  Passenger plane in flames, 5 dead on coastguard plane after Tokyo Airport collision

Passenger plane in flames, 5 dead on coastguard plane after Tokyo Airport collision

News Network
January 2, 2024

planecrash.jpg

A Japan Airlines plane became engulfed in flames on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday after an apparent collision on the ground with a Japan Coast Guard plane.

JAL said that 367 passengers and 12 crew members were on board the plane, an Airbus A350, but that they were all able to evacuate safely without injuries. Five of the six people on the coast guard plane died, with the captain sustaining severe injuries, NHK reported.

The JAL plane was arriving from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, NHK reported, adding that the collision occurred after the JAL plane landed on runway C.

The coast guard aircraft was on a mission to fly to a base in Niigata Prefecture carrying supplies to support the area affected by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan on Monday. The coast guard aircraft was moving on the runway when it collided with the JAL plane.

NHK footage showed flames emerging from near the engines of the plane and firefighters battling the blaze. Although some 70 fire trucks were dispatched after the incident, which occurred at 5:47 p.m., the plane was almost entirely engulfed in flames as of 6:30 p.m., footage showed.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said it is probing the incident.

“I have never heard of such a major collision at an airport in Japan,” said Yoshitomo Aoki, an aviation analyst.

“The world's air traffic control systems are designed to prevent accidents as long as air traffic controllers at airports issue correct instructions and pilots follow them.”

All of Haneda’s runways were shut down at around 6 p.m. Flights were being diverted to airports across the country, including Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, Chubu Centrair Airport near Nagoya and Kansai Airport in Osaka Prefecture, according to the Flightradar24 app.

The incident came during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with millions of Japanese traveling to and from their hometowns for the New Year’s holidays.

Haneda is Japan’s busiest airport, serving nearly 90 million passengers in 2019, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. It’s a hub for Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and several smaller airlines.

plane.jpg

News Network
December 25,2023

bomb.jpg

An Israeli airstrike targeting a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip has killed at least 70 Palestinians as the regime's genocidal war across the besieged territory continues unabated.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported the massacre in a late Sunday, December 24 statement, saying the fatalities came after the regime's air raid hit a number of houses at the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

The airstrike took place when the world was gearing up for Christmas celebrations.  

According to the ministry's spokesman, the strike destroyed a "residential block" and the "toll is likely to rise" given the large number of families residing there and the fact that many people are still under the rubble.

"What is happening at the al-Maghazi camp is the annihilation of an entire residential square," Ashraf al-Qudra said.

The ministry also noted that another Israeli strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed 10 members of the same family.

The ministry's spokesman said the regime's forces "are bombing the main roads between the [refugee] camps ... to impede the arrival of ambulances and civil defense vehicles to the targeted locations."

"Most of the martyrs who arrived from the Maghazi camp were children, women, and the elderly," the spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was quoted by the Palestinian media as saying.

Gaza's Government Media Office said the Israeli strike saw the regime's military bombing "four inhabited homes" at al-Maghazi.

"We call on all countries of the world to put pressure on the criminal occupation in order to stop the genocidal war ... against our Palestinian people and against children, women and civilians," it added.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also reacted to the Israeli attack, describing it as a "horrific massacre."

Hamas called the strike "a new war crime extending the genocide" that the Israeli regime "commits against children and unarmed civilians."

The movement said Israel perpetrated "this treacherous and cowardly bombing...in an attempt to renovate the image of its defeated army."

Hamas noted that Israel's onslaught on Gaza is being "supported by [US] President [Joe] Biden's administration, [which is] the primary partner of the Zionist entity in its crimes and fascist aggression" against the blockaded territory.

The Israeli war machine launched its military aggression on October 7 following an operation by Gaza's resistance movements, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Over 20,400 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli genocide so far.

As the regime's most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.

Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire across Gaza.

News Network
January 2,2024

ramlalla.jpg

Mysuru: The Ram Lalla idol carved by distinguished sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka’s Mysuru has been chosen for installation at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple during the auspicious ‘Prana Prathistapana Muhurtham’ on January 22.

Of the three idols shortlisted, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust on Monday, January 1, selected Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla through voting, according to his family members here. 

Yogiraj, who hails from a family of sculptors, used a unique Krishna shila (stone) from Bujjegoudanapura village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district to sculpt the idol along with his team.

One of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, Yogiraj sculpted the 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose installed at Amar Jawan Jyoti behind India Gate in New Delhi. He is also known for his works such as the 12-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, the 21-foot statue of Lord Hanuman at Chunchanakatte in Mysuru district, the 15-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and the statue of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysuru.

Yogiraj’s wife Vijetha, who expressed her happiness for the selection of her husband’s Ram Lalla, told The New Indian Express that he has been working tirelessly for the past six months. “He did not even meet me or other members of our family during this period. We feel very happy that his work has been selected,” she said.

Many prominent leaders from Mysuru and politicians have congratulated Yogiraj on his achievement. Sharing his happiness on ‘X’, Yediyurappa said, “The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’.”

Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state president BY Vijayendra too hailed Yogiraj for making the state and Mysuru proud. “It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22,” Vijayendra said. MP PC Mohan and former minister B Sreeramulu also congratulated Yogiraj on social media. 

Yogiraj’s reaction

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj said he has not yet received any official communication about the selection of his idol to be installed in Ayodhya.

However, senior BJP leaders’ posts on ‘X’ made him believe that his work has been selected.“I am happy that I was among the three sculptors from the country selected to carve the idol of Ram Lalla,” Yogiraj said.

The challenge was not easy for him. “The idol should be of a child, who is divine too because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity,” Yogiraj said.

“Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about seven months ago. Now, I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy,” he said. 

