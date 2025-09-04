  1. Home
  2. ‘Colonial era is over, can't talk to India, China like that’: Putin’s message to US

‘Colonial era is over, can't talk to India, China like that’: Putin’s message to US

News Network
September 4, 2025

putin.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

whatsap.jpg

Doha, Aug 30: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has issued a high-level security alert urging WhatsApp users to immediately update their applications. 

In a statement issued on social media, the agency highlighted that Meta, the parent company of 'WhatsApp', had identified a critical vulnerability in the app.

"The severity of this flaw lies in the mechanism for processing synchronization messages between linked devices, allowing an attacker to send a crafted synchronization message containing a malicious link, which could provide them with initial access to a victim’s device," the statement said.

It further noted that the risk is heightened when this flaw is combined with another recently disclosed vulnerability affecting Apple devices, which has been exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

The NCSA has therefore strongly recommended that all users of affected devices urgently update their WhatsApp applications without delay.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 22,2025

Gazahell.jpg

Israel’s minister of military affairs has threatened to completely destroy Gaza City if the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas does not agree to its terms, including surrendering its arms.

The threat comes as Israeli forces prepare a full-scale assault on the city—home to nearly a million displaced civilians—despite urgent United Nations appeals to halt the operation amid what aid agencies describe as “unimaginable” levels of starvation and destruction.

“Soon, the gates of hell will open” in Gaza until Hamas agrees to “Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all captives and the movement’s disarmament,” Israel Katz posted on social media on Friday.

“If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he added, invoking two cities in the territory that have already been reduced to rubble during Israel’s nearly two-year-long genocidal war.

The threat coincides with Israel’s push for the military plan to seize and occupy Gaza City with up to 60,000 reservists.

UN officials warn the offensive will trigger another wave of mass displacement, compounding a humanitarian crisis in which hundreds of thousands are already starving due to Israel’s blockade on food, fuel, and medicine.

Aid groups say the siege has turned Gaza into a “war on children,” with at least one in three children in Gaza City now malnourished.

The hawkish minister's remarks came after Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that he had ordered “immediate negotiations” to release all the remaining captives held in Gaza “on terms acceptable to Israel”.

Netanyahu claimed that the push to release the captives would accompany the invasion aimed at occupying Gaza City, the largest city in the strip.

However, Netanyahu refrained from making any official reference to the mediators’ latest ceasefire proposal, which Hamas accepted earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Hamas agreed to the latest proposal: a 60-day ceasefire that would include the return of half of the captives held in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The latest proposal also includes a path to a comprehensive deal that ends the nearly two-year genocidal war in Gaza.

While Qatar said the proposal was nearly identical to the one put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and was accepted by Israel, mediators were still awaiting a response from the Israeli regime to the plan.

The UN humanitarian agency has warned that the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City would have "a horrific humanitarian impact" on an already exhausted population.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023 after Palestinian resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 62,190 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 24,2025

kunigalMLA.jpg

Tumakuru, Aug 24: Taking a cue from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ruling Congress MLA H D Ranganath sang the opening lines of the RSS anthem and praised it on Sunday.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Speaking to reporters at Kunigal in Tumakuru district, Ranganath crooned the opening lines of the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale". Calling the anthem a "very good song", the MLA said he too heard it after the Deputy CM sang it in the assembly.

"I read its meaning. It says we should salute the land where we are born. I see nothing wrong in that. Ours is a secular party, and we must accept good things from others."

Criticising the BJP, he said, "Right-wingers insist on creating divisions of caste and religion, which we oppose. Their ideology can never match ours. But what is wrong if someone sings a song from the RSS? I am only asking this question."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.