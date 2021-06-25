  1. Home
  2. Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead amid covid surge in Indonesia

News Network
June 26, 2021

Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country’s medical association confirming on Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims – 14 of whom were fully vaccinated.

“We are still updating the data and confirming whether the other cases had been vaccinated or not,” the association’s COVID-19 mitigation head Mohammad Adib Khumaidi told journalists.

The rise of severe cases in inoculated medical workers has raised questions about the China-produced Sinovac jab, which Indonesia is heavily relying on to vaccinate more than 180 million people by early next year.

This month, more than 300 vaccinated doctors and healthcare workers in Central Java were found to have been infected with COVID-19, with about a dozen hospitalised.

The country is also grappling with new virus strains, including the highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India.

In the capital, Jakarta, the surge in cases have forced hospitals to set up emergency tents, according to Detik news website, which quoted provincial government officials.

In Medan, the capital city of North Sumatra province, Dr Inke Nadia D Lubis, member of the COVID task force in the area, reported that in the last six months as many as 1,800 children have been infected with the virus, including 14 who have died.

More than a third of the cases reported were elementary school-age students, while a quarter were high school-age students, Inke was quoted by Detik as saying.

On Friday, President Joko Widodo said that the country is facing an “extraordinary situation”, vowing to respond with “quick and appropriate policies” while urging his countrymen to cooperate in the government’s response.

‘Close to collapse’

Clinical symptoms suggest that strain is responsible for a surge in cases in West Java, the medical association’s spokesperson for the province, Eka Mulyana, said.

“In West Java, bed occupancy rates have exceeded 90 percent. Some hospitals’ rates are even more than 100 percent,” he told reporters.

“At this rate, our health system is close to collapse.”

Dozens of communities in Central Java’s Kudus regency were put under lockdown after the Delta variant was detected in local testing samples, causing a sudden spike in virus cases. 
 

News Network
June 24,2021

Mumbai, June 24: In a bizarre incident, a young man, who was bitten by a rat, in the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar in Mumbai died on Wednesday night.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under sharp criticism after the incident.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has ordered a probe into the incident and has called for a detailed report from the hospital.

The patient Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa (24) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a very low haemoglobin count.

The patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in critical condition from the time he was admitted in an unconscious state.

According to Hospital Superintendent, Dr Vidya Thakur, the patient died at 9 pm on Wednesday.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bit near the patient's eyes, but said injuries were "superficial".

The hospital administration has taken rodent repellent measures in the wake of the incident.

In the wake of the incident, the Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak raised the issue.

“In Sion Hospital dead bodies were kept next to patients undergoing treatment. A year later, BMC administration has not improved. Doctors in the ICU are outsourced. Mumbai model is praised for Covid management but if incidents like this come forward what’s the use of these praises,” said Darekar.

"The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation, but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice,” said Kotak. 

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for extremely biased, hate-filled and misleading coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020. The authority fined News18 Kannada Rs 1 lakh and Suvarna News Rs 50,000.

The NBSA’s action was based on a complaint filed in 2020 by Bengaluru organisation Campaign Against Hate Speech, reported The News Minute. The news channels have to pay the penalty within seven days of receiving the order, which was issued on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

The NBSA pointed to two programmes aired on News18 Kannada, and said those had highly objectionable content that was based on conjecture. The programmes singled out by the NBSA were “Do you know how is Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz which has spread Coronavirus to the nation” and “How many have gone to Delhi’s Jamaat Congregation from Karnataka”. Both were aired on April 1, 2020.

“The tone, tenor and language [of the programmes] was crass, prejudiced and disrespectful,” the NBSA said in its order. “The programmes were prejudiced, inflammatory, and crossed all boundaries of good taste without concerns for feelings of a religious group. It was aimed at promoting and inciting hatred between communities.”

The NBSA has also asked News18 Kannada to telecast an apology on June 23 before the 9 pm news.

News Network
June 15,2021

New Delhi, June 15: The Hajj Committee of India on Tuesday announced that all the applications for the pilgrimage this year stand cancelled as Saudi Arabia has stated that only a limited number of people residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Haj due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular, the committee said that the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has issued a statement informing that due to coronavirus pandemic conditions it has decided to allow citizens and residents inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only to attend Haj this year in limited numbers and international Haj has been cancelled.

"Hence it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that all the applications for Haj 2021 stands cancelled," the circular signed by Haj Committee of India's Chief Executive Officer Maqsood Ahmed Khan read.

Last year also the government had decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the Kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

