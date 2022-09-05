Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race to be new British Prime Minister

  1. Home
September 5, 2022

London, Sept 5: UK foreign secretary Liz Truss defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday and will now go on to formally take charge as British Prime Minister as Boris Johnson’s successor.

The 47-year-old senior Cabinet minister was widely expected to become the third female British Prime Minister after 170,000 online and postal votes cast by Tory members, ending Sunak’s historic run as the first member of Parliament of Indian heritage to compete for the top job at 10 Downing Street.

Truss polled 81,326 votes, compared to Sunak's 60,399 in an election with a high turnout of 82.6 per cent, with 654 rejected ballots from a total of 172,437 eligible Tory voters.

"We will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver," declared Truss in her acceptance speech.

Truss - the third female Prime Minister in Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May - said the campaign was "hard-fought" and showed "the depth and breadth of talent" in the party.

She said she has a "bold plan" to cut taxes and grow the UK economy.

Truss later tweeted, saying she's honoured, to be elected leader.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential," she said in a tweet.

The result was formally announced by the returning officer of the leadership contest and chair of the Conservative Party’s powerful 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, Sir Graham Brady, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre near Downing Street in London. However, for pollsters, political analysts and media outlets it came as little surprise as Truss had been the frontrunner to beat 42-year-old Sunak in pre-poll surveys and bookmaker odds on the race.

A combination of the Tory membership base’s lingering loyalty towards outgoing Prime Minister Johnson, whom they see as being betrayed by former close ally Sunak, and Truss’ pledge to cut taxes are among the key factors behind the British Indian MP failing to clinch the race.

While the over 1.5-million-strong Indian diaspora stood firmly behind the UK-born MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, other sections of the Conservative Party including those who trace their roots to other parts of the sub-continent were expected to be more divided.

Truss’ campaign pledge to reverse Sunak’s tax hike plans while he was Chancellor to tackle the cost-of-living crisis facing the country seems to have worked in favour.

While Sunak’s approach of wanting to focus on fighting soaring inflation and using targeted measures to offer support to those most in need did connect with audiences at the nearly dozen party hustings, that clearly wasn't enough to turn the tide in his favour.

Now elected party leader, it won’t be until Tuesday afternoon that Truss can formally lay claim to her new office at 10 Downing Street – after predecessor Johnson hands in his formal resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It will be followed soon after by Truss’ first audience as PM-elect with the 96-year-old monarch, after which she will be flown back to London to begin announcing her new Cabinet top team. 

News Network
August 30,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of a Muslim body, allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation had earlier decided to allow installation of Ganapati idol for three days at the site.

"The House committee recommended allowing Ganeshotsav, after gathering opinions and consulting legal experts. It received 28 memoranda in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav and 11 against it," Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had said on Monday. The decision was taken despite opposition by Congress members of the House panel.

Meanwhile, a three-judge Supreme Court bench constituted by newly appointed Chief Justice of India UU Lalit is hearing the Karnataka Waqf Board's plea challenging a HC order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Congress, which had initially endorsed setting up the House panel in the council meeting, subsequently changed its stand and did not participate in its meetings. They joined Monday's meeting only to register their opposition to the formation of the committee and its decision.

According to officials as per the Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year, and HDMC hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day.

News Network
August 28,2022

Chitradurga, Aug 28: The Chitradurga police began investigations into POCSO case against Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief of Murugha Mutt, on August 28, a day after the Mysuru police registered a case and transferred to Chitradurga.

“The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done,” a senior police officer said. “Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, investigating officers have found out that one of the victims belongs to Dalit communities. This fact has come to light on Sunday. Provisions of the prevention of atrocities against SC/STs will likely be invoked against the seer,” police officers said. 

Some people shared an audio clip purportedly containing the voices of the seer and some of his confidantes. In the clip, the seer reportedly says that he was ready for a conciliation or a trial.

The seer has responded to the allegations that it was ‘a big conspiracy’ against him. He suspected that some adversaries from inside the mutt had conspired against him. “Some people tend to believe that roll call and black mail are the methods to gain power. Such people are behind this,” he is heard saying in the audio clip.

Time will decide everything. Even great personalities like Gandhi and Basavanna have faced serious challenges. Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross, for saying good things and for trying to change the society. But the bad people, those who acted against religious rituals have never been treated like this. I am happy that my supporters are with me in these trying times,” he added.

News Network
August 22,2022

Udupi, Aug 22: A man lost a huge amount from his bank account after he clicked the link of a message sent from an unknown person on his mobile phone. 

Subramanya Krishna Naika, 34, a resident of Parkala, has filed a complaint with CEN police station after losing Rs 93,804. 

In his complaint, Naika stated that he received a message on his mobile phone to update KYC. He thought that the message was sent by the bank itself and opened the link and updated the OTP. 

An amount of Rs 12,803 got debited immediately from his SBI bank account held at Eshwarnagar, Manipal branch. In addition, several other withdrawals happened and he lost Rs 93,804 in total.

A case has been registered and investigations are on. 

