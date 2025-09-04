‘Colonial era is over, can't talk to India, China like that’: Putin’s message to US

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.