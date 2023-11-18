  1. Home
  Only Palestinian Authority can run post-war Gaza; not democratically elected Hamas: EU

November 18, 2023

Only the Palestinian Authority can run Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war is over, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"Hamas cannot be in control of Gaza any longer," Borrell told the Manama Dialogue, an annual conference on foreign and security policy in Bahrain.

"So who will be in control of Gaza? I think only one could do that - the Palestinian Authority," he said.

Hamas was democratically elected in Gaza strip.

News Network
November 7,2023

Puttur, Nov 7: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants last night at Nehru Nagar in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased is Akshay Kallega, the leader of ‘Kallega Tigers’, the famed tiger dance troupe of Puttur. He is survived by parents and two brothers.

Led by Akshay for past six years ‘Kallega Tigers’ had won the hearts of people. 

It is learnt that a verbal duel after a minor accident led to the murder of the youth. 

According to sources, Akshay was chased near Canara Bank ATM on Nehru Nagar-Vivekananda College road. He ran for life till Mani-Mysuru highway. However, he was cornered and killed near a bush at around 11:30pm. Blood stains were found from one end of Mysuru highway to the other.

Akshay’s mortal remains were found near the bushes on the opposite side of the road that leads to Vivekananda College. Police sources said that there were three assailants. Among them Manish and Chethu, have reportedly surrendered to the police.

As per complaint filed at the police station filed by Vikhyat, a friend of Akshay, there was heated argument over phone between Akshay and accused regarding the accident that occurred at Nehru Nagar. 

After sometime, when Vikhyat was standing with his friend Akshay near the ATM at Puttur Nehru Nagar, the accused Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava who arrived by car, hurled expletives and assaulted him with two swords. 

Vikhyat ran and escaped from them. But Akshay was hacked to death by Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava.

A case under registration No. 106/2023 under IPC sections 341, 504, 506, 307, 302 together with section 34 is registered at Puttur town police station in this connection and is under investigation.

News Network
November 9,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 9: Veteran leader and BJP Parliamentary Board Member B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda was asked by the BJP leadership not to contest in the Lok Sabha polls this time, prompting him to quit electoral politics.

In a sudden development, Gowda, a former union minister who is currently a Member of the Lok Sabha from Bangalore North, announced on Wednesday that he has decided to retire from electoral politics.

"Sadananda Gowda has got instructions from the central leadership (of BJP). He will actively participate in the party activities, but he has decided not to contest in elections," Yediyurappa, former chief minister, told reporters in response to a question on Gowda's move.

Asked whether Gowda's decision came following indications that he may not get a ticket this time, or after facing 'neglect' from the high command, he said, "He (Gowda) has been told directly not to contest the polls this time. So, he has said that he has got several responsibilities from the party and there have not been any shortcomings from the party's side and that he will be involved in the party activities."

In June, Gowda had urged the party's top brass to counter speculation in some quarters that 13 incumbent BJP MPs, including himself, would not get party tickets for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, while seemingly expressing his frustration about the party doing little in this regard.

He had also recently tried to call out the party for not consulting its state leaders before forging an alliance with the JD(S), and had also lamented about the delay in appointing a leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

Gowda had resigned from the Union Council of Ministers in July 2021.

Besides being the chemicals and fertilisers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios such as Railways, Law, and Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Reiterating his decision to quit electoral politics, Gowda said in the district headquarters town of Mandya on Thursday that the party has given him various responsibilities in the past 30 years and nurtured him, and it is now his duty to make way for youngsters coming into the party.

"I was national General Secretary and Vice President of the party, I was state president and played a role in bringing the party to power. For seven years in the Modi government at the centre... I was Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition (in Council), Deputy Leader of Opposition (in Assembly). The party has given me everything,' he pointed out.

Stating that he had decided to retire from electoral politics earlier, after completing 25 years in it, but on the instruction of the party had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gowda said he is announcing retirement six months in advance so that party can find a new face and prepare him or her for next election.

"I'm ready to serve the party in any way I'm asked to," he added.

News Network
November 17,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 17: The Air India Express (AIE) has launched two more flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, expanding connections between the two cities.

With this, Mangaluru will now have a total of seven flights to the state capital, airport sources said.

The inaugural flight IX 782 began operating from Tuesday. The second flight IX1795 operates on the Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru route.

As the new flight touched down on the apron, the airport offered the customary water cannon salute. The first batch of passengers on the flight were given a warm welcome.

