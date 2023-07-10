  1. Home
  2. Pak election commission issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

Pak election commission issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

News Network
July 11, 2023

imrankhan.jpg

Islamabad, July 11: In a major setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, in a case of contempt against the poll body.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the ECP despite being summoned in personal capacity, Geo News reported.

Contempt proceedings were initiated against several leaders of the PTI for allegedly using foul language against the chief election commissioner.

Despite multiple notices being issued against them, the party leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts, Geo News reported.

As per the Section 10 of Pakistan’s Election Act, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2023

clusterbomb.jpg

Moscow, July 10: Russia’s envoy to Washington has blasted US justification for delivering globally-banned cluster bombs to Ukraine by predicting more civilian casualties in the raging conflict by the Russian side, slamming the twisted analogy to the US confessing to “war crimes.”  

“We have taken note of… [NSC spokesman] John Kirby’s statements about the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine. The official de facto confessed to the United States committing war crimes during the Ukraine conflict,” said Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov in a statement on Sunday.

Antonov further emphasized that the US could not care less about causing even more death and destruction far away from its borders after the White House National Security Council spokesman acknowledged that some civilians “will likely be hurt” by the US-supplied cluster bombs.

He was referring to Kirby’s remarks during an ABC News interview earlier on Sunday, when he said he believes “we can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed by Russian forces…  than will likely be hurt by the use of these cluster munitions.”

Antonov further lashed out at Kirby’s remarks, insisting that such twisted logic boils down to, “it won’t get any worse.”

“He overtly stated that civilians would fall victim to US cluster-type weapons. According to the perverted view of the White House representative, this does less harm than the actions of Russia,” he then added in a statement posted on his Telegram social media page.

The White House announced its decision to supply Ukraine with the banned munitions on Friday, triggering concerns and objections voiced even by close US allies – such as Britain, Canada, Spain, Germany and Austria – as well as the UN and other international organizations and human rights groups, citing the weapon’s proven track record of harming innocent civilians even after a war is over.

‘Russian victory’ worse than civilian death by cluster-bombs: Pentagon

This is while a senior US Defense Department official had earlier echoed Kirby’s Sunday remarks, insisting on Friday that Washington’s fears of Russian battlefield success outweigh concerns about potential civilian casualties resulting from the deliveries of US cluster bombs to Ukraine.

“The worst thing for civilians in Ukraine is for Russia to win the war. And so it’s important that they don’t,” said US Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl while defending the White House’s decision to send the mass-destructive weapons to Kiev in a press briefing on Friday.

He added that Kiev had promised not to use cluster munitions in civilian-populated urban areas and to keep records of where the weapons are deployed to make future de-mining efforts easier. The official also portrayed the deliveries as a stop-gap measure until Kiev’s Western backers can ramp up production of conventional shells.

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, US President Joe Biden described the decision to supply the controversial shells to Ukraine as “difficult.” He said that it was in part motivated by the fact that both Kiev and Washington recognize a deficit in ordinary ammunition, adding that Ukraine “needed” cluster munitions to prevent Russia from stopping its ongoing counteroffensive.

Moscow also reacted angrily to Washington's decision to supply the mass-destructive weapon to Ukraine on Saturday, describing the move as "an act of desperation" amid Kiev's failure to make much progress in its hyped-up counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2023

siddaramaiahCM.jpg

Bengaluru, July 7: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presented his 14th Budget today said that new Congress government in Karnataka expects the Agricultural Produce Market Committees to work in the best interest of the farmers and ensure a fair price for their produce. 

“Our government in its earlier tenure took several measures to strengthen the APMCs and introduced online market system, the first-of-its-kind in the country," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"However, by amending the APMC Act, the previous BJP government weakened the healthy marketing network and created uncertainty in lives of lakhs of farmers who depended on APMCs for their livelihoods. Before the amendment to the APMC Act, the total income of 167 APMCs of the State in 2018-19 was between Rs. 570 crore to Rs. 600 crore, which has drastic D crore to Rs. 193 crores in 2022-23 after the ACT was amended. Besides, there are many instances before us of private companies deceiving and exploiting farmers in the open market. Our government has decided to withdraw the anti-farmer ACt to in order to protect the interest of farmers," CM Siddaramaiah said.

New announcements 

>> Short term interest free loan up to Rs. 3 lakh will now be increased to Rs.5 lakh. Similarly, medium and long term loan at 3% interest up to Rs.10 lakh will now be increased to Rs.15 lakh. Through this revised scheme, approximately, Rs. 25,000 crore worth loans will be disbursed to more than 35 lakh farmers.

>> Government will provide interest subsidy up to 7% on bank loans up to Rs. 20 lakh to farmers for construction of godowns to store produce of farmers and their neighbors.

>> Loan up to Rs. 7 lakh at the rate of 4% Interest will be provided to purchase four wheeled vehicles (pick up van) for transporing-agricultural produce and equipment for farmers for agricultural activities in hilly tracts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and Udupi Districts.

>> Mini cold storages will be established in collaboration with KAPPEC in 50 selected vegetable markets of the State to prevent distress sale of perishable commodities like fruits, flowers and vegetables and help farmers secure a fair price for the produce.

>> For the economic self-reliance of fisherwomen and to assist them in the expansion of business, interest-free loans provided by banks will be increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 3 lakh.

>> The government will offer subsidized diesel provided to fishermen's boats will be increased from 1.5 lakh kilo litres to 2 lakh kilo litres. This will amount to financial assistance of Rs.250 crore in 2023-24.

>> For the benefit of Silkworm farmers of Chikkaballapura and the Kolar, the government approves 75 crore to set up of a high-tech silk cocoon marketin Sidlaghatta.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2023

karnatakamodi.jpg

Bengaluru, July 6: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's discontinuing the sale of foodgrains from its pool to state governments, calling it a revenge on Karnataka.

The party said that the discontinuation was a "political decision" taken by Modi as a revenge on the people of Karnataka for rejecting the BJP in the assembly polls.

On June 13, the Centre discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the buffer stock to state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) officially due to inflationary pressure and concerns over monsoon.

The Congress has alleged that the move was aimed at scuttling the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Anna Bhagya scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, promises 10 kg rice for every BPL (below poverty line) family in the state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was clear after Wednesday's meeting of Piyush Goyal with state food and civil supplies ministers that the Union government was prioritising supply of rice for ethanol production over meeting food security needs of the poor.

"States like Karnataka are willling to pay the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Rs 34 per kg for meeting their food security needs, but that door has been closed by a brazenly vindictive Modi Government. FCI however will continue to sell rice at Rs 20 per kg to ethanol producers," Ramesh said.

He alleged that the decision was taken by the Prime Minister to create roadblocks for states like Karnataka and also stands to hit the marginalised of the society.

"It is his revenge on the people of Karnataka for rejecting him and his party so very comprehensively two months ago. But the Prime Minister’s vendetta politics will boomerang on him. The Karnataka Government will fulfill its food security guarantee of Anna Bhagya 2.0 come what may!" Ramesh asserted.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan have asked the Centre to provide food grains for their state welfare schemes from the buffer stock under the OMSS, Karnataka Food Minister K H Muniappa had said on Wednesday.

The demand was made by the four Opposition-ruled states at the national conference of state food ministers held in the national capital to discuss food and nutritional security and procurement of kharif crops.

As part of implementing Congress' five poll guarantees, the Siddaramaiah government earlier this month decided to roll out 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, providing a total 10 kg of food grains/rice – up from 5kg earlier – to every member of a BPL household and Antyodaya card holders every month, from July 1.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.