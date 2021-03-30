  1. Home
Houthis responsible for Aden airport attack that killed 22: UN team

March 30, 2021

Washington, Mar 30: An investigation by a UN team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived, two diplomats familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The experts presented their report to the UN committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, but Russia blocked its wider release, the diplomats said. They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Iran-aligned Houthis denied responsibility for the attack when it took place.

The diplomats did not elaborate on why Russia blocked the release of the findings. The Russian mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The report comes at a sensitive time for new US President Joe Biden as his administration and the United Nations press the Houthis to accept a peace initiative that includes a cease-fire.

Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have endorsed the initiative but the Houthis say it does not go far enough.

The Houthi movement, which controls most of Yemen’s north, has been fighting forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the Arab coalition in what is widely seen as a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh.

The UN expert panel determined that the Houthis launched missiles at Aden airport from two locations that were under the movement’s control at the time, the airport in Taiz and a police station in Dhamar, the diplomats said.

The experts found that the missiles were the same kind as those used previously by the Houthis, they said.

The missiles landed as members of Hadi’s government arrived at the airport to join separatists who control the southern port city in a new cabinet as part of a Saudi effort to end feuding between its Yemeni allies.

At least 22 people died and dozens more were injured in the attack.

No Cabinet minister was killed, but the dead included government officials and three International Committee of the Red Cross staff members.

During Friday’s briefing to the sanctions committee, the diplomats said, the experts said the missile launches from the two Houthi-controlled locations were coordinated.

When asked if any other party could have been responsible, they replied that all evidence indicated that no other Yemeni faction had the ability or the technology to stage such an attack, the diplomats said.

The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of lives and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — with the United Nations estimating that 80 percent of the population needs assistance.

March 25,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently had to quit minister post over sex scandal, today claimed that he had ‘shocking’ evidence to show who was behind the sex scandal in which he is embroiled. 

“I have (evidence) right here in my pocket. You’ll be shocked. I’ll let it out when I have to,” Ramesh told reporters. 

Ramesh said this evidence was against that ‘great leader’ whom he believes orchestrated the sex scandal. “I haven’t revealed the name of the ‘great leader’ because what if he’s innocent and someone else was just using his name? So, let’s wait,” he said.

The former minister downplayed a second video by the unidentified woman, who has accused him of sexual exploitation, seeking protection for her parents.

“Please think about the puppetry and conspiracy involved in this,” Ramesh said. “First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13. Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself. There’s politics behind this,” he said. “I’m ready to face ten more CDs.” 

The woman, according to Ramesh, was under pressure. “Also, look at the planning...what was (her) voice then and what is it now?” 

The Belagavi strongman said he will not keep quiet till those involved in this ‘conspiracy’ are put behind bars. “We have also readied evidence over the last ten days,” he said. “I haven’t wronged and I will 100% succeed. With God’s blessings, I’ll come out of this.”

On the Congress’ demand that he should be booked for rape, Ramesh said: “Till a few days ago, I had a lot of respect for (Congress Legislature Party leader) Siddaramaiah. I don’t know why he’s pressing for a rape case against me. God bless him.”

March 25,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: Travellers who are coming to Bengaluru from outside Karnataka will have to show a negative RT-PCR certificate from April 1, announced Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Thursday. 

The minister said the rule is applicable only to Bengaluru and not the rest of Karnataka. "Cases are likely to rise in the coming days. More than 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are interstate travellers. 

Anybody who resides in Bengaluru in apartment complexes or any other residences, who will be coming from outside the state, irrespective of the state they're coming from, should possess an RT-PCR negative certificate. The BBMP Commissioner will shortly issue an order to this effect," Sudhakar said.

At present, this is applicable only to travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh.

A decision to bring a stricter rule was taken after Bengaluru saw a four-month high of nearly 1,400 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, prompting the minister to hold a meeting with the eight joint commissioners of BBMP on Thursday morning. 

Large apartment complexes have more Covid-19 cases and entire families are testing positive. "Previously, only parents used to test positive and not children. Now entire five-member families are testing positive," he noted.

Marshals will be stationed in bus stations, markets, theatres, marriages, convention halls, schools and college campuses, to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks. 

"Previously only owners were held responsible (for violations). Now even organisers will be held responsible. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 people are coming to weddings of late. People are coming up with excuses that in one batch only 500 have come. That's not what we meant. Only 500 are allowed to attend a wedding whether in batches or in total," he said.

"Maharashtra alone reported 31,000 cases. It has also reported double mutant variant cases. Closed-door events across the State can strictly allow only 200 people, outdoor events 500," he said.

As many as 198 ambulances will be stationed in every ward to ferry Covid-19 patients to Covid Care Centres and hospitals.

March 16,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 16: Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has said that RT-PCR negative reports of not older than 72 hours are mandatory for everyone entering the district from Kerala.

Rapid Antigen Test Report will not be considered.

In an emergency video conference held with regard to special surveillance measures for those arriving from other states, he said students coming from other states must be subject to mandatory screening and should submit their Covid negative reports once in 15 days.

People must voluntarily seek medical assistance if they notice any Covid symptoms like fever, cold, cough, throat pain and breathing problem.

He said that a Task Force has been formed at the Gram Panchayat level to keep an eye on people having Covid symptoms.

