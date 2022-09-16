  1. Home
  2. Massive fire engulfs 200-metre tall office building in China's Changsha city

News Network
September 16, 2022

Beijing, Sept 16: A massive fire engulfed a high-rise office building in downtown Changsha, capital of China's southern province of Hunan, on Friday (Sep 16) afternoon, state media reported.

Dozens of storeys of the more than 200-metre tall (656-foot) China Telecom building "burned with great intensity", sending thick smoke into the sky, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The fire has been put out, but casualty numbers are not known yet, it reported.

A photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city, as black smoke billowed into the sky.

A video posted on social media by a local news outlet also appeared to show the outside of the tower had been charred black.

Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people. 

News Network
September 14,2022

Bengaluru, Sep 14: The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members.

The court directed the Lokayukta police to register FIR against Yediyurappa, his son Vijayendra, minister S T Somashekar, former Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G C Prakash, Yediyurappa's grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi, businessman Chandrakanth Ramalingam of Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd and one K Ravi.

The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh.

The lower court had on July 8 dismissed the complaint, as the Governor had refused to give sanction to the complainant, T J Abraham.

The HC, however, ruled that the complainant was not the competent authority to seek sanction from the Governor.

The complaint is against Yediyurappa, the then chief minister, and his family members, alleging that they obtained bribes in return for granting BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) contracts.

News Network
September 12,2022

Varanasi, Sept 12: The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case. 

News Network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 8: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restored a private complaint against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, B S Yediyurappa and his family members, accusing them of 'taking bribe' for awarding government contracts.

A Sessions court here had dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa as the then Governor had refused to sanction it. T J Abraham, a social activist, had lodged the complaint alleging that Yediyurappa and his family members had taken bribe from Ramalingam Construction Company and other shell companies in return for awarding Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) contracts. He had sought a special investigation team (SIT) investigation into the charges.

Others named in the complaint are Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, grandson Shashidar Maradi, son-in-law Sanjay Sree, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, current BDA chairperson and MLA S T Somashekar, IAS officer G C Prakash, K Ravi and Virupakshappa. After the Sessions Court dismissed the complaint on July 8, 2021, saying it was “not maintainable in the absence of valid sanction,” the complainant approached the High Court.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav had heard the matter and reserved the order. The judgement was pronounced today.

Allowing the petition in part, the HC set aside the order of the Sessions Court and directed the LXXXI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court to hear afresh the complaint. “The Special Court may proceed from the stage post presentation of Private Complaint." “The rejection of the sanction for prosecution would not come in the way of continuance of proceedings against the Accused No.1 (Yediyurappa) upon restoration of the complaint,” the judge said.

The Governor’s rejection of sanction has to be ignored, the high court said, as such a request is to be made by a police officer of an investigation agency and not by the complainant. Hence, T J Abraham approaching the Governor for sanction was of no legal significance and the Sessions Court need not have rejected the complaint due to that reason, the HC noted.

The complainant had sought the Special Court to take cognizance of the alleged crimes under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, the judge said the Special Court has no authority to take cognizance under the PMLA Act and the complainant has to go through proper procedure. The complainant had alleged that the work order was issued in favour of Ms Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt Ltd by the BDA.

IAS officer G C Prakash demanded Rs 12 crore bribe for the same on behalf of Yediyurappa. Chandrakanth Ramalingam is accused of handing over the cash to the tune of Rs 12 crore to K Ravi. This was allegedly collected by Prakash and paid to Yediyurappa through his son. It is also alleged that Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Shashidar Maradi and Sanjay Sree indulged in money laundering using shell companies. 

