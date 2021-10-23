  1. Home
  Indian, Germen women killed in shootout in Mexico's Tulum resort

Indian, Germen women killed in shootout in Mexico's Tulum resort

News Network
October 22, 2021

Mexico City, Oct 22: Two foreigners, including one from India, were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities said one of the dead women was from Germany and the other from India. The three wounded included two Germans and a tourist from the Netherlands.

The shooting broke out on Wednesday night at a street-side eatery that has some outdoor tables, right off Tulum's main strip.

The fight was between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said in a statement. The tourists were apparently dining at the restaurant and may have been caught in the crossfire.

One woman died at the scene and the other in a hospital. One of the aggressors, who was also wounded, was subsequently arrested. There was no immediate word on the condition of the wounded tourists.

Tulum has experienced growing pains moving from laid-back beach retreat to major international destination. It had long been spared the violence seen sporadically in larger Cancun and Playa del Carmen farther up the coast.

But in June, two men were shot to death on the beach in Tulum and a third was wounded.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pinned its hopes on Tulum, where it has announced plans to build an international airport and a stop for the Maya train, which will run in a loop around the Yucatan peninsula.

But Quintana Roo state, where beach resorts like Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun are located, has been plagued by both violence and corruption.

News Network
October 20,2021

Lucknow, Oct 20: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had yet another brush with the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday while trying to proceed to Agra to meet the family of a youth from SC community, a sanitation worker, who died in police custody there on Tuesday.

Priyanka was detained at the toll plaza on the entry point of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway after she insisted on going to Agra despite being told by the cops that section 144 had been promulgated there and that her visit could cause law and order problems there.

''They (cops) want me to remain confined to the guest house....it suits the government politically...do I have to take their permission every time I want to go to someplace?....how can my visit to the family which has lost one of its members be a law and order issue?,'' Priyanka told reporters.

''Today is the birth anniversary of Valmiki...the youth (Arun Valmiki) died in police custody.......his family wants justice....I am going to meet his family...why is the UP government scared?,'' the Congress leader said in a tweet later. She also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the teachings of Lord Buddha at Kushinagar but his teachings were not being followed in the state.

According to the sources, Arun Valmiki was taken into custody by the police in Agra on charges of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagadishpura police station in Agra. The police said they recovered some cash from his possession. 

Police said that Arun suddenly fell sick while being in custody and was rushed to the hospital but died there a little later. His family alleged that he was tortured to death by the cops.

Earlier this month also, Priyanka had a clash with the police when she tried to reach Lakhimpur Kheri on the day eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest by the farmers against union minister of state for home Ajai Mishra. Mishra's son Ashish was arrested on charges of mowing down four farmers with his SUV.

News Network
October 12,2021

Kalaburagi, Oct 12: Two mild earthquakes of 3.5 and 2.8 magnitudes were reported from Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka within 10 minutes today. 

This is the seventh tremor people have witnessed in the region in a week. While two had occurred in Basavakalyan on October 1 and 5, four were recorded in Kalaburagi on October 9, 11 and 12. 

Panic-stricken people spent the night outdoors in Gadikeshwar and Kupnoor following the tremors. The walls of over 10 houses have collapsed and hundreds of houses developed cracks. In the absence of private vehicles, people are moving out of the village on their motorbikes. Around 100 families have left surrounding villages.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan said that he has convened a meeting of the geologists to understand the phenomena. He added that the disaster management teams in the north Karnataka region has been put on alert. They have also been briefed about the do's and don'ts in the event of any major earthquake.

The KSNDMC said in a statement that the intensity observed on Monday night was "little higher than low intensity". "The earthquake might be felt up to a radial distance of 50 to 60 km or even more. These types of earthquakes do not create any harm or damage to the local community, although there will be vibrations felt up to a distance of 50 to 60 kms based on the local geology," it said. 

The earthquakes assume significance as the epicentres are in close proximity to Latur and Killari in Maharashtra, which had witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993 killing a large number of people. 

coastaldigest.com news network
October 12,2021

greeshmanaik.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 12: Greeshma Nayak, the topper in the SSLC supplementary exams, had reportedly tried to end her life only a few months ago. That was when she was not allowed to take a crack at the (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) SSLC main exam merely because she was unable to clear her school’s dues.

On Monday, she showed her mettle when the results of the SSLC 2021 supplementary examinations were announced. Greeshma, hailing from a village in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district and a student of Alvas English Medium School in Moodbidri, topped the state by securing 599 out of 625.

Despite repeated requests, Greeshma was denied an admission ticket to write the main exams.

Even the then education minister S Suresh Kumar’s visit to the girl’s house did not help as he could only assure her of an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examinations.

A disappointed Greeshma had then reportedly tried to end her life.

However, the girl was allowed to appear for the supplementary exams only after giving in writing that her dues will be cleared during the issue of the transfer certificate.

Greeshma said, “I was expecting high marks but never thought I would be the topper.” Greeshma said she wants to take up science and pursue medicine.

Meanwhile, MD Shanawaz from Grammar Multimedia School, Kalaburagi secured the second place with 592 out of 625 and the third place was secured by Gowri Manohari of Sudarshana High School, Mysuru with a score of 591 out of 625.

