  1. Home
  2. Not allowing same-sex marriage is ‘unconstitutional’, rules Japan court

Not allowing same-sex marriage is ‘unconstitutional’, rules Japan court

News Network
March 17, 2021

Tokyo, Mar 17: A Japanese district court on Wednesday ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is “unconstitutional”, setting a new precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex unions.

More than a dozen same-sex couples filed lawsuits in 2019 seeking to force the government to recognise gay marriage.

In the first ruling on the lawsuits, a court in Sapporo turned down a request for damages of one million yen ($9,000) per person for being denied the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

But the court found that the failure to recognise same-sex marriage was unconstitutional – hailed as a major breakthrough by campaigners.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears. The court sincerely gave its thorough attention to our problem and I think it issued truly a good decision,” a male plaintiff told reporters outside the courthouse.

The ruling, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a considerable symbolic victory in a country where the constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes”.

Individual municipalities currently issue partnership certificates to help couples with renting places to live and hospital visitation rights but same-sex couples do not have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples. They cannot inherit their partner’s assets – such as the house they may have shared – and nor do they have parental rights to any children their partners may have.

By Asian standards, Japanese laws are relatively liberal – homosexual sex has been legal since 1880 – but social attitudes keep the LGBTQ community largely invisible and many have yet to come out even to their families.

Some in the business world say Japan’s not allowing same-sex marriage makes it difficult for companies, especially foreign companies, to attract and keep highly-skilled labour.

The American Chamber of Commerce last year issued a statement saying that Japan’s stance makes it less competitive internationally as a result.

A number of companies have taken their own steps to work around the situation, including international companies and Japanese firms such as Panasonic. But there are limits.

“For things that are part of the national system, such as pensions, there’s nothing they can do,” said Masa Yanagisawa, the head of Prime Services at Goldman Sachs Japan and a board member of the NGO Marriage for All Japan.

“All the other advanced countries have this, so Japan will lose out competitively. Then there’s the fact that people can’t be who they are. It becomes quite business-critical.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 6,2021

imrankhan.jpg

Islamabad, Mar 6: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won a trust vote in the National Assembly amid a boycott call by the Opposition parties, strengthening his government's legitimacy after an embarrassing defeat of the finance minister in the hotly-contested Senate elections.

Prime Minister Khan secured 178 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi. A total of 172 votes was needed for a simple majority.

The floor test took place without the Opposition as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 parties – boycotted the voting.

The 68-year-old cricketer-turned-politician had decided to take a vote of confidence in the lower house of Parliament after his finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated in the closely-fought Senate election on Wednesday. The Opposition demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation after the debacle.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled a single-point resolution in the House.

"That this House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the resolution said.

A total of 172 votes in the 342-member House was needed for a simple majority. The ruling coalition had 181 members but after the resignation of one of its lawmakers, Faisal Vowda, its strength was reduced to 180. The Opposition coalition has 160 members in the House. One seat was vacant.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had 157 members in the NA but following the resignation of Vowda, it now has 156 members in the National Assembly. The ruling party has said that Vowda can vote during the trust motion as his resignation has not been accepted yet. However, the Opposition insisted that he cannot vote as he has tendered his resignation.

The ruling party's allies include seven from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), five each from the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and one each from the AML and the JWP.

On Friday, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting of parliamentary parties at the Prime Minister House (PMH) in which all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister otherwise they can be disqualified.

According to a Cabinet member, 175 lawmakers of the ruling coalition attended the parliamentary party meeting at PMH.

Khan also held separate meetings with leaders of the ruling coalition partners. All allied parties -- the MQM, the PML-Q and the GDA pledged their support to him. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 7: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a private complaint and cognisance of offences taken by a trial court in 2013 against the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Air India Ltd. (AI) and its executives on the Air India Express 812 plane crash incident outside Mangaluru airport on May 22, 2010, in which 158 persons on board were killed.

The judicial magistrate first class, on February 19, 2013, had taken cognisance for offences like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence under Indian Penal Code against AAI, AI and their executives based on the private complaint lodged on March 6, 2012, by Mangaluru-based 812 Foundation.

Justice Ashok G. Nijagannavar passed the order while allowing the petitions filed in 2013 by AAI and its executive Ansbert D’Souza, and AI and its executive Peter Abraham, who had questioned the legality cognisance taken by the magistrate court merely on the basis of “deemed sanction” for their prosecution.

The High Court has held that trial court had failed to consider that the charge sheet, filed by the jurisdictional police on the air crash incident, was closed by the trial court on February 13, 2012, as the two pilots of the aircraft, who were the only two named as accused, had also died in the crash.

Besides, the magistrate did not consider the report of the Court of Inquiry, conducted as per the law into the air crash, which had specifically pointed out that the crash occurred due to failure of the pilot, the High Court said, while pointing out the trial court, before taking cognisance of offence against the petitioners, had also failed to take into consider that petitioners were not named either in the charge sheet or in the report of the Court of Inquiry.

The High Court said the magistrate was not correct in holding that there exist “deemed sanction” for their prosecution as authorities did not decide complainant’s plea for grant of sanction within a specific period. The High Court said there is no concept of “deemed sanction” in law as the period of three to four months suggested by the apex court under Prevention of Corruption and such a suggestion has not been translated into a law by the Central government.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 6,2021

Damoh (MP), Mar 6: Two persons attending the birthday bash of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Damoh's district have been killed over some dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday at Banwar village under Nohata police station area after a dispute among the attendees of the function, Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chouhan said.

As per initial investigation, one of the deceased Jogendra Singh (30) died of a gunshot while another deceased Arvind Jain was beaten to death by some persons with stones and sticks, the SP said.

He said attackers have not been identified so far and further investigation was underway. According to sources in police, Jabera MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was not present at the bash when the incident occurred.

Sources said Jain was a representative of the MLA at the function while Singh was a guest teacher. On the other hand, Damoh district Congress president Ajay Tandon accused the police of failure in maintaining the law and order.

"The incident occurred in the birthday party of BJP MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi at a time when the district is under high security due to the arrival of President Ram Nath Kovind," Tandon said.

President Kovind is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh beginning Saturday. He is scheduled to arrive in Jalhari village in Damoh district at 9.30 am on Sunday, from where he will go to Sangrampur village to attend 'Janjatiya Sammelan' organised by MP Tribal Welfare Department.

While the BJP MLA could not be reached for reaction, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said he was unaware of the incident. "The incident has nothing to do with the BJP. The law will take its own course," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.