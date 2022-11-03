  1. Home
  2. ‘I tried to kill Imran Khan because…’: Shooter at ex-Pak PM's rally confesses assassination attempt

‘I tried to kill Imran Khan because…’: Shooter at ex-Pak PM's rally confesses assassination attempt

News Network
November 3, 2022

imrankhan_0.jpg

Islamabad, Nov 3: The shooter who fired gunshots at Imran Khan admitted that he was at the rally in Wazirabad city in Pakistan's Punjab province to kill the former Pakistani Prime Minister. In a confession video assessed by Republic, the accused named Mohammed Nadeem said that Khan was misleading Pakistan, which was too much for him to bear.

"Imran Khan was misleading the country, and I could not stand it. I thought I should kill him", he was heard saying in the video. The attacker was nabbed by the public while he fired his pistol and was handed over to the police. 

"I tried to kill him and had decided to kill only him and no one else", the shooter said. He also revealed that he resolved to assassinate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader the day he left Lahore. When asked who was behind him in this attack, he said, "There is no one behind me. I am alone". He also revealed that he reached the rally site after parking his bike at the residence of his uncle, who owns a cycle shop. 

Following the attack on Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, addressed the public and vowed to avenge the attack. "The attack on Imran Khan is an attack on Pakistan. And this will be avenged. The blood of our children has been spilled, will you take revenge for this?" the PTI leader was heard asking the crowd. "Our party of peace has been targeted and our leader has been shot at. Those responsible for this, open your ears and listen, we will avenge this". 

Khan is said to have suffered injuries in his leg whereas one has died and eight others injured, according to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan. Meanwhile, current Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and cancelled the press conference ahead of his China visit. 

"I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics," he tweeted. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2022

kannada.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received an overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here.

"It's a world record", he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 29,2022

MCC.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 29: The ratification of an agenda naming a junction in Surathkal after hardline Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar led to commotion with Opposition parties Congress and SDPI raising objections to the proposal, here at the Council meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Jayananda Anchan.

As the meeting commenced, Opposition leader in the council Naveen D’Souza and SDPI member Shamshaad Aboobakkar raised objections to the ratification of the agenda that was tabled in the council meeting on September 30.

Even as heated arguments in favour of the proposal and against it continued, corporators of the BJP shouted pro-Savarkar slogans — "Deshapremi Veer Savarkar ki jai" — while the Opposition shouted slogans against Savarkar.

Opposition leader Naveen D’Souza and corporator Abdul Rauf said that the agenda of naming a junction in Surathkal after Veer Savarkar was tabled in a “supplement agenda” on the day of the meeting last month. As a result, they could not go through the agenda during the meeting.

Chief Whip in the Council Premananda Shetty said the proposal to name a junction after Savarkar was mooted by Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty. The council, in its meeting on October 30, 2021, had referred the proposal to the standing committee for submitting its recommendations.

All the government guidelines, including referring the proposal to the standing committee and calling for objections in two Kannada dailies, were followed before tabling the agenda for approval in the council. After the ratification of the agenda, it will be sent to the government for approval.

BJP corporators Sudheer Shetty and Shwetha termed Savarkar a patriot and objections to the proposal an insult to Savarkar.

Shetty said that during the tenure of Indira Gandhi, a postal stamp on Savarkar was released. The naming of a junction after Savarkar will not be stopped at any cost.

While raising slogans for Savarkar, corporator Shwetha termed Tipu Sultan as a pig. Later, she justified her statement by stating that the opposition had termed Veer Savarkar as traitor and hence “I called Tipu a pig.”

While raising objections to the ratification of the agenda on Savarkar, the Opposition members entered the well of the house and the meeting was disrupted. Meanwhile, Mayor Jayanand Anchan adjourned the council meeting for some time in view of the disruption.

The Opposition members also urged others not to accept the supplement agendas that were tabled at the meeting. To this, the mayor said that no supplement agenda will be tabled from the next council meeting.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 3,2022

renuknephew.jpg

Davanagere, Nov 3: Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekar, who had been missing since October 30, was found dead on Thursday, Nov 3. Police discovered his body inside a car that had fallen into a canal.

According to police, the car bearing the registration number KA17 MA2534 was found near Kadadakatte in Honnali taluk of Davangere district of Karnataka.

Chandrashekar, 25, who is the son of Honnali MLA Renukacharya’s brother, had been to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji, a spiritual leader, with his friend Kiran and was said to be returning to Honnali but went missing.

Kiran is in police custody now. Primary reports suggested that Chandrashekar’s body was found in the car’s back seat.

Though police are yet to arrive at any conclusion, they said they were investigating the matter from all angles.

Early in the day, Renukacharya suspected that Chandrashekar might have been kidnapped as his father is a class 1 contractor. Chandrashekar worked for Renukacharya during elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.