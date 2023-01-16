  1. Home
  2. China’s population shrinks for first time in over 6 decades

News Network
January 17, 2023

china.jpg

Beijing, Jan 17: China’s population has decreased for the first time in more than 60 years, official data shows — a historic turn for the world’s most populous nation that is now expected to see a long period of population decline.

The country of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, a drop that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on the country’s strained public finances.

The mainland Chinese population stood at approximately 1,411,750,000 at the end of 2022, Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Tuesday, a decrease of 850,000 from the end of the previous year.

The number of births was 9.56 million, the NBS said, while the number of deaths stood at 10.41 million. Men also continued to outnumber women in China by 722.06 million to 689.69 million.

The new figures mark the first fall in China’s population since 1961, when the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong’s disastrous agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.

China has long been the world’s most populous nation, but is expected to soon be overtaken by India, if it has not already.

Estimates put India’s population at more than 1.4 billion.

The head of the NBS, Kang Yi, said people should not worry about China’s population decline as the country’s overall labour supply still exceeds demand.

Though China ended its strict “one-child policy” in 2016 and in 2021 allowed couples to have three children, the policy change has not reversed the demographic decline.

In the long term, United Nations experts believe, China’s population could reduce by 109 million by the year 2050, more than triple the decline of their previous forecast in 2019. 

News Network
January 5,2023

Kolar, Jan 5: A 16-year-old student of SSLC died of suicide by consuming poison after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher and a clerk at school. 

The deceased, Uday Kumar, is a resident of Mushtur village in the taluk and was studying at Adarsha Vidyalaya near Tathikallu. 

The boy’s parents said he was beaten up at school on Monday. A depressed Uday Kumar went to N Vaddahalli, where he bought rat poison from a fertilizer shop. 

He mixed the poison in a cool drink and consumed it, police said. 

Uday Kumar started vomiting on reaching home and his parents took him to the government hospital in Mulbagal, from where he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The boy died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, as he failed to respond to treatment.

The Nangali police have registered a case.

News Network
January 2,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth at the Presidency University in Bengaluru on Monday after the former rejected the latter's advances. 

After attacking the girl, the accused also stabbed himself and is being treated at a private hospital. Rajanakunte Police rushed to the spot and registered a case.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Layasmitha, a native of Kolar. She was a first-year BTech student at Presidency engineering college.

The attacker has been identified as Pawan Kalyan, a first-year BCA student at Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru.

Pawan sneaked into the Presidency University and attacked Layasmitha after she reportedly rejected his proposal. She succumbed on the spot after being stabbed multiple times by Pawan. After attacking the girl, he also stabbed himself in the stomach and chest.

The college staff rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to Bowring Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Layasmitha's body has been brought to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pawan is also said to be a native of Kolar. Police are at the spot and are questioning college staff and Layasmitha's friends. Incident at Rajanakunte Police Station Limits.

News Network
January 6,2023

pacakages.jpg

Riyadh, Jan 6: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened registration for Hajj 1444 by pilgrims from within the Kingdom.

The ministry said applications can now be submitted by Saudis and residents wishing to perform the Hajj this year through its website and also via the Nusuk app.

The ministry has announced a total of four packages for domestic pilgrims. The first package costs from 10,596 to 11,841; the second from 8,092 to 8,458; the third costs 13,150 and the fourth package, which provides economical services to the pilgrims, costs SR3,984. All prices include value-added tax (VAT).

Pilgrims registered in the third package will be accommodated in the six towers located close to the Jamarat in Mina.

In the first package, the camps will have sophisticated facilities and convenient services for the pilgrims.

The minimum age for the application had been set at 12 years, according to requirements announced by the ministry.

Priority will be given to applicants who have not performed the Hajj in the past and in case vacant places are available, those who have previously performed Hajj will be included.

The ministry said that women’s Mahram will be excluded from the priority advantage.

The national identity (ID) or residency (iqama) must be valid until the end of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH.

The applicant must register companions who want to perform the Hajj with him or her in one facility and in the same unified package. He shall add companions by pressing the specific buttons for the purpose during the registration procedure. The number of companions with one applicant must not exceed 13 people.

Pilgrims must commit to the chosen package and come with the Hajj facility with which they have been registered.

All applicants are also required to complete immunization with coronavirus and “seasonal influenza” vaccines, in addition to obtaining a valid vaccination certificate proving receipt of the “ACYW quadruple meningitis” vaccine, at least 10 days before arriving at the holy sites for Hajj.

The ministry stressed that contracting and providing Hajj-related services are implemented through companies and institutions licensed by the ministry to serve pilgrims from within the Kingdom and listed on the ministry’s website. It added that registration for Hajj must be done by the pilgrim himself, urging all applicants to avoid dealing with campaigns, agents or companies that are not licensed by the Ministry.

Pilgrims are required to pay the fees of the chosen package in the specified Hajj facility within the announced deadline to avoid the cancellation of registration.

A mobile number used in one registration cannot be used for another.

Pilgrims must adhere to all regulations and procedures that will be issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said pilgrims should commit to leaving Mina according to the schedule set for the chosen package.

