Monkeypox cases just tip of iceberg; many more cases of the virus yet to be diagnosed: WHO

May 29, 2022

The hundreds of cases of monkeypox that have been diagnosed in the past month across Europe, North and South America, Israel, the UAE and Australia may be just “the tip of the iceberg,” WHO Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention chief Sylvie Briand warned during a press briefing.

Briand suggested there could be “many more cases that are undetected in communities,” as monkeypox does not immediately present with definitive symptoms. Infected individuals initially complain of flu-like ailments such as a fever, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes before the telltale chickenpox-like rash appears on the face and body. While there is no known cure for the virus, it usually recedes within two to four weeks.

Despite stating that “we know that we will have more cases in the coming days,” Briand discouraged people from panicking, insisting “this is not a disease the general public should be worried about. It is not Covid or other diseases that spread fast.” While the WHO is still seeking to determine the exact origin of the recent monkeypox outbreak, there is no indication that the virus responsible for it has mutated or otherwise become more dangerous.

The agency convened an emergency meeting last week to discuss the outbreak, which began earlier this month, likely in the UK among individuals who had traveled to Nigeria. The disease is endemic in western and central Africa, though its presence outside the continent is considered rare.

WHO official Maria van Kerkhove has confirmed that the majority of the cases detected outside of Africa have been found in men who have sexual contact with men, and early reports of the outbreaks in Belgium and Spain had links to large gay fetish festivals in those countries. Gay dating app Grindr released a message to its European and UK users earlier this week alerting them to the outbreak and encouraging them to seek treatment if they experienced symptoms.

Over 200 cases have been diagnosed in 20 countries around the world, according to the WHO, with the majority of those found in the UK. Belgium last week became the only country to declare a mandatory 21-day quarantine for infected individuals. The WHO’s European head, Hans Kluge, expressed concern that the disease could spread rapidly over the summer festival season, given the sexually transmitted nature of most of the confirmed cases. 

May 20,2022

nikhatzareen.jpg

None other than legendary MC Mary Kom had asked in 2019, 'who is Nikhat Zareen'? Cut to 2022, the Telangana boxer is a world champion.

Nikhat, daughter of former footballer Mohammad Jameel, clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the Women's World Championship final in Istanbul on Thursday. With this win, Zareen, a 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist, became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Three years ago, Nikhat was pleading for a "fair trial" against Mary Kom ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after being denied a chance to compete in the trials for this very tournament and today she stands as a champion.

As the flyweight world champion's name was called out on Thursday, Zareen jumped with joy, punching the air ecstatically.

She had finally done it. As the magnitude of the moment hit her, the tears began to roll down her cheeks. She had finally proven herself, shut down all her detractors.

Her slew of wins as a teenager had led people to hail her as a possible heir to the legendary MC Mary Kom's throne and her recent victories have consolidated the view.

But it hasn't been a pleasant journey for the 25-year-old as she had to battle with injury and her idol Mary Kom on and off the field in her formative years.

But she waited patiently in the wings to make the flyweight division, which has till now been dominated by the six-time champion, her own.

After the high of the junior world championship title a decade back, Zareen was dealt a major blow as she snapped her shoulder during a bout, forcing her out of the ring for nearly a year.

Still the plucky boxer was determined to establish herself at the elite level and she made a resounding comeback. Zareen picked up a bronze at the senior national championships and won the Belgrade International Championship in 2018.

The next year would turn out to be a rollercoaster for Nizamabad-based pugilist. She made her mark by winning the gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial, Europe's oldest international boxing event, and a silver at the Thailand Open but couldn't get the better of Mary Kom, arguably the greatest woman boxer in history, in the India Open.

And ahead of the World Championship, she was refused a trial by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which decided to go by Mary Kom's consistent performances while making the choice and the Manipuri claimed her eighth world medal.

When the federation decided to send Mary Kom for the Olympic qualifiers on the back of her bronze-winning show at the world championships, Zareen wrote to then Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a “fair chance.”

But a furious Mary Kom had asked 'Who is Nikhat Zareen'?

"I have been inspired by Mary Kom since I was a teenager. The best way I can do justice to this inspiration was to strive to be as great a boxer as her. And Mary Kom is too big a legend in sport to need to hide from the competition and not actually defend her Olympic qualification," she had said.

Zareen's request was heeded and a trial was announced much to Mary Kom's displeasure, who claimed she was always ready for a trial and was doing what the BFI said but the youngster had dragged her name everywhere.

The much-anticipated bout, however, turned out to be a one-sided affair as Zareen lost 1-9 to Mary Kom. And to top it, there was no customary handshake at the end and the senior pro also rebuffed an attempted hug from her younger rival, leaving her in tears.

But the distasteful episode could not deter Zareen from gunning for accolades.

With a bustling 2022, Zareen was right on the mark as she became the first Indian boxer to win two gold medals at the Strandja Memorial on the back of some impressive performances, including out-punching the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in February.

She continued her stellar run, giving India its first gold in four years at the World Championship. She dominated all her bouts.

With Mary Kom in her twilight years, Zareen's win is quite assuring for Indian Boxing.

