  India evacuates diplomats from Kandahar as Taliban captures new areas

July 11, 2021

New Delhi, July 11: India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, they said.

India's move to temporarily shut the consulate in Kandahar came in view of Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a number of key areas in the region as well as in western Afghanistan triggering huge security concerns.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kabul said there was no plan to close the embassy and the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.  

Two days back, the Ministry of External said India was carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the safety and security of Indian nationals.

"Our response will be calibrated accordingly," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

There were reports that at least two foreign missions in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, have closed their operation in view of escalating violence in the region.

Amid growing concerns in India over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday briefed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Indian embassy last week asked all Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of rising incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks including targeting civilians, adding Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of kidnapping.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD three billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan. 

July 2,2021

Mangaluru, July 2: Coming down heavily on the BJP government for the increase of the price of domestic LPG by Rs 25 per cylinder, former minister and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader accused the saffron party of exploiting the innocence of people. 

Addressing a press conference today, the Congress leader said that the government has put people in distress by increasing the prices of essential commodities.

“This is not a government of the people. They lack leaders with knowledge on economy and policies. This hike in LPG price will lead to inflation in the days to come. The poor, working class and students will face difficulties as prices of food items in restaurants will also increase. Where are those BJP leaders, who were protesting when the price of LPG increased by Rs 2-Rs 3 during the UPA tenure? The BJP has been exploiting the innocence of people and showing their oppression,” Khader said.

On BJP accusing the UPA government for the current crisis in the petroleum market, the MLA sought the central government to issue a white paper on it.

“They have been blaming the previous government for the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Currently, the nation’s due towards oil companies is just Rs 3,500 crore. Stop spreading lies and tell people how much is collected through tax on sale of fuel. Issue a white paper with details of the payment made by the government to oil companies,” Khader said.

On the arrest of social welfare minister B Sriramulu’s PA, Khader said that it was a classic example of how the BJP government functions in the state.

“The situation was similar when the BJP was in power in 2008. They are continuing to cheat people now also. How Sriramulu’s PA could cheat people without the support of the government?” Khader questioned.

July 5,2021

Bengaluru, July 5: Despite warnings of strict action, disgruntled leaders have continued to embarrass the BJP and the government, with senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday reaffirming his stand that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should be replaced for the state and party to survive.

His comments come a day after party colleague and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Sunday spoke on the issue of leadership change in the state by linking the CM post to that of the elephant that carries the 'golden howdah' during Mysuru Dasara, which are replaced from time to time, depending on their ability.

"If the party and state have to survive, (CM) change should happen," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question whether the new Chief Minister will hoist the flag on August 15, he said, "...why do you want to go as far as August 15? You want to give an opportunity to loot till then? If it continues, per day Rs 100 crore will be looted."

Stating that the leadership change will be decided by the central leadership, the Vijayapura City MLA said, it is natural that changes will happen from time to time due to reasons such as age, serious allegations, which the high command is considering, and "certainly good things will happen to the state soon".

To a question as to how long his fight for leadership change in the state will continue, he said, "it will end soon. I'm not astrologer to fix a time...if the party has to survive in Karnataka the change has to happen."

There are many alternative leaders to Yediyurappa in the party, the former union Minister said, adding, there is no such thing anymore that that he is the leader of Veerashaiva Lingayats. The "current administration is going on in such a way that the Lingayats have to bow their heads down", he said. "A few Swamijis as they have got dakshina (money as offerings) are saying that the party will get destroyed if he (Yediyurappa) is made to step down. Why are a few Mutts and Swamijis indulging in politics? Let them do their duty of showing right path to the society..or else remove "kaavi" (saffron robes) and wear "khadi" like us (politicians)," he said.

Yatnal, who visited Chamundeshwari temple here, said he had prayed to the goddess to free the state from Corona, end the evil elements and do good for Karnataka.

He said that he has prayed for the end of evil elements such as those who indulge in corruption and looting and has caused disrepute.

"The media is aware of who they are, they are both in ruling and opposition parties," he said and claimed that it is compromise and adjustment politics that is prevailing in the state and the opposition parties are "dead".

"Where is the opposition? What are they doing? They too are business partners."

Accusing Yediyurappa and team of targeting other leaders in the BJP who can pose a challenge to them, he alleged they had made Sriramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi who are from Valmiki community "scapegoats". "They are not making good Lingayat leaders Ministers and a backward class leader like K S Eshwarappa is not being allowed to work freely," he said.

On the arrest of a man who is said to be the personal assistant of Minister Sriramulu by the Central Crime Branch following CM's son Vijayendra's complaint for allegedly misusing his name to cheat people, he said "there is a drawing room behind Cauvery (official residence of the CM).. the chambers there are good compared to Cauvery, all business relating to loot happens there, CCB has to raid there." Yatnal has been openly demanding Yediyurappa's replacement and has repeatedly set dates for his removal, despite the party clarifying that the CM will continue. He has also accused Yediyurappa and his family members, more specifically son Vijayendra, who is state BJP vice president, of corruption and interference in administration.

July 2,2021

Bantwal, July 2: At least three women staff of a medical college and a motorbike rider suffered injuries as medical college bus veered off the road after involving in a collision with a motorbike on Mangalapadavu-Anantady road at Surulimoole, under the limits of Vittla police station in Bantwal taluk. 

The bus belonging to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, was transporting the staff of staff of Wenlock, KMC and Lady Goschen hospitals and the motorbike was coming from the opposite direction. 

The bike rider has been identified as Zakir, a resident of Irandoor Padil. 

After collision, the driver turned the bus towards the side and it got stuck in a gorge.

There were 13 passengers on board the bus. They were staff nurses hailing from Mangalapadavu, Anantady and Mani areas. Three among them suffered injuries. All the injured were admitted into the Vittal community hospital.

Sleuths of Vittal police station visited the spot.

