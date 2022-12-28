  1. Home
  Musk to become US President after civil war; Germany-France war… : Putin aide's prediction for 2023

Musk to become US President after civil war; Germany-France war… : Putin aide’s prediction for 2023

December 28, 2022

Moscow, Dec 28: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.

Medvedev, deputy head of Putin's advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Putin held the office of prime minister. He appears to have seen his fortune rise in the Kremlin, which said on Monday he would now serve as Putin's deputy on a body overseeing the military industry.

In his list of predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which would in turn collapse.

Musk, the Tesla boss who now owns Twitter, responded to the suggestion he would emerge as U.S. president by tweeting back "Epic thread!!", although he also criticised some of Medvedev's predictions. Medvedev has praised Musk in the past for proposing Ukraine cede territory to Russia in a peace deal.

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk, framing the conflict in apocalyptic, religious terms and referring to Ukrainians as "cockroaches" in language Kyiv says is openly genocidal. Last week he made a rare foreign visit to China, holding talks on foreign policy with President Xi Jinping.

Political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov said Medvedev's newly outspoken public persona appeared to have found favour with his boss.

"Medvedev's Telegram posts have found at least one reader, and indeed an admirer: Putin," Pastukhov, a political science professor at London's University College London, wrote on his own Telegram. 

December 15,2022

France ended Morocco's World Cup dream as goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani gave the holders a 2-0 win in their semi-final clash and set up a showdown on Sunday with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

It looked like France might make short work of their opponents when Hernandez scored inside five minutes at Al Bayt Stadium, despite having a hostile crowd against them.

But Morocco, the first African and Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, fought on despite losing key players to injury only to see substitute Kolo Muani seal victory for Les Bleus with a late second.

It will be France's fourth World Cup final in seven editions and they are hoping to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy when they take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

That will be billed as a showdown between Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, but this match was not about the latter's individual brilliance.

Instead France's victory was down to a team effort against a Moroccan side who will now face Croatia in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Morocco had reached the semi-finals after beating Belgium in the group stage and then knocking out Spain and Portugal.

But whether they could repeat the feat against the holders was another matter, and coach Walid Regragui's plans were left in turmoil by a slew of injuries.

Having missed the quarter-final, centre-back Nayef Aguerd was recalled only to withdraw at the last minute, with Achraf Dari stepping in.

Then fellow defender and captain Romain Saiss had to abandon his teammates after just 21 minutes, and by then Morocco were behind.

France were met by deafening whistles when in possession from the huge Moroccan support but they silenced the crowd with the early opener, Hernandez netting with an acrobatic volley at the back post after Mbappe's shot was deflected.

Remarkably it was also just the second goal conceded by Morocco at this World Cup and the first scored by an opposition player.

If the excellent Azzedine Ounahi forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris soon after, there was the feeling that the evening could quickly turn into a rude reality check for them.

When Saiss let a simple forward ball bounce over his head, Olivier Giroud broke away but his shot hit the post.

Then when Saiss came off Regragui abandoned his back three and matched France's 4-3-3.

Morocco finished the half strongly and nearly drew level when, following a corner, defender Jawad El Yamiq saw his overhead kick tipped onto the post by Lloris.

The Atlas Lions then also lost Bayern Munich left-back Noussair Mazraoui at half-time, but France had not been saved from fitness worries themselves.

Two of their starters in the quarter-final win over England, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, were missing due to illness.

Les Bleus have been used to playing semi-finals on a knife-edge and their previous three wins at this stage -- in 1998, 2006 and 2018 -- had all come by a single goal.

Coach Didier Deschamps took off Giroud and replaced him with Marcus Thuram -- son of Lilian -- as Mbappe moved inside.

Kolo Muani then came on for Ousmane Dembele, and with 11 minutes remaining he scored from his first touch, tapping in after another Mbappe shot had been deflected.

The Moroccan players knew then it was game over, and so did French President Emmanuel Macron, standing to applaud in the crowd. 

December 18,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 18: The police have arrested three miscreants for thrashing a man after tying him to a pole at Mulki police station limits on the outskirts of the city yesterevening  

The arrested have been identified as Divyesh Devadiga (38), Rajesh and Yogish Kumar alias Yogish. All three are said to be activists of Sangh Parivar from Kerekadu village. 

The arrested have been booked under various sections of IPC for assaulting and rioting. CCTV footage and call records are being verified as a part of the investigation, said the police.

The trio, along with others had brutally thrashed a Muslim man after being tied to a pole. Pictures of the incident are being circulated on social media.

According to the assailants, he had followed a minor girl in his motorbike and misbehaved with her.

Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the Pocso Act against the victim and arrested him.

December 27,2022

Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) that were imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru city police commissionerate have been extended till 6 am on December 29, stated city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits following the murder of Abdul Jaleel, 43, in front of his shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on December 24.

Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jathas, processions and carrying of firearms, explosives and crackers have been prohibited during the period. The commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

