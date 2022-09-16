Massive fire engulfs 200-metre tall office building in China's Changsha city

Beijing, Sept 16: A massive fire engulfed a high-rise office building in downtown Changsha, capital of China's southern province of Hunan, on Friday (Sep 16) afternoon, state media reported.

Dozens of storeys of the more than 200-metre tall (656-foot) China Telecom building "burned with great intensity", sending thick smoke into the sky, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The fire has been put out, but casualty numbers are not known yet, it reported.

A photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city, as black smoke billowed into the sky.

A video posted on social media by a local news outlet also appeared to show the outside of the tower had been charred black.

Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people.