  2. In a first, India votes against Russia during procedural vote on Ukraine in UNSC

August 25, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 25: India for the first time on Wednesday voted against Russia during a “procedural vote” at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, as the 15-member powerful UN body invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through a video tele-conference.

This is for the first time that India has voted against Russia on the issue of Ukraine, after the Russian military action began in February. So far, New Delhi has abstained at the UN Security Council on Ukraine, much to the annoyance of the Western powers led by the United States.

Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the aggression.

India has not criticised Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. New Delhi has repeatedly called upon the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the two countries.

India currently is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year term, which ends in December.

On Wednesday, the UNSC held a meeting to take stock of the now six-month-old conflict on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

As the meeting began, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily A Nebenzia requested a procedural vote concerning Ukrainian President’s participation in the meeting by video tele-conference.

Following statements by him and Ferit Hoxha of Albania, the Council extended an invitation to Zelensky to participate in the meeting via video tele-conference by a vote of 13 in favour to one against. Russia voted against such an invitation, while China abstained.

Nebenzia insisted that Russia does not oppose Zelensky’s participation, but such participation must be in-person. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council decided to work virtually, but such meetings were informal and, after the pandemic’s peak, the Council returned to the provisional rules of procedure, he argued.

Reiterating that his country’s objection pertains specifically to the President’s participation by video tele-conference, he called for a procedural vote on this matter, to which India and 12 other countries did not agree and supported Zelensky to address the Council via video conference.

Albania’s Hoxha argued that Ukraine is at war, and the situation in that country requires the President to be there. Due to this unique situation, he supported Zelensky’s participation via video tele-conference and urged other members to do the same.

Nebenzia regretted that Council members had spoken out against complying with the rules of the organ. “We can understand the logic of Kyiv’s Western backers…,” he said, expressing disappointment that other members contributed to the erosion of the Council’s very foundation and practices.

Soon thereafter, Zelensky in his remarks via a video conference called for the Russian Federation to be held accountable for its crimes of aggression against Ukraine. “If Moscow is not stopped now, then all these Russian murderers will inevitably end up in other countries,” he said.

“It is on the territory of Ukraine that the world’s future will be decided,” he added. “Our independence is your security,” he told the UNSC.

Zelensky alleged that Russia has placed the world on the brink of nuclear catastrophe by turning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a war zone. The plant has six reactors — only one exploded at Chernobyl — and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must take permanent control of the situation as soon as possible, he said.

The Ukrainian President called on Russia to cease its “nuclear blackmail” and completely withdraw from the plant.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, underscoring that “the warning lights are flashing”.

Any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the plant are unacceptable, and any further escalation of the situation could lead to self-destruction, he said and called for the security of the plant to be ensured, for the facility to be re-established as purely civilian infrastructure and for the IAEA to conduct a mission to the site as soon as possible.

Guterres also expressed concern over alleged violations of international humanitarian law.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfield alleged that “Russia’s goal is as clear as ever: to dismantle Ukraine as a geopolitical entity and erase it from the world map.

“Its disinformation campaigns are increasingly being weaponised to prepare for further attempts to annex Ukrainian territory,” she said.

However, the international community will never recognise Russia’s attempt to change Ukraine’s borders by force, she told the UN Security Council.

Noting that Ukraine had an impeccable record of nuclear energy safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, she said the Russian Federation recklessly attacked and seized control of that site by force, risking nuclear disaster.

The American envoy voiced concern about Moscow’s “so-called filtration operation”, which involves the systematic and forced deportation of Ukrainian civilians to remote areas of the Russian Federation.

Envoys from France, Ireland, Norway, United Kingdom, Gabon, Ghana, Mexico and China, along with the European Union in its capacity as observers also spoke on the occasion.

Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia’s military offensive against the country on February 24.

August 22,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia should be given the Bharat Ratna for improving standard of education in Delhi schools, but is being hounded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government due to political motives.

“The New York Times has lauded our education model,” Kejriwal, on his fifth visit in a month to poll-bound Gujarat, said. Instead of appreciating Sisodia, he is being targeted, Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon. “Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections,” he said.

Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the state. He promised quality education and health care to the people of Gujarat if his Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the state. 

August 10,2022

New Delhi, Aug 10: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

Lalit is the second judge elevated directly from the bar to become chief justice of india. Justice SM Sikri was the first.

