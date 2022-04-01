  1. Home
  2. President Rajapaksa declares emergency in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis, unrest

President Rajapaksa declares emergency in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis, unrest

News Network
April 2, 2022

fire.jpg

Colombo, Apr 2: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the country giving the security forces wide authority to arrest and detain suspects with immediate effect.

Rajapaksa has issued the "Extraordinary Gazette" declaring a public emergency after hundreds of protesters gathered in the capital and many of them tried to storm the President's residence to protest against the government for "poor management of economic policies, which has created mess in the country".

The President said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking the tough laws.

"The Gazette has been issued considering the prevailing situation in the country and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," said a statement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 23,2022

ash.jpg

Australia's world number one Ash Barty has retired at the age of 25 and at the peak of her game, citing the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour.

She quits with 15 titles, less than two months after winning the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles triumph following Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2019 French Open.

"I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself ... I don't have that in me anymore," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level any more. I am spent."

It marks Barty's second retirement from the sport, having walked away from the game as a teenager in late-2014 after becoming disaffected by the Tour.

She returned in 2016 and rose rapidly up the rankings, earning global acclaim for her brilliant tennis and fans' affection for her unfailing good sportmanship and laid-back demeanour.

She spent a total of 121 weeks as world number one and appeared destined for more success in the game's biggest tournaments.

However, she never made any secret of her dislike for the touring life and her battles with homesickness.

"Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don't necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home, which is where I've always wanted to be," she said in the video.

"I'll never, ever stop loving tennis, it's been a massive part of my life, but I think it's important that I get to enjoy the next part of my life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete."

'What a player'

Barty suffered depression on the Tour after turning professional as a teenager, leading her to quit and briefly reinvent herself as a professional cricketer in her home state of Queensland.

When the Covid-19 pandemic halted elite tennis in 2020, she took nearly a year off from the game to spend time with family rather than rejoin the circuit after it resumed.

"I know I've done this before, but in a different feeling," she said.

"I'm so grateful for tennis, it's given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to put the racquets down."

She bows out having earned almost $24 million in career prizemoney and as a national hero having ended a 44-year wait for a home winner at the Australian Open in January by beating American Danielle Collins in the final.

As the second Aboriginal Australian to win a Grand Slam title, following in the footsteps of the great Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Barty has also become an idol for her country's Indigenous population
Barty's bombshell triggered tributes from players and officials.

"Happy for @ashbarty, gutted for tennis," said Briton Andy Murray. "What a player."

WTA boss Steve Simon said Barty always led by example "through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match.

"With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals, and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA."

Her retirement echoes Justine Henin's decision to quit in 2008 as a 25-year-old world number one with seven Grand Slam titles. Henin came out of retirement in 2010, inspired by fellow Belgian Kim Clijsters' comeback.

2005 US Open champion Clijsters retired in 2007 at the age of 23 but returned after a two-year hiatus to claim another three Grand Slam titles.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 21,2022

yogiaditya.jpg

BJP workers, who want to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues scheduled to be held at the Ikana Stadium on Friday, will have to perform 'puja' at temples before attending the same and put party flags atop their vehicles while travelling to the venue.

The bizarre rules have been viewed as the Uttar Pradesh BJP’s attempt to formally keep non-Hindus, especially Muslims and Christians at bay. 

In a party communique to its district units, the saffron party has also asked the local leadership to reach out to the writers, professionals, doctors, engineers, seers and religious leaders and extend them invites to attend the ceremony.

The communique said that two workers each from the 403 assembly constituencies in the state would be allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremony in which top leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states are likely to be present.

''The workers should perform puja at local temples between 8-10 am before proceeding to attend the oath taking ceremony,'' said the communique. ''The vehicles in which the workers are travelling must have BJP flags atop them,'' it added.

Panchayat chiefs and mayors of various corporations would also be attending the function.

According to sources in the party, a large number of seers and religious leaders have also been invited to attend the ceremony. ''Seers and religious leaders from different parts of the country will be present at the ceremony to bless the new government,'' said a senior BJP leader.

A meeting of the newly elected BJP legislators would be held on Thursday in which Yogi Adityanath would be formally elected leader of the group. Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das would be present as observers at the BJP legislature party meeting.

Besides Adityanath, around 40 ministers of the Cabinet and state rank were also likely to be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Friday, sources said.

BJP had won 273 seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state with its alliance partners Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 20,2022

Asserting that Shiv Sena is a "Hindutvavadi" party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday rejected AIMIM's offer for an alliance calling it a "conspiracy" by the opposition BJP to defame the Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghahdi (MVA) government. Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, virtually addressed a meeting of the party MPs and office-bearers here wherein he lashed out at BJP, the former ally of Sena, on Hindutva and other issues.

"Who has sought an alliance with the AIMIM? This is a game plan and conspiracy of the BJP. The AIMIM and the BJP have a tacit understanding. The BJP has ordered the AIMIM to defame the Shiv Sena, to raise questions on Shiv Sena's Hindutva. Accordingly, the AIMIM leaders are making the offer of alliance," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters quoting Thackeray.

On Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel caused a stir stating that his party can ally with the Shiv Sena-led MVA to prevent the BJP from coming to power, evoking sharp reactions from Sena.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the Sena will launch 'Shiv Sampark Mohim', a mass outreach programme, on March 22 in 19 districts across Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in Maharashtra on Thackeray's orders to dispel the confusion the BJP was trying to create about Sena on various issues.

"Uddhav ji said Shiv Sena will never join forces with the AIMIM. The Shiv Sena president also said that his party had never been associated with and will never be associated with those who bow before the grave of Aurangzeb," Raut said.

The chief minister has asked Shiv Sena leaders to "destroy" those who are doubting Hindutva propagated by the party, he said.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday termed Shiv Sena "Janab Sena" while responding to AIMIM's alliance offer to the Thackeray-led party.

Responding to the jibe, Thackeray said the Sena always believed that Hindutva was above politics.

"What Janab Sena? The Shiv Sena is a staunch Hindutvavadi organisation. It was and will remain Hindutvavadi. The Shiv Sena's Hindutva is not adulterated," he said.

Raut recalled that the BJP had formed a government with the "pro-Pakistan and separatist" PDP in Jammu-Kashmir (in 2015).

He sarcastically said that it was a "revolutionary alliance" (between PDP-BJP) that gave a new "direction" to the country.

"Now, we will tell the people which is the real Janab Sena," Raut said quoting Thackeray.

In the meeting, Thackeray recalled that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had stated that those who take positions against Muslims "are not true Hindutvavadis and cannot be called Hindus, Raut added.

Thackeray also accused Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of "murdering democracy" by delaying the approval to 12 names sent by the MVA to him to be appointed as MLCs from the Governor's quota.

AIMIM MP Jaleel had said that AIMIM was always blamed for BJP's victory in polls and dubbed the 'B' team of that party.

"To prove this allegation wrong, I proposed to Rajesh Tope (Maharashtra health minister and NCP leader) that we are ready for an alliance," he had told a Marathi news channel.

Arguing for the alliance, he also said, "There is no power left in them (Shiv Sena) to defeat the BJP single-handed. That's why they need the support of Congress and NCP. I propose that let's add another wheel to the (three-wheeled) autorickshaw and make it a comfortable car. We have expelled the corporator who had opposed the singing of 'Vande Mataram' (in the Aurangabad municipal corporation) and he has joined the NCP now".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.