May 25,2022

Bengaluru, May 25: With a number of Indian states lining up here at the WEF Annual Meeting to woo investors, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Bommai on Wednesday said his state is the "safest place to do business" and it is not competing domestically but at the international level and listed hydrogen and ammonia fuel as the next focus areas.

He also said that nearly half of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka and all of them are planning to expand and diversify in the state while many more are evincing interest attracted by the robust infrastructure, and talent pool and ease of doing business in the state.

In an interview with PTI at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, Bommai said the process to decongest the state capital Bengaluru is underway by developing many adjoining areas as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities while four more airports would be built this year.

"Karnataka story is different from other states," he said.

Talking about his visit here, Bommai said Davos experience has been excellent and he has witnessed that the international investor community has recognised India as an emerging economic giant and particularly Karnataka.

6"In the aftermath of Covid-19, lockdowns and China's economic downfall, most of the countries are looking at India and their first destination in Karnataka and Bengaluru, because of a highly-tech ecosystem which we have, the highest number of R&D centres and our expertise in aerospace, defence, machinery tools and of course Information Technology and Biotechnology," he said.

"Also, we have got long-standing relations with most of the forward-looking countries, both in the European and American blocks. Almost 50 per cent of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka. The state is also on the top in terms of the FDI flow in the last year, with almost 42 per cent share of the total flow coming into the country," he said.

Further, Bommai said that in niche areas like renewable energy, electric vehicles and battery storage, the state government has taken a lot of initiatives.

"We are aware of climate change and everyone needs to ensure that fossil emissions are limited therefore role of renewable energy is very important. Karnataka accounts for 63 per cent of renewable energy production," he said.

The chief minister said that most of the foreign companies already present in Karnataka are planning to expand and diversify in the state.

"Many of them have already approached us and we have cleared their plans while others are in the process of finalising their plans. Companies that are present in Karnataka will not go back or move to other states, because of the ecosystem and business-friendly atmosphere the state offers.

"Not a single one has any intention to leave, rather most of them have offered their expansion plans," he asserted.

Bommai listed semiconductors, hydrogen fuel and ammonia as among the other focus areas for the state going forward.

"A lot of companies are talking to us. The hydrogen fuel initiative is on the anvil. A strategic location and certain facilities are required, which we have offered to the companies.
"We have got a renewable energy policy. We are now getting into hydrogen fuel in a big way, and also creating ammonia from different sources. We will also look at exports," he said.

The Karnataka leader said that necessary infrastructure is being created for domestic as well as export purposes.

"We are also looking beyond Bengaluru for all these projects. We are also going to decongest Bengaluru. That is necessary and the work has already begun.

"We are looking at nearby areas to the state capital and also at tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We have got very good air connectivity and we are building another four airports this year," he added.

Bommai said that investors know very well that Karnataka is the safest place to do business with all the necessary infrastructure and support system.

"We are competing internationally, not at the domestic level. Companies present in the state are with us and very happy and we want them to invest more. Both the state and the entrepreneurs should benefit from our growth story," he added. 

May 23,2022

yusuff-ali.jpg

Davos, May 23: Karnataka government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with M. A. Yusuff Ali’s Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos, Switzerland. The Chief Minister held talks also with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens, Dassault Systems and Nestle, among others.

Lulu Group intends to open four shopping malls and hypermarkets. It is also keen to establish export-oriented food units in Karnataka, and the projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Commerce and Industry E V Ramana Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner of Industries Department Gunjan Krishna, and others were present. Bommai invited the Jubilant Group to explore the investment opportunities in pharma and FMCG sectors in Karnataka, and made a pitch for the FMCG Park being established in Dharwad and explained the incentive package being offered by the State to draw the investors to set up their units here.

Jubilant Food Works has decided to set up its centralised kitchen and Jubilant Biosys is keen to establish its R&D unit in a 10-acre plot at Devanahalli. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Energy conveyed its interest during the talks to set up an EV-charging infrastructure unit in the State. The company has evinced interest to explore the opportunities in energy and digitalisation sectors considering the immense talent pool available in Bengaluru, the release said. The company is set to inaugurate its energy quality instrument unit at Doddaballapur, it added.

Hitachi Energy has its head office in Bengaluru and it is building a centre of engineering, which would engage about 2,000 engineers. Noting that Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on magnetic imaging and diagnostics and a health-related R&D project, the CMO said the company plans to lay the foundation stone for setting up a medical equipment manufacturing unit at Bommasandra in September 2022 to cater to the domestic market.

Bommai has been invited to the programme. The company currently has about 2,000 engineers. The State government has assured the company of special incentives to set up its production unit for modern medical equipment, it said, adding that representatives of Siemens and the State government also discussed the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project to draw investments to Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru cities.

According to the CMO, Dassault has evinced interest to invest in electric vehicles, modern production systems, industrial training for students in Digital 4.0 technology and Smart City project in Karnataka while Nestle has expressed its keenness to modernise and expand the Nestle Instant Coffee unit in Nanjangud. Bommai launched the Karnataka pavilion at the WEF summit during the day and participated in a session on soil extinction, climate change and ecological degradation with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi' Vasudev.

"The solution lies in linking nature to economics, i.e. eco-economics. Eco-budgeting has to be there in the balancesheets of all businesses," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

