rather than Johnson "clinging on for months and months".

Even while eyeing the exit, Johnson on Thursday sought to steady the ship with several appointments to replace the departed cabinet members.

They included Greg Clark, an arch "remainer" opposed to Britain's divorce from the European Union, which Johnson had championed.

Johnson had been clinging on to power despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations, expressing defiance late Wednesday.

But Thursday's departure of education minister Michelle Donelan and a plea to quit from finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, only in their jobs for two days, appeared to tip the balance along with warnings of a new no-confidence vote by Tory MPs.

Defence minister Ben Wallace and Rishi Sunak, whose departure as finance minister on Tuesday sparked the exodus, were among the early frontrunners to succeed Johnson, according to a YouGov survey of Conservative party members.

Those members will decide the new leader once Tory MPs have whittled down the contenders to a final two.

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis kicked off Thursday's frenzied events, becoming the fourth cabinet minister to resign and writing that Johnson was "past the point of no return".

Johnson late on Wednesday defiantly responded to calls from his loyalists and cabinet colleagues to step down by sacking minister Michael Gove, with a Downing Street source telling media that his former Brexit top ally was a "snake".

The Sun newspaper said Johnson had told colleagues they would have to "dip (their) hands in blood" to push him out of office, but Thursday's events forced his hand.

The shock resignations of Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday set off a chain of others.

They quit after Johnson apologised for his February appointment of senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Pincher was forced to step down following accusations he drunkenly groped two men.

Days of shifting explanations followed the resignation, before Downing Street finally conceded that Johnson had known about Pincher's behaviour as far back as 2019.

Tory critics said the Pincher affair had tipped many over the edge, angry at having to defend what they saw as more lies by Johnson over his appointment of what Starmer called a "sexual predator".

Johnson was confronted by members of his cabinet on Wednesday when he returned to Downing Street from a lengthy grilling by a parliamentary committee.

The delegation was said to include hardline interior minister Priti Patel.

Attorney General Suella Braverman told ITV that while she would not resign, "the balance has tipped now in favour of saying... it's time to go".

She became the first Tory to say she would stand in a leadership contest but is a rank outsider according to bookmakers.

A culture of scandal has dogged Johnson for months, including lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

The prime minister, who received a police fine for the Covid lockdown-breaking "Partygate" affair, faces a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to MPs about the revelations.

He only narrowly survived a no-confidence vote among Conservative MPs a month ago, which ordinarily would mean he could not be challenged again for another year.

But the influential "1922 Committee" of non-ministerial Tory MPs is reportedly seeking to change the rules, with its executive committee planning to elect a fresh line-up of members next week.

In parliament on Wednesday, Johnson vowed to carry on, insisting the country needed "stable government".

But addressing MPs, Javid urged other ministers to resign.

"The problem starts at the top, and I believe that is not going to change," he told a hushed House of Commons.

Cries of "bye, Boris" echoed around the chamber at the end of his speech. 

News Network
July 6,2022

New Delhi, July 6: Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been assigned additional charges of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Steel respectively after two Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect.

Both Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh resigned as Union Ministers earlier in the day.

Post their resignations, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by PM Modi, accepted the resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from Union Council of Ministers.

Further, as advised by Prime Minister Modi, the President directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio.

A day before the end of their Rajya Sabha term, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned from the Union Cabinet.

Naqvi, the Minority Affairs Minister, and Singh, the Steel Minister, have submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that the Prime Minister lauded the contribution of Naqvi and Singh as ministers during a meeting of the Union Cabinet - the last for both ministers - earlier in the day.

Sources said that after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi, who was also the Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, met BJP chief JP Nadda at party headquarters.

Singh, who is from the Janata Dal-United, was made minister during last year's cabinet reshuffle.

The BJP and the JD-U both did not give ticket to Naqvi and Singh during last month's biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

There is speculation doing rounds in political circles that Naqvi may be made the BJP- led NDA candidate for the post of Vice President.

"Several names are doing rounds and Naqvi's name is one of them. There is also speculation that he may be appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a party insider said.

News Network
July 2,2022

After the police revealed the Pakistani links of Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, it has come to light that the duo was in touch with the local leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for past few years. 

Soon after committing the crime, the duo had filmed themselves brandishing a meat cleaverand calling the human slaughter they committed an act of retribution against insulting the Prophet, drawing entire nation’s attention towards them.

Meanwhile, quoting local sources, several media reports claimed that Riyaz Attari, appeared to have made his way into BJP events through its loyalists.

An Image which went viral on social media shows a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Rajasthan, Irshad Chainwala, garlanding Attari in 2019. 

Chainwala’s own association with the local BJP unit dates back to more than a decade. Meanwhile, he admitted before media that Riyaz used to attend BJP events in Udaipur.

“Yes, it’s mine,” the BJP leader said when shown the photo. “I garlanded him because he had come back from Umra,” he was quoted as saying by ‘India Today’.

“Did he attend BJP events?” the reporter asked.

“He did. Somebody would accompany him. He attended many events of Gulab Ji (BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria),” Chainwala replied.

“He would come on his own. He said he wanted to work with the party,” Chainwala recounted.

A close friend of BJP worker

Riyaz Attari got into BJP events through a man called Mohammad Tahir, whom Chainwala described as a party worker. 

“Tahir Bhai is our worker,” Chainwala said. “Tahir Bhai was close to Riyaz.” Both Tahir and Riyaz could be seen pictured in photos together.

BJP Minority Morcha leader Chainwala with Riyaz Attari in 2019

 

News Network
July 6,2022

New Delhi, July 6: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have lauded Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's contribution to the country and the people during the Cabinet meeting.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.

His term as Rajya Sabha MP set to end on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Naqvi's name is doing the rounds for the post of the second highest constitutional position, the Vice President.

The Election Commission has already issued a notification for the August 6 polls to elect the 16th Vice President, setting in motion the process of filing nominations by candidates.

M Venkaiah Naidu's term as Vice President ends on August 10. 

