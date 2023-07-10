  1. Home
GCC countries, Russia keen to enhance cooperation for security, stability, prosperity

July 11, 2023

Moscow, July 11: Ministers from the Gulf states and Russia have stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and prosperity across the world, a joint Gulf Cooperation Council-Russian statement said on Monday.

The statement came after the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC countries and Russia held in Moscow.

GCC countries are keen to enhance all forms of cooperation with Russia, secretary-general of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, said.

Both sides stressed the importance of supporting the global econoy and preserving the stability of the global oil market, the statement said.

The Gulf countries and Russia also praised the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in this regard, and said there needed to be continued cooperation of all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement in a way that served the interests of the global economy.

The GCC secretary-general said that cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ group has had a positive impact on the oil market.

The position of the GCC on the Russia-Ukraine war is aligned with established UN conventions and principles, Al-Budaiwi said.

He added that Gulf Arab states back the UN principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as well as any and all mediation efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country's welcoming of the rapprochement between Gulf states and Iran, and the reintroduction of Syria to the Arab League.

“We have a unified position with the Gulf states towards Syria's unity and sovereignty over its lands, and Syria's return to the Arab League has positively affected the region,” he said.

He also stressed the need to find a solution to the Sudanese and Yemeni crises, adding: “We welcome the efforts of the Gulf states to end the crisis in Yemen and launch a comprehensive national dialogue.”
 

News Network
July 6,2023

Melbourne, July 6: In a horrific act of vengeance, a 21-year-old Indian nursing student in Australia was abducted by her jilted ex-boyfriend from India, driven nearly 650 km and buried alive in South Australia state's remote Flinders Ranges, a court has heard.

Jasmeen Kaur from Adelaide City was killed by Tarikjot Singh in March 2021, a month after reporting him to the police for stalking.

Kaur was abducted from her workplace on March 5, 2021, and driven more than 400 miles (644 km) while bound with cable ties in the boot of a car Singh had borrowed from his flatmate, news.com.au portal and other websites reported on Wednesday.

He buried Kaur in a shallow grave after making “superficial” cuts to her throat which were not enough to kill her and she was aware of her surroundings when she died at some point on March 6.

Singh pleaded guilty to the murder but the horrific details of his crime came to light during sentencing submissions at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Carmen Matteo said the murder was “not efficient” and Kaur was “made to suffer”.

“She had to have been consciously suffering what could only be described as the absolute terror of breathing in and swallowing soil and dying in that way,” Matteo said.

Kaur’s family, including her mother, were in the court to hear the sentencing submissions.

The court heard Singh planned the killing because he was unable to get over the breakdown of their relationship.

“The way in which Kaur was killed involved, really, an uncommon level of cruelty,” Matteo said.

“It’s not known when her throat was cut, it’s not known when or how she got into or was placed into that burial grave, and it’s not known when that was dug, other than the prosecution says it had to have been while she was still alive and in preparation for her burial.

“[It was] a killing that was committed as an act of vengeance or as an act of revenge,” she said.

Singh wrote several messages to Kaur in the lead-up to her death that he never ended up sending.

“Your bad luck that I am still alive, cheap, wait and watch, will get the answer, each and every single one will get the answer,” one message said.

Singh initially denied murder, saying Kaur had committed suicide and that he had buried the body, but pleaded guilty before he was due to stand trial earlier this year.

He took officers to her burial site where they found Kaur's shoes, glasses, and work name badge in a bin, alongside looped cable ties.

He was caught on CCTV hours before the murder at a Bunnings in Mile End buying gloves, cable ties, and a shovel.

He faces a mandatory life sentence, with the court to impose a non-parole period next month.

His lawyer wants him to be given a more merciful sentence, partly because they labelled it a "crime of passion".

News Network
July 11,2023

New Delhi, July 11: The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench on 11 July said that the hearing of the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will start from August 2.

As per SC, the hearing of pleas will be on day-to-day basis except Monday and Friday. Furthermore, the top court has appointed two advocates as nodal counsels for the preparation of common convenience compilations of documents.

The five-judge Constitution bench of SC has also fixed 27 July as deadline for filing of documents, written submissions by parties.

As per SC, the written submissions shall also be filed on or before July 27 and no further additions to the convenience compilation shall be permissible.

The top court has also allowed activist Shehla Rashid Shora and IAS officer Shah Faesal’s plea for deleting name from list of petitioners challenging scrapping of Article 370. 

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the hearing in SC said, "...The hearing on Article 370 is beginning. We hope that the hearing ends soon and Supreme Court's decision comes before us soon." He added, “We have been waiting for this day since 2019 as we feel our case is strong. We will also keep hope from the Supreme Court and request that it should be heard at the earliest. We expect justice, the injustice meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, the cheating, the flouting of the law, be answered by the Supreme Court."

The Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35(A) from the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the same day.

News Network
July 3,2023

Bengaluru, July 3: Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik has been elected by Janata Dal (Secular) as its deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly.

Sharada will be deputy to JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. 

Considering suggestions by several senior leaders, the JD(S) has elected a woman as its deputy leader for the first time. Sharada is a two-time MLA. 

The regional party had earlier decided to elect Chikkanayakanahalli  MLA Suresh Babu as deputy leader. However, in the legislature party meeting held on Monday, Sharada was picked.

