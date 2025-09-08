  1. Home
  2. Nepal Gen Z Protests Explode: Residences of PM and President Set on Fire

Nepal Gen Z Protests Explode: Residences of PM and President Set on Fire

coastaldigest.com news network
September 9, 2025

Nepal.jpg

Kathmandu, Sept 9: Nepal plunged into turmoil today as nationwide protests led by Gen Z youth spiraled into arson and vandalism, putting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government on the brink. The unrest intensified a day after Oli revoked a controversial ban on social media in an attempt to appease young demonstrators.

Protesters stormed and set fire to the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli. Homes of former premiers Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka were also attacked. Videos circulating online showed demonstrators ransacking the President’s residence.

As cabinet ministers began resigning and distancing themselves from the government, calls for Oli’s resignation grew louder. Authorities imposed curfews across major cities, including Kathmandu, after two consecutive days of unrest. Police attempted to disperse crowds but refrained from using force, wary of further inflaming public anger.

Why People Are Protesting

At least 19 people were killed in clashes with security forces on Monday, when tens of thousands poured into the streets to oppose the social media ban. Although the ban was lifted, the protests quickly broadened into an outcry against corruption and political nepotism.

Marchers carried placards reading “Shut down corruption, not social media” and “Youths against corruption.” Hashtags such as #NepoKids, #NepoBabies, and #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal flooded platforms once the ban was lifted, reflecting deep frustration with the privileges enjoyed by politicians’ children.

“We are here because our friends are being killed. Justice must be served and this regime must go. KP Oli should be chased away,” protester Narayan Acharya told the Associated Press outside the Parliament building. Another demonstrator, Durganah Dahal, accused the government of targeting students with lethal force: “As long as this Hitler-like government remains, people like us will continue to suffer.”

What Sparked the Unrest

The government last week blocked major platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube after they refused to register under new oversight rules. Monday’s mass rally in Kathmandu, billed as the protest of Gen Z, surrounded Parliament before police opened fire on the crowds. Demonstrators, many waving national flags, chanted: “Stop corruption, not social media.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 8,2025

4MLCs.jpg

Bengaluru: After months of wrangling and delay, the Karnataka government has finally filled four long-vacant seats in the Legislative Council, with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot giving his assent on Sunday.

The new members are KPCC media wing chairman Ramesh Babu, KPCC NRI cell chairperson Arathi Krishna, senior journalist K Shivakumar, and social activist FH Jakkappanavar. Their inclusion brings Congress’s tally to 37 in the 75-member Upper House — exactly matching the combined strength of the opposition. The BJP holds 30 seats, including chairman Basavaraj Horatti, its ally JD(S) controls seven, and Lakhan Jarkiholi continues as the lone independent. Of the total 11 nominated seats, Congress now accounts for a significant share.

The vacancies had been pending for months — three since October last year, and one earlier this year after CP Yogeshwara resigned upon switching from BJP to Congress to contest the Channapatna bypoll. The government forwarded its final recommendations to Raj Bhavan on August 25. In the interim, Congress was repeatedly embarrassed when opposition numbers prevailed in the Council.

The most striking setback came last month when the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was defeated 23-27 after ten Congress MLCs failed to attend. Though the bill was later reintroduced and passed, the episode exposed the ruling party’s weakness. “This will not repeat with our improved strength,” assured Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed. “We have no wish to bulldoze the opposition with our majority (Jarkiholi is inclined towards Congress), so the opposition should set aside politics and constructively participate in lawmaking.”

Sources say the prolonged delay stemmed largely from factional battles between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. The original list — prepared as early as June — featured Siddaramaiah’s former media adviser Dinesh Amin Mattu and DG Sagar, considered under the Dalit quota. But Shivakumar’s camp resisted Mattu’s nomination, while Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s faction opposed Sagar, who had once contested against Kharge in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga on a JD(S) ticket before recently joining Congress.

The final choices, party insiders say, underline Kharge’s growing clout in the state unit. Two of the new members — Shivakumar and Jakkappanavar — are Dalits from the Right sect and viewed as close to Kharge. Ramesh Babu, from the Balija community, is also considered a Kharge loyalist. “It is beyond doubt that I was given an opportunity due to Kharge’s blessings. The CM and DCM supported me, and I am grateful to them and the high command,” said Jakkappanavar.

Defending the decision to induct two Dalits from the Right sect, IT-BT and RDPR minister Priyank Kharge argued that Congress already had three Dalit MLCs — A Vasanth Kumar, D Thimmaiah, and Sudham Das — all from the Left sect. “The idea is to provide equitable representation in all communities, as the Congress party is steadfastly committed to the spirit of social justice,” he explained. “Their nominations are a corrective measure.”

Despite the governor’s assent, the process was not free from controversy. Dissent surfaced within Congress ranks, and council chairman Basavaraj Horatti is said to have raised concerns in a letter to the chief minister.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

whatsap.jpg

Doha, Aug 30: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has issued a high-level security alert urging WhatsApp users to immediately update their applications. 

In a statement issued on social media, the agency highlighted that Meta, the parent company of 'WhatsApp', had identified a critical vulnerability in the app.

"The severity of this flaw lies in the mechanism for processing synchronization messages between linked devices, allowing an attacker to send a crafted synchronization message containing a malicious link, which could provide them with initial access to a victim’s device," the statement said.

It further noted that the risk is heightened when this flaw is combined with another recently disclosed vulnerability affecting Apple devices, which has been exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

The NCSA has therefore strongly recommended that all users of affected devices urgently update their WhatsApp applications without delay.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2025

blastmysore.jpg

Mysuru: A 20-year-old married woman was gruesomely killed in Karnataka’s Mysuru district after her lover allegedly placed an explosive in her mouth and set it off following a quarrel.

The victim, identified as Rakshita from Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, was found dead in a lodge in Bherya village, where she had checked in with her lover Siddaraju, a relative of hers.

According to police, the couple got into a fight inside the lodge. Siddaraju then allegedly forced a combustible device into her mouth and detonated it with a trigger typically used for blasting gelatin sticks in quarries.

A disturbing video from the scene showed the woman lying on a bed with the lower part of her face blown off and blood pooled on the floor.

Rakshita was married to a man from Kerala but had been in an illicit relationship with Siddaraju, officials said.

After the incident, Siddaraju initially tried to mislead others by claiming she had died in a mobile phone explosion. However, while attempting to escape, he was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.