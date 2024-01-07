  1. Home
  Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers for social media posts against PM Modi: Report

January 7, 2024
January 7, 2024

The Maldivian government on Sunday, January 7, reportedly suspended three deputy ministers for social media posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian High Commission in Male raised the issue with the foreign ministry even as the island nation's key opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

A number of media outlets, quoting officials, reported that deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.

The row erupted on a day President Dr Mohamed Muizzu embarked on a week-long visit to China.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

"Authorities in Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers who have come under fire for their posts on 'X' in which they are seen verbally abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India," the Atoll Times reported.

Sources said the Indian mission in Male took objection to the social media posts against the prime minister.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it said.

Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of "hateful language" against India by Maldivian government officials on social media.

"India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries," he said.

Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid also described the remarks against Modi as "reprehensible and odious".

"I call on the government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country," he said.

"India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations," Shahid said.

Former sports minister Ahmed Mahloof too expressed concern over the row.

"I am deeply worried about the escalating situation regarding the comments about our closest neighbour, he said.

"Indians boycotting the Maldives would have a huge impact on our economy.

"It would be hard for us to recover from such a campaign. I call on the government to swiftly take serious action to solve the issue as soon as possible," he said.

Mahloof said India will always remain "our closest neighbour - that's a fact".

"We love India and Indians; they are always welcome in the Maldives."

"As an ordinary citizen of the Maldives, I apologize for the racist comments by a few Maldivians towards Indians and the Prime Minister," he added.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

The new president, Mohamed Muizzu, is seen to be close to China. After taking charge of the top office over a month back, he called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects.

Modi, who also went snorkelling to explore undersea life, posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and early morning walks on the pristine beaches.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was," he wrote.

December 29, 2023
December 29,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 29: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state not to take coercive action against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for his speech on December 24 in Srirangapatna, apparently insulting Muslim women.

The vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Rai, who heard the petition by Bhat, on Thursday issued notices to the state and the complainant in the case and directed the State Public Prosecutor not to take coercive action till the next date of hearing. The arrest of Bhat in the case, therefore, is stalled.

Senior advocate Arun Shyam, who appeared for Bhat, argued that the case was politically motivated and the RSS leader had only stated facts which were protected under the right to speech.

Najma Nazeer, a social worker, had lodged the complaint and the police in Srirangapatna had booked Bhat under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (dealing with uttering obscene words in a public place), 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 298 (deliberate hurting of religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the III Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mandya granted bail to Bhat in the Srirangapatna case following his submission about his health condition.

Bhat underwent cardiovascular surgery on April 5, 2022. 'Hence there is substance in the contention of the petitioner that he is suffering from severe cardiac health issues,' the Sessions Court noted, and citing earlier Supreme Court judgements, granted Bhat anticipatory bail.

He was directed to submit a personal bond for Rs 2 lakh and a surety for a like sum.

The Sessions Court, however, clarified that the "investigator is at liberty to interrogate him as provided under relevant provisions of the CrPC."

January 6, 2024
January 6,2024

Kodagu, Jan 6: A group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who reached Sabarimala temple in Kerala during night, and faced the threat of wildlife attacks, were relieved after they were allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, are praised for accommodating Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. 

The pilgrims -- Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi -- were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The pilgrims performed their morning prayers at the mosque and left for Sabarimala after expressing gratitude to the mosque management.

Usman said, “We are ready to provide facilities to devotees, irrespective of their religion, at our mosque in Edathara. This region is prone to attacks by elephants during the night. Whoever passes through this stretch can stay over in the masjid, and we will provide all facilities. All gods are one.”

January 2, 2024
January 2,2024

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 2: A Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of upper castes for entering their locality in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Geramaradi village. The Dalit youth, identified as Maruthi, has been admitted to the Tarikere Taluk hospital following the assault.

Maruthi had gone to carry out some work with JCB in Gollara Keri locality of the village on Monday. The locals, who inquired about him, assaulted him as they came to know that he hailed from the Dalit community.

Dalit organisations are now preparing to go to the spot where the youth was assaulted and stage a protest in the locality against untouchability. They are also planning to lodge a police complaint with the jurisdictional Tarikere police station.

