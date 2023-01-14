  1. Home
  2. Deaths and blackouts as Russian missiles hit multiple cities in Ukraine

News Network
January 15, 2023

ukrain.jpg

Russia has launched a new barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine, killing at least 14 people in the eastern-central city of Dnipro and disrupting power supplies in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, officials said.

The attacks on Saturday smashed a nine-storey apartment block in Dnipro, reducing an entire section of the building to rubble and sending smoke billowing into the sky. The deaths included that of a 15-year-old girl, according to officials.

Some 64 others were also wounded.

“Tragedy!” said Borys Filatov, mayor of the rocket-making city on the Dnieper River.

“I’ve gone to the site. … We will be going through the rubble all night.”

Pictures from the scene showed firefighters putting out a blaze around the carcasses of some cars in Dnipro. A broad chunk of the apartment block was missing, while the exterior of the rest of the building was badly damaged.

Trapped residents were signalling their location under the debris with their mobile phone torches, according to Ukrainian media reports.

“They keep sending SMS-es,” Mikhailo Lysenko, deputy mayor of Dnipro said in a social media video. “We stop our work now and then to keep silence and we hear people scream from underneath the rubble.”

Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said seven children were among the wounded, the youngest three years old.

“The fate of 26 people is still unknown,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was not yet known how many were under the rubble.

The strikes – Russia’s largest wave of attacks on Ukraine in two weeks – came as the country was observing the traditional New Year.

Besides Dnipro, other cities hit on Saturday included Odesa in the south, Kharkiv in the east, Lviv in the west and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Civilian infrastructure, including electricity sites, were once again damaged and power outages were reported.

Emergency blackouts were applied in “most regions” of Ukraine on Saturday due to the raids, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

He warned that the coming days would be “difficult”.

Officials said the Kharkiv region lost power completely and that disruptions to electricity and water supplies in Lviv were also possible.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.

Military top commander Valerii Zaluzhny said that Russia fired 33 cruise missiles overall on Saturday, of which 21 were shot down.

News Network
January 13,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 13: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, arrested builder Mahesh Bhupatkumar Oza, head of the Karan Group Builders and Developers-Mumbai, on Tuesday. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court granted his custody for 10 days.

A case was registered against Oza under the PMLA in a fraud and cheating case involving over Rs 500 crore. Multiple cases were registered against him across Karnataka in connection with the fraud and the cheating in real estate projects.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bengaluru, which had taken up the case, had arrested Oza and he was lodged in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

During the investigation, the officials found that the complainants had invested around Rs 526 crore in different real estate projects undertaken by various groups and individuals. Subsequently, this amount was siphoned off by showing it as to be paid to various persons and collecting cash and commission in lieu of bank entry.

The investigation further revealed that out of the total investment of Rs 526 crore made by the complainants, bulk of the investment of Rs 121.5 crore was made for a real estate project undertaken by Karan Group Builders and Developers.

This amount received for the real estate projects was routed through various entities and subsequently diverted by Oza through another network of entities and people. Investigation is on.

News Network
January 14,2023

palestine1.jpg

Thousands attend a funeral procession and a subsequent burial ceremony held for two Palestinians, who were killed during raids carried out by the Israeli regime's military near the city of Jenin in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank.

Footage circulated across social media, showed the Palestinians chanting anti-occupation slogans as they were carrying the bodies of 18-year-old Abdul Hadi Fakhri Nazzal and 25-year-old Habib Mohammad Ikmail overhead, during their funeral in Jenin on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Nazzal succumbed to critical injuries after being shot in the chest and neck by Israeli forces during the Thursday raid, bringing the number of Palestinians killed in 2023 to nine.

Also on Thursday, Israeli forces shot Ikmail in the head in the same town. The Palestinian man was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Jenin.

The Palestinian death toll from 2022 stands at around 150, making last year the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004, when the United Nations started keeping a tally.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the rule of law on Thursday, the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said 2022 had been a deadly year for both Palestinians and Israelis and condemned all "unlawful killings and acts by extremists."

The Israeli regime's occupation forces and illegal settlers have been noticeably escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding Illegal Jewish-only settlements.

Between 600,000 and 750,000 Israelis occupy over 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the West Bank since the occupation of the Palestinian territory in 1967.

News Network
January 12,2023

india.jpg

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups - Ambronol and DOK-1 Max - should not be used for children in Uzbekistan.

Analysis by Uzbekistan's health ministry showed the syrups contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

The manufacturer of both these products, which have been linked to the deaths of 19 children in the country, is India-based Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. So far, Marion has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products, the agency said in its statement.

Marion Biotech could not immediately be reached for comment. 

