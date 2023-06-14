Over 1 lakh evacuated in India, Pakistan as cyclone Biparjoy heads to Gujarat, Sindh regions

  1. Home
News Network
June 14, 2023

Tens of thousands have been evacuated in India and Pakistan as parts of the countries brace for an extremely severe cyclone to hit on Thursday, June 15.

Biparjoy has been churning across the northeastern Arabian Sea, heading toward southern Pakistan and western India since late last week, with winds of 160 kph (100 mph) and gusts up to 195 kph (121 mph). It has weakened slightly since Tuesday, sustaining winds of 150 kph (90 mph), equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane.

In Pakistan, the storm is expected to hit the coast of Sindh province and affect parts of Karachi city.

The Gujarat government said it has evacuated nearly 44,000 people to safety from its coastal districts. The weather office has warned people of blackouts and floods.

Trains in the region have been suspended while the ports of Kandla and Mundra - two of the largest in the country - have stopped operations, authorities said.

The Indian Coast Guard said it evacuated 50 workers from an oil rig off the Gujarat coast on Tuesday.

People have been told to avoid visiting beaches and fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea.

Mass evacuations have started in Pakistan’s Sindh province, with about 60,000 people sent to temporary shelters, according to local authorities. Plumes of dust have engulfed some parts of the province, reducing visibility and impacting the breathing of many.

The provincial capital Karachi – Pakistan’s largest city, with a population of 22 million – has shut malls and businesses along the coast.

Pakistan’s national carrier, PIA, has implemented a string of precautionary measures, including operating round-the-clock security to minimize any potential hazard to lives or equipment.

 

News Network
June 6,2023

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has been released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The rankings can be accessed on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

The latest rankings include four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions The subject domains now consist of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental, and a new addition -- Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

IIT Madras maintained its top position in both the overall and engineering categories last year.

Also, maintaining the order of the previous year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has once again secured the top position among universities in the NIRF rankings 2023, while JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia follow in the second and third spots.

IISc Bangalore has also been recognised as the second-best institution in the 'overall' category.

Check out the top 10 institutes in India, and the top 5 from every other category below.

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 10 INSTITUTES IN ‘OVERALL’ CATEGORY

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Location: Guwahati, Assam

Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘UNIVERSITIES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Jadavpur University (JU)
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ENGINEERING’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘MANAGEMENT’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023 TOP 5 ‘PHARMACY’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani
Location: Pilani, Rajasthan

Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy
Location: Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘COLLEGES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Miranda House
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Hindu College
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Presidency College
Location: Chennai, Tamil nadu

Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘MEDICAL’ COLLEGES IN INDIA

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Location: Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College
Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
Location: Puducherry

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS' IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘INNOVATION’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
NIRF RANKING: TOP 5 ‘LAW’ COLLEGES IN INDIA
Rank 1: National Law School of India University
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2: National Law University (NLU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ARCHITECTURE’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 2: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 4: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli
Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: School of Planning and Architecture
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘DENTAL’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences
Location: Udupi Karnataka

Rank 3: Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth
Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka

NIRF RANKINGS 2023: TOP 5 ‘AGRICULTURE AND ALLIED’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Agricultural Research Institute
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
Location: Karnal, Haryana

Rank 3: Punjab Agricultural University
Location: Ludhiana, Punjab

Rank 4: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

News Network
June 4,2023

Kerala is likely to experience heavy rains from Sunday, June 4, onwards; the India Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the state.

As per the IMD alert, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the south Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area.

“Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe; with lightning at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka, especially its coastal belt,” read the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over southeastern parts of Arabian sea will intensify into a low pressure area within 24 hours. 

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour is expected in isolated places of the state till June 6.

As per the alert issued on Friday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the same region within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts from Thursday to Monday.

News Network
June 3,2023

New Delhi, June 3: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday described the Law Commission's recommendations backing the sedition law as "shocking" and said this must be "resisted" as the law is already grossly "misused".

The former Union minister's remarks came after the Law Commission proposed retaining the penal provision for the offence of sedition, saying repealing it altogether can have serious adverse ramifications for the country's security and integrity.

The commission, chaired by Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, also suggested increasing the minimum jail term for the offence of sedition from three years to seven years, seeking to bring it in consonance with the scheme of punishment provided for other offences under Chapter VI of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with offences against the State.

Reacting to the development, Tharoor wrote on Twitter: "This is shocking and must be resisted. The law is already grossly and frequently misused in our country."

"My 2014 Private Members' Bill and @INCIndia's 2019 manifesto argued for amending the sedition law to bring it into conformity with Supreme Court rulings that restrict sedition to incitement to violence against the state," he said.

In 2022, the Supreme Court ordered that the sedition law under section 124A of the IPC should be kept in abeyance and asked the central and state governments to refrain from registering any FIR under it, the former Union minister pointed out.

In its report, the Law Commission has recommended enhancing the jail term in sedition cases from a minimum of three years to seven years, contending that it would allow courts greater room to award punishment in accordance with the scale and gravity of the act committed.

The view evoked a strong reaction from the Congress, which accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of planning to make the law more "draconian" and giving a message ahead of next year's general elections that it will be used against opposition leaders.