Maharashtra-born Lalit began his legal career in 1983. He practised in the Bombay High Court till 1985 and moved to Delhi in 1986.

In 2004, he became a senior Supreme Court advocate. Having experience in criminal law, he handled many high-profile cases. He has represented Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter case.

Lalit has also served as the special public prosecutor in the 2G scam case.

He was appointed a Supreme Court judge in August 2014.

As an apex court judge, Lalit's landmark hearings include the "triple talaq" case. He was part of a five-judge bench that by a 3-2 majority in 2017 ruled that the practice was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

He recused himself from the Ayodhya hearing because he had appeared for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in a case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

Last year, a bench led by Lalit had reversed the Bombay High Court's controversial "skin to skin" ruling.

The High Court had held that “skin-to-skin contact” between an accused person and a child was required to make a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.  The Supreme Court had said the judgement would set a dangerous precedent.

In July this year, a bench comprising Justice UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha had sentenced fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya to four month jail in contempt of court case. Mallya was held guilty of contempt for disbursing $40 million to his family members in violation of the court orders.

August 25,2022

Hyderabad, Aug 25: After protests flared up in Muslim-dominated areas of Hyderabad following a video from BJP MLA Raja Singh, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao took to Twitter and accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions in "peaceful Telangana".

The TRS working president, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said that while the Narendra Modi government's slogan was "Har ghar jal" (safe water for every household), the actual plot is to fill "Har ghar, har dil mein zeher" (Fill every house, heart with hatred).

In response, several netizens expressed a different view and blamed KTR "for starting the trouble" in Hyderabad. Twitterati questioned the permission accorded by Telangana authorities to controversial comic Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to Nowhere', which was held at the Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday.

While Faruqui's same show a day earlier was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Telangana Police provided a huge security cover for him with hundreds of police in riot gear deployed with lathis in and around the venue.

"By inviting Munawar, it is you who fomented religious disturbances here," said Agapu Dheeraj, in reply to KTR's tweet.

"Your government allowed the show by a comic who cracks jokes on Hindu gods, providing security," said Adhi Jambhava. "How is it wrong if a Hindu does it? What sort of farmhouse theory is this?"

Nani Goud, in another response, advised KTR "not to play with one community's sentiments to ally with some party".

"What was the need of giving an opportunity to a third-rate comedian, using taxpayers' money," asked Narve Murali.

While several others criticised KTR, the minister received support from his admirers.

About a week ahead of his show, Faruqui tweeted that he would be in Hyderabad on a "kind invitation" from KTR.

Since the announcement, Raja Singh made several appeals to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy to prohibit Faruqui's show, accusing him of making abhorrent jokes on revered Hindu figures like Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

The Goshamahal MLA even threatened to beat up Faruqui with slippers and set the venue on fire.

As the show went ahead, Singh, who was taken into preventive detention, warned that he would come out with his version of a comedy show, holding the TRS government, KTR, and the DGP responsible for the law and order consequences.

A video featuring Singh, which was seen as hurting Muslim religious sentiments, was uploaded on YouTube on Monday and taken down within hours.

Earlier, Singh blamed KTR "for bringing Munawar to Hyderabad and monitoring the show arrangements to appease the AIMIM Muslims". "Rama Rao should change his name to something like Khan," Singh said.

In fact, KTR sent out an open invitation to Faruqui and other comics in December 2021, when his show was cancelled in Bengaluru after threats from Hindutva groups.

A show 'Dhandho' was then planned in January in Hyderabad but was cancelled, citing Covid-19 regulations as cases surged in the state. The BJP leaders threatened to disrupt that show too.

Singh's message in the video is seen as similar to remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with reference to Prophet Mohammed. Following the video post, complaints were filed against Singh at various police stations in Telangana.

The BJP suspended Singh as well, relieving him of responsibilities with immediate effect.

Singh, the BJP floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday. A local court later ordered his release as procedural flaws in the arrest were brought to its notice by Singh's counsel.

Singh's arrest followed furious protests by Muslim mobs in the city, with the odious "Sar tan se juda" (separate head from body) slogans raised as "punishment for blasphemous remarks".

The protests continued on Wednesday and Thursday nights as well.

