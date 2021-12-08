  1. Home
  Omicron variant may change course of covid pandemic, says WHO chief

News Network
December 9, 2021

Geneva, Dec 9: Certain features of the Omicron variant, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO).

With the Omicron variant now present in 57 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned at a press briefing that it can spread more rapidly than previous variants, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are now starting to see a consistent picture of rapid increase in transmission (rates), although for now the exact rate of increase relative to other variants remains difficult to quantify," he said.

"Emerging data from South Africa suggest increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions," he added.

While some evidence might suggest that Omicron causes milder symptoms than the earlier Delta variant, it's still early days to draw any final conclusions, WHO experts have said.

According to Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, although the evolutionary nature of the virus makes it more transmissible as it mutates, this doesn't necessarily make the virus less severe, as has been suggested by some "urban legends."

Whether or not a mutation turns out to be milder or more lethal is a matter of chance, he said.

As studies of the latest Covid-19 variant are evolving, the WHO says it still needs days or even weeks for global epidemiological data to come in, be analyzed and then to draw any firm conclusions.

It's also still premature to say that Omicron could result in a significant reduction in vaccine effectiveness, according to WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

The WHO has called on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing, and to submit more data to the WHO Clinical Data Platform using an updated online case reporting form. 

News Network
December 5,2021

At least 13 persons were killed by security forces and several injured at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening during an anti-insurgency operation.

One army personnel was also reportedly killed in the attack by angry locals, sources said.

Although the army has not yet made any official statement, local officials said the army team opened fire on a group of men, who were returning from work in a coal mine. Security forces were carrying out the operation based on information about movement of insurgents in the area. "They were innocent civilians," a tribal leader claimed.

According to him, local residents, who had gone in search of the workers and found their bodies, attacked the army team and set their vehicles on fire. There are reports that one army jawan was killed and a few more were injured in the attack by locals.

Condemning the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted on Sunday morning, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections."

Mon shares border with Myanmar and is believed to a transit route for insurgents in the Northeast taking shelter in the neighbouring country.

News Network
November 25,2021

JEnotes.jpg

Kalaburgi, Nov 25: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau were in for a shock during a raid at the house of PWD Jewargi subdivision junior engineer Shantagouda Biradar at Gubbi colony here on Wednesday when they found currency notes worth Rs 13 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 stuffed inside the pipeline.

The officials also found bundles of notes at the PoP ceiling of the hall.  The raid yielded Rs 54,50,000 in cash, 2 houses in Kalaburagi, one plot in Bengaluru, 36 acres of farmland, 3 cars, a school bus, a two-wheeler, Rs 15 lakh worth of household utensils and 100 grams of gold.

A team of ACB sleuths pounced on Shantanagouda’s residence in Kalaburagi at 5.30 am. Biradar, who was staying on the first floor of the building, suspected the ACB raid and refused to open the door for about 20 minutes. 

The officials grew suspicious that the JE could have stashed cash inside the pipe when the latter’s son was seen frequenting near the pipeline and got the pipeline drilled in the afternoon. Much to their shock, bundles of the currency notes started flowing out of the pipe. The JE has stuffed nearly Rs 13 lakh inside the pipe, the sources said.

The officials have information that Shantanagouda might have shifted huge amounts of cash to other locations and an investigation is going on in this direction also. 

A team of ACB sleuths led by North-East zone SP Mahesh Meghannavar raided the farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hangaraga (B) village in Yadrami taluk and the PWD office at Jewargi town. The officials found a gravel crushing machine in the farmhouse.

Shantanagouda did not cooperate with the officials initially and didn’t hand over the locker key of the house. The locker was opened by using a cutter, said ACB sources.

He has been working as a junior engineer in the Jewargi subdivision for 10 years. SP Meghannavar said the ACB officials from Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir inspected three places belonging to Shantanagouda.

News Network
December 4,2021

vinod.jpg

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua on Saturday passed away, confirmed his daughter Mallika Dua on social media. 

The 67-year-old journalist, a Hindi broadcast journalism pioneer with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. 

