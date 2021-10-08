  1. Home
At least 100 killed, wounded in terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan

October 8, 2021

Kabul, Oct 8: An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the Islamic State group have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority.

Dost Mohammad Obaida, the deputy police chief for Kunduz province, said that the “majority of them have been killed.” He said the attack may have been carried out by a suicide bomber who mingled among the worshippers.

“I assure our Shiite brothers that the Taliban are prepared to ensure their safety,” Obaida said, adding that an investigation was underway.

If confirmed, a death toll of dozens would be the highest since U.S. and NATO forces left Afghanistan at the end of August and the Taliban took control of the country. The Taliban have been targeted in a series of deadly IS attacks, including shooting ambushes and an explosion at a mosque in the capital of Kabul.

The explosion went off during the weekly Friday prayer service at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque. The Friday noon prayer is the highlight of the Muslim religious week, and mosques are typically crowded. Witness Ali Reza said he was praying at the time of the explosion and reported seeing many casualties.

Photos and video from the scene showed rescuers carrying a body wrapped in a blanket from the mosque to an ambulance. The stairs at the entrance of the mosque were covered in blood.

Earlier Friday, the chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Shiite mosque was the target and that a “large number” of worshippers were killed and wounded. He said Taliban special forces had arrived to the scene and were investigating the incident.

The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local Islamic State affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan. IS militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul.

IS has also targeted Afghanistan's religious minorities in attacks.

The local Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for the horrific Aug. 26 bombing that killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. military personnel outside the Kabul airport in the final days of the chaotic American pullout from Afghanistan.

Since the U.S. pullout, IS attacks have been mostly in eastern Afghanistan — the regional base for the IS affiliate — and in Kabul.

Ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly minority Shiite Muslims, make up about 6% of Kunduz's population of nearly 1 million people. The province also has a large ethnic Uzbek population that has been targeted for recruitment by the IS, which is closely aligned with the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.

Friday's attack, if claimed by IS, will also be worrying for Afghanistan's northern Central Asian neighbours and Russia, which has been courting the Taliban for years as an ally against the creeping IS in the area. 

October 4,2021

Lakhimpur, Oct 4: The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against a Union Minister's son, 14 others over the death of eight, including four farmers, during violence at Lakhimpur on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early morning today by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of four farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest in the state the previous day.  

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials said.

The security outside former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg has been beefed up ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. 

Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme for UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city.

After the incident, angry farmers who were present at the spot, allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy.

UP DGP Mukul Goel said a total of eight persons died in the incident. “Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles,” he said, assuring that action would be taken against the culprits.

October 1,2021

New Delhi, Oct 1: Sources of union government have denied the reports that Tata Sons has won the bid for national carrier Air India

Bloomberg earlier reported that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons's bid for debt-laden state-run airline Air India ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India's airline operator Spicejet Ltd, the report said. 

The Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), however, has denied any such development. "Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken," the Secretary, DIPAM, said in a tweet. 

A spokesperson for Tata Sons declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters message seeking comment, while Air India declined to comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline, kept aloft by a bailout since 2012.

The government loses nearly Rs 20 crore every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over Rs 70,000 crore ($9.53 billion), officials have said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times due to the pandemic.

September 26,2021

Chandigarh, Sept 26: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi carried out his first Cabinet expansion on Sunday, inducting 15 Cabinet Ministers which included seven new entrants.

The new faces in the Channi Ministry are Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli.

Rana Gurjit Singh has made a comeback after resigning in 2018 from the Amrinder Singh Ministry. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators.

Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who were ministers in the previous Amarinder Singh led cabinet, were retained as Cabinet Ministers.

Channi had taken oath as the chief minister following the unceremonious exit of Congress veteran Amarinder Singh after a prolonged power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Rana Gurjit Singh, Mohindra and Singla are considered close to Amarinder Singh. A total of 18 MLAs, including the chief minister, can be included in the cabinet. Channi's two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in on Monday. 

Earlier, a section of Congress leaders from the state had written to the party's Punjab unit chief Sidhu against the induction of former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, alleging he was “corrupt and tainted". The leaders had also demanded that the cabinet berth may instead be filled up "by giving representation to a clean Dalit leader".

A copy of the letter was also sent to the chief minister.

Rana Gurjit Singh, after facing flak from the Opposition over allegations of impropriety in the auction of sand mining contracts, had to resign from the previous Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. At that time, he had held Irrigation and Power portfolios.

