  1. Home
  2. Outbreak in 70 plus countries: WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

Outbreak in 70 plus countries: WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

News Network
July 23, 2022

monkeypox.jpg

Geneva, July 23: The World Health Organisation said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of WHO's emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the UN health agency has taken such an action.

 “In short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” Tedros said.

“I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members" of the committee, he added.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response.

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the UN health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO's expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders.

In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO's top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99 per cent of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98 per cent involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn't already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.

Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn't severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it's too late," Head said.

He added that WHO's emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.

In the US, some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

“The bottom line is we've seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there's now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University.

“There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.

Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of Covid-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.

“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the US, but it's not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”

In the US, some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo's Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable.

Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the US have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.

“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.

“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said.

“Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2022

Bengaluru, July 23: Debate on Anti-Conversion Bill is back in Karnataka with the High Court accepting a PIL and issuing a notice to ruling BJP on the implementation of the law by promulgating an ordinance.

On Friday, the High Court directed the government to file objections with regard to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's move. The petition claimed that Anti-Conversion law (Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021) exhibited intolerance and questioned its constitutional validity.

The petition filed by All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and Evangelical Fellowship of India from New Delhi stated that the bill is an attack on democratic values which unites the country.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J.M. Khazi issued notice to the Secretary of Home department and Principal Secretary of Law Department. The bench has asked them to file objections within four weeks.

The laws formulated under the Anti-Conversion Bill violate the right of choice of an individual, right of liberty and right to practice religion. The provisions of ordinance violate Section 21 of the Indian constitution as it gives liberty to the state to violate individual rights of citizens, the petition claims.

After the ruling BJP in the state brought the Anti-Conversion law into force by promulgating an ordinance, the state Congress had announced to launch a Jan Andolan (people's agitation) against it.

Congress stated that it will never allow the misuse of The Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion. "Our party will firmly stand with each individual belonging to the minority community, those who are threatened by the government. The party will launch 'Jan Andolan' against the proposed bill, the Congress had announced."

The Karnataka government had tabled the proposed controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 popularly known as Anti-conversion bill in Legislative Assembly in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi on December 21, 2021. However, it is yet to come before the Legislative Council.

All legal entities, educational institutions, orphanages, old age homes, hospitals, religious missionaries, Non -Governmental Organizations (NGO) are brought under the purview of the institutions.

According to new law, any converted person, his parents, brother, sister or any other person who is related to him by blood, marriage or adoption or in any form associated or colleague may lodge a complaint of such conversion which contravenes the provisions. The offense is made to be non-bailable and cognizable offence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2022

dkssiddu.jpg

Bengaluru, July 23: Squabbling in the Congress' Karnataka unit between leaders owing allegiance to state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah over who should be the chief minister if the party comes to power in next year's Assembly elections continued with the former calling upon party members to "first work to bring the party to power".

Reacting to party MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's remark that the people of the state wanted Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister, Shivakumar asked everyone to "keep their mouths shut and work to bring the party to power".

"I will speak of only those who are of my level. Everyone should keep their mouth shut and work to bring the party to power," Shivakumar told reporters in response to Khan's statement expressing support for Siddaramaiah. Though the Assembly elections in the state are about 10 months away, the question of the Congress' chief ministerial candidate has been a point of debate between the camps led by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and resulted in a war of words. Asked if he was issuing the direction specifically to Khan, Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara said, "I am telling this to everyone. First, you bring the party to power, first draw people from all the communities to the party, and organise your community first."

"As a leader if you have concern for the party, stop worshipping individuals and bring people to the party," he added. The Congress state chief, however, stressed that there is nothing wrong if 224 MLAs in Karnataka desire to become the chief minister. Responding to Shivakumar's statement, Khan said it was the KPCC chief (Shivakumar) who started the discussion in the party by seeking support for himself in a public forum. "Who started this argument? At an event of the Vokkaliga community, he asked people of his community to give him a chance. We started talking after his statement. Till then, no one had raised this issue," Khan told reporters in Belagavi.

He also said Muslim leaders liked Siddaramaiah and wanted to see him as the chief minister again. However, the final decision will be taken by the party high command. "Ours is a high command-based party. No one else here can take a decision. Other than Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, no one else can decide. I gave my personal opinion. There is nothing wrong in telling my opinion," Khan said. Khan, MLA from Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru, said everyone has the desire to become chief minister but only the one who can take all the communities along can lead the state. He also said party, as well as individual worship, are both needed. Party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, replying to a query on the internal strife, said the decision on the issue of the next chief minister will be decided by the party high command.

"It is not me and you who decide who the next chief minister should be. It is the party high command's prerogative. First, we have to build the party to ensure it returns to power again," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi. The Siddaramaiah camp is organising the 'Siddaramotsava’ in Davangere on August 3 to celebrate the 75th birthday of their leader and those MLAs supporting him including Khan, R V Deshpande and others are touring various parts of the state to make the event a success. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2022

Ripudaman.jpg

An acquitted suspect in the 1985 Air India bombings that killed 331 people was shot dead Thursday, July 14, in an apparent targeted shooting in westernmost Canada, local media reported.

Ripudaman Singh Malik was acquitted in 2005 in the Air India mass murder plot for lack of evidence, was reportedly shot outside his clothing business in the area of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police would not confirm the victim's name, but said in a statement that a man was found "suffering from gunshot wounds" and had "succumbed to his injuries (at the) scene."

"This appears to be a targeted shooting," said Constable Sarbjit Sangha, adding that a vehicle believed to have been driven by the shooters was located a few kilometers (miles) away "fully engulfed in fire."

After setting the blaze, it's likely the shooters fled in another getaway vehicle that police are now searching for, she said.

The bombing of Air India Flight 182 off the coast of Ireland that killed all 329 passengers and crew had been the deadliest act of airborne terrorism prior to the September 11 attacks in the United States.

It came as another bomb exploded at Japan's Narita airport, killing two workers who were loading baggage onto an Air India flight.

Both suitcase bombs were later traced back to Vancouver, home to a large Sikh immigrant population.

Inderjit Singh Reyat is the only person to have been convicted in the plot, for making the bombs and for lying at the trials of fellow militants, one of whom was Malik.

Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 in a verdict that prosecutors said would have been different if Reyat had told the truth on the stand.

Reyat was paroled in 2016 after serving two decades behind bars.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.