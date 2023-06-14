Over 1 lakh evacuated in India, Pakistan as cyclone Biparjoy heads to Gujarat, Sindh regions

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has been released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The rankings can be accessed on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.
The latest rankings include four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions The subject domains now consist of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental, and a new addition -- Agriculture and Allied Sectors.
IIT Madras maintained its top position in both the overall and engineering categories last year.
Also, maintaining the order of the previous year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has once again secured the top position among universities in the NIRF rankings 2023, while JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia follow in the second and third spots.
IISc Bangalore has also been recognised as the second-best institution in the 'overall' category.
Check out the top 10 institutes in India, and the top 5 from every other category below.
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 10 INSTITUTES IN ‘OVERALL’ CATEGORY
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand
Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘UNIVERSITIES’ IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 4: Jadavpur University (JU)
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ENGINEERING’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand
NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘MANAGEMENT’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
NIRF RANKING 2023 TOP 5 ‘PHARMACY’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani
Location: Pilani, Rajasthan
Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy
Location: Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘COLLEGES’ IN INDIA
Rank 1: Miranda House
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 2: Hindu College
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Presidency College
Location: Chennai, Tamil nadu
Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘MEDICAL’ COLLEGES IN INDIA
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Location: Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College
Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
Location: Puducherry
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS' IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘INNOVATION’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
NIRF RANKING: TOP 5 ‘LAW’ COLLEGES IN INDIA
Rank 1: National Law School of India University
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2: National Law University (NLU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ARCHITECTURE’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand
Rank 2: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal
Rank 4: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli
Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
Rank 5: School of Planning and Architecture
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘DENTAL’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences
Location: Udupi Karnataka
Rank 3: Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth
Location: Pune, Maharashtra
Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka
NIRF RANKINGS 2023: TOP 5 ‘AGRICULTURE AND ALLIED’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Agricultural Research Institute
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 2: National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
Location: Karnal, Haryana
Rank 3: Punjab Agricultural University
Location: Ludhiana, Punjab
Rank 4: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
