  1. Home
  2. Humza Yousaf succeeds Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s new leader

Humza Yousaf succeeds Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s new leader

News Network
March 28, 2023

Scotland.jpg

Edinburg: Humza Yousaf has been elected the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish National party in a narrow victory that confirmed deep divisions over policy within his party, according to a media report.

Yousaf is almost certain to be confirmed as Scotland’s next first minister in a nominal vote at Holyrood on Tuesday, but he now has to bridge the divides by bringing the SNP’s warring wings together, The Guardian reported.

Widely seen as Nicola Sturgeon’s preference as her successor, Yousaf defeated his closest rival, Kate Forbes, by a narrower than expected 52 per cent to 48 per cent after second preference votes cast by supporters of the third candidate, Ash Regan, who came last in the first round, were counted. The turnout was 70 per cent, The Guardian reported.

Yousaf, who has become the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish government, has had the advantage and the curse of being seen as the continuity candidate and Nicola Sturgeon’s unacknowledged favourite, The Guardian reported.

Of all the three candidates, Yousaf (37) was the only enthusiast for Sturgeon’s approach and earned by far the most endorsements from SNP parliamentarians and ministers, notably including Sturgeon’s deputy and closest political friend, John Swinney, himself a former leader of the party.

In many ways, Yousaf represents the “new Scotland” that Sturgeon and her predecessor, Alex Salmond, have sought to project through the SNP and he is seen as the role model of an inclusive, multiracial country and an inclusive nationalism, The Guardian reported.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2023

Scotland.jpg

Edinburg: Humza Yousaf has been elected the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish National party in a narrow victory that confirmed deep divisions over policy within his party, according to a media report.

Yousaf is almost certain to be confirmed as Scotland’s next first minister in a nominal vote at Holyrood on Tuesday, but he now has to bridge the divides by bringing the SNP’s warring wings together, The Guardian reported.

Widely seen as Nicola Sturgeon’s preference as her successor, Yousaf defeated his closest rival, Kate Forbes, by a narrower than expected 52 per cent to 48 per cent after second preference votes cast by supporters of the third candidate, Ash Regan, who came last in the first round, were counted. The turnout was 70 per cent, The Guardian reported.

Yousaf, who has become the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish government, has had the advantage and the curse of being seen as the continuity candidate and Nicola Sturgeon’s unacknowledged favourite, The Guardian reported.

Of all the three candidates, Yousaf (37) was the only enthusiast for Sturgeon’s approach and earned by far the most endorsements from SNP parliamentarians and ministers, notably including Sturgeon’s deputy and closest political friend, John Swinney, himself a former leader of the party.

In many ways, Yousaf represents the “new Scotland” that Sturgeon and her predecessor, Alex Salmond, have sought to project through the SNP and he is seen as the role model of an inclusive, multiracial country and an inclusive nationalism, The Guardian reported.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 17,2023

engineer.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 17: A junior engineer of Mulki town panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district, declared guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of his income, was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 26.5 lakh on Junior engineer N K Padmanabha.

If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo six months of additional imprisonment, Judge Jakati said. 

The Lokayukta police received a complaint about the amassing of wealth by Padmanabha in 2015. Accordingly, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 section 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2). 

Lokayukta police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi conducted an investigation and inspector Bharathi G submitted a chargesheet to the court.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 15,2023

MLA.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Days after the Election Commission of India raised concerns about politicians offering freebies to lure voters ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka, officials from the Income Tax department on Tuesday raided the residence and office of former minister and BJP MLC R Shankar in Ranebennur in the state's Haveri district.

During the raid, the officials seized saree boxes, plates, glasses and school bags reportedly meant to be distributed among voters in the constituency.

The IT team has asked the Assistant Commissioner, Haveri, to check the bills of the items seized.and submit a report to the state government.

The IT raid did not go down well with MLC Shankar. Though he claimed he was cooperative with the officials, Shankar also alleged that the raid was conducted "at the behest of someone". The Model Code of Conduct has not been announced so far and this raid has no meaning, he said.

"I had pledged for the development of the constituency and will be committed to it. Such raids cannot deter me (sic)," said an annoyed Shankar.

The MLC further said that he had purchased all the materials after paying the requisite GST and there were no irregularities. All the bills have been documented and will be shown to officials, he said.

This is not the first time that the MLC has found himself in trouble for distributing goods in the election season - just last month, Shankar was caught distributing pressure cookers in Ranebennur's Medleri and Tumminakatti areas.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah, the former state Chief Minister and the current Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, alleged that Shankar had received money to change his political loyalty to the BJP. Reacting to these accusations, Shankar said that he will quit politics if the charges are proven.

The IT raid was not received well by Shankar's supporters either. They claimed that Shankar had been distributing essential goods to Ranebennur's people since 2012. Since he played "a big role" in making Basavaraj Bommai the chief minister, such targeted raids would spell trouble for BJP in the next election, Shankar's supporters warned.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the BJP had no role to play in the tax department's raid. "Agencies are given a free hand, and there is no need for the BJP to raid anybody. Let him cooperate if he has done nothing wrong" Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.