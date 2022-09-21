  1. Home
  2. ‘This is not a bluff’: Putin warns the West as he orders Russia's first mobilisation since World War 2

September 21, 2022

putin.jpg

London, Sept 21: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

"If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation, adding Russia had "lots of weapons to reply".

Russia's defence minister said the partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reserves called and up would apply to those with previous military experience.

Putin's partial mobilisation significantly escalates the conflict over Ukraine and comes as Russia battles a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has forced its troops to retreat and surrender some occupied territory.

Putin said the partial military mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves was to defend Russia and its territories, claiming the West did not want peace in Ukraine.

Putin's speech was a worrying escalation and the threats he made in it must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.

"Clearly it's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control - I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation," she said.

Russia's rouble fell and global oil prices surged after Putin's comments. The war has already caused a spike in fuel and food prices around the world.

"Liberate Ukraine"

Putin restated his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland region and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.

Russia now holds about 60% of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.

Those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk front lines.

Ahead of Putin's speech, in an apparently coordinated move on Tuesday, Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days.

What does mobilisation mean?

Mobilisation is the act of assembling and readying military troops and supplies for war.

When was the word first used?

The word mobilisation was first used in a military context in the 1850s to describe the preparation of the Prussian Army. Mobilisation theories and tactics have continuously changed since then.

September 8,2022

SDPI.jpg

Mangaluru, Sep 8: A team of the National Investigation Agency today morning raided the house of Social Democratic Party of India leader Riyaz Farangipete at Parlia in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The development comes two days after the NIA, probing the death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, raided over 30 locations across Dakshina Kannada and confiscated various papers and records. 

Today a team of NIA visited the house of Mr Farangipete and reportedly checked some documents. 

Meanwhile, dozens of activists of SDPI staged a protest accusing the NIA of harassing the Muslims to create terror among them. 

A team of policemen from Bantwal town police station managed to stop the protest and disperse the crowd. 

September 7,2022

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said the havoc caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.

Both political leaders and bureaucrats have failed the citizens, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd said on the floods in parts of Bengaluru following two days of torrential rains.

"...result of ineffective government, bad governance and high corruption. Money is allocated and largely shoddy work due to high corruption, lack of capability in the corporation, illegal construction, the list goes on," Pai said.

It also shows lack of urban reforms across all our cities over the last 30 years, he added.

September 11,2022

ganapathy.jpg

Belagavi, Sept 11: Personal rivalry between two groups of students in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi led to an individual being stabbed to death after Ganesh idol immersion late night on Saturday.

Police arrested four accused, one of them being a minor.

Arjungouda Patil aged 21, was a resident of Mugalihal village and a college student. His chest had a deep stab wound, informed the police.

The accused have been identified as Uday Bhandrolli, Subhash Solannavar, Vithal Meshi and another minor. 

Victim and accused were students of same college and shared an enmity. They got into a brawl during the Ganesh immersion procession. Soon, the fight escalated and Patil got stabbed.

Police rushed to the village and nabbed the four accused. A knife has been seized from them. 

Murgod Police are investigating the case further.

