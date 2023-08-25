  1. Home
  2. India-China should consider overall interests of ties and ‘properly handle’ border issue: Xi tells Modi

News Network
August 25, 2023

indochina.jpg

Johannesburg, Aug 25: China’s Foreign Ministry said early on Friday that President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks on Wednesday that both sides “should bear in mind the overall interests” of ties and “handle properly the border issue”.

Beijing also said the meeting at the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg came “at the request” of Prime Minister Modi.

Neither side had on Wednesday acknowledged a meeting, but Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday both sides agreed to step up efforts for the disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control after a conversation between the two leaders. 

While Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi had spoken briefly on the sidelines of the Bali G20 summit dinner last year about the need to “stabilise the LAC”, where a military standoff has been under way since April 2020, this is the first such conversation where the two leaders spoke at some length on resolving the issue in three years. The conversation could represent a thaw in ties that have been in limbo.

“In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China PM highlighted India’s concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas,” Mr. Kwatra said, adding that the two leaders had decided to “direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation”. Military commanders from both sides have in recent days been negotiating modalities for disengagement in two remaining friction areas in Demchok and Depsang. 

The statement from Beijing early on Friday provided little details on the talks, only saying that “the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest”.

It noted that the talks had been held at Mr. Modi’s request.

The statement said “President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region.”

“The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region,” he said.

News Network
August 18,2023

violence.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 18: Three "village volunteers" belonging to Kuki tribe were gunned down by unidentified miscreants on Friday morning in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district. 

Police said the incident took place at Thowai Kuki, a Kuki village when unidentified armed men entered the village and fired at the village volunteers, who were guarding the village to thwart attack by Meiteis in the neighbouring areas. 

Ukhrul is a Tangkhul Naga-dominated district and has by and large remained untouched by the ongoing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Armed miscreants belonging to Meitei community are suspected to be behind the attack but police did not pinpoint the assailant. 

Ukhrul SP Ninghshem Vashum, while confirming the development, however, said the incident was related to the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis. Security forces rushed to the spot but the miscreants has already fled. But combing operation is underway in search of the assailants, he said. 

The three victims have been identified as Hollenson Baite, Thangkhokai Haokip and Jamkhogin Haokip. 

More than 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between sections of Meitei and Kuki community since May 3. Many heaved a sigh of relief as no violence was reported in the last one week. But the fresh attack on Friday triggered tension and left the security agencies worried. 

News Network
August 11,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman multiple times and also for threatening to leak her intimate pictures online, police said.

An all-women police station arrested the 22-year-old man hailing from Raichur on Thursday for committing the crime after posing himself as a police official, authorities said.

The victim, who is an engineering student, lodged a police complaint on August 8. In the complaint, the teenager stated that she got acquainted with the man, who posed himself as a police inspector, through Instagram. He promised her of securing a job for her family members and collected personal identification documents.

He took her to a local temple and to the popular Tannirbhavi beach here in May and took some intimate pictures of them together. Later, he threatened to post the pictures on social media and coerced her to go with him to a lodge in Bengaluru, where he raped her.

He also took her to a lodge at Kinnigoli near here where the woman was sexually assaulted. He later threatened to post her nude pictures on social media and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for deleting the pictures, she said in the complaint.

Police said Yamanur was a street theatre artiste and used his police costumes to cheat the teenager. He has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including sexual assault and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

News Network
August 17,2023

pakistani.jpg

Islamabad, Aug 17: Police arrested around 13 suspects in overnight raids from an area in eastern Pakistan where a mob angered over the alleged desecration of the Quran by a Christian man attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon troops to restore order, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties as Christians living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places along with their families following one of the country’s most deadly attacks against Christians.

Christians slowly returned to their homes Thursday, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned. Four other churches were also damaged. Two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots. 

“We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches,” said Shazia Amjad, as she wept outside her home, which was torched on Wednesday. She told The Associated Press that the rioters burned household items and furniture. Some of Amjad’s possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family, she added.

Amjad said the rioters sprinkled petrol to burn homes in their area, and they also stole jewellery and other things. Other Christians described similar ordeals and expressed bewilderment. Local Christians consoled each other outside their damaged homes, as many women wept and cried over the destruction. Those whose homes were burned had no idea where to go or what to do now.

On Wednesday, Khalid Mukhtar, a local priest, said that most Christians living in the area had fled to safer places. “Even my house was burned,” he said, adding that he believes most of Jaranwala’s 17 churches had been attacked.

Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested. On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The violence erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to arrest Amir to determine whether he desecrated Islam’s holy book.

According to Khan, the mob quickly gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes. The rioters also attacked the offices of a city administrator on Wednesday, but police eventually intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons to disperse rioters with the help of Muslim clerics and elders.

Videos and photos posted on social media show an angry mob descending upon a church, throwing pieces of bricks and burning them. In another video, four other churches are attacked, their windows broken as attackers throw furniture out and set it on fire. In yet another video, a man is seen climbing to the roof of the church and removing the steel cross after repeatedly hitting it with a hammer as the crowd down on the road cheered him on.

The violence drew condemnation from various domestic and international human rights groups.

Amnesty International called for repealing the country’s blasphemy laws. Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just the accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities in Pakistan and settle personal scores.

