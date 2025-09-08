Nepal Gen Z Protests Explode: Residences of PM and President Set on Fire

Kathmandu, Sept 9: Nepal plunged into turmoil today as nationwide protests led by Gen Z youth spiraled into arson and vandalism, putting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government on the brink. The unrest intensified a day after Oli revoked a controversial ban on social media in an attempt to appease young demonstrators.

Protesters stormed and set fire to the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli. Homes of former premiers Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka were also attacked. Videos circulating online showed demonstrators ransacking the President’s residence.

As cabinet ministers began resigning and distancing themselves from the government, calls for Oli’s resignation grew louder. Authorities imposed curfews across major cities, including Kathmandu, after two consecutive days of unrest. Police attempted to disperse crowds but refrained from using force, wary of further inflaming public anger.

Why People Are Protesting

At least 19 people were killed in clashes with security forces on Monday, when tens of thousands poured into the streets to oppose the social media ban. Although the ban was lifted, the protests quickly broadened into an outcry against corruption and political nepotism.

Marchers carried placards reading “Shut down corruption, not social media” and “Youths against corruption.” Hashtags such as #NepoKids, #NepoBabies, and #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal flooded platforms once the ban was lifted, reflecting deep frustration with the privileges enjoyed by politicians’ children.

“We are here because our friends are being killed. Justice must be served and this regime must go. KP Oli should be chased away,” protester Narayan Acharya told the Associated Press outside the Parliament building. Another demonstrator, Durganah Dahal, accused the government of targeting students with lethal force: “As long as this Hitler-like government remains, people like us will continue to suffer.”

What Sparked the Unrest

The government last week blocked major platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube after they refused to register under new oversight rules. Monday’s mass rally in Kathmandu, billed as the protest of Gen Z, surrounded Parliament before police opened fire on the crowds. Demonstrators, many waving national flags, chanted: “Stop corruption, not social media.